It was another classic showdown between two city rivals Tuesday night.
The Park and Case high school boys basketball teams went back and forth before the Panthers closed out an 81-75 double overtime victory in this Southeast Conference game at Case.
The Panthers (6-2, 5-1 SEC) had a chance to end the game at regulation, but missed a late tip-in and the game moved into its first overtime.
“We were down late and battled back to tie the game and had a great look at the basket just could not get it to fall,” Park coach Jim Betker said.
In the last seconds of the first overtime, the Eagles (7-3, 3-3 SEC) held a 70-68 lead. But Park’s Larry Canady drove and put up a shot that rolled around the rim and went through the net at the buzzer to force a second overtime.
“That was a very tough shot that Larry made that was really a killer for us,” Case coach Jacob Berce said.
With the score tied 75-75 in second overtime, the Panthers made late free throws to seal the victory.
Canady led the way for the Panthers with 30 points. Zyiere Carey had 19 and Nobal Days 16.
JaKobe Thompson led the Eagles with 27. Freshman Terryon Brumby added 20.
“It was a hard-fought game by both city teams in front of an intense crowd, and I am proud of our boys and how they didn’t lose composure,” Betker said.
FRANKLIN 64, HORLICK 62: A tip-in with less than one second left on the clock was the difference in the Rebels’ Southeast Conference loss at Franklin.
Horlick (3-8, 2-3 SEC) led 39-31 at halftime and extended the advantage to 10 in the second half. But turnovers and missed shots allowed the Sabers (8-3, 4-2 SEC) to claw back into the game, said Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar.
Franklin took a 62-60 lead, but Jaydin McNeal made two free throws with 26 seconds left to tie it at 62. After a Franklin timeout, the Sabers missed a jump shot, but Jacob Vonderwell tipped in the miss for the winning basket.
“We didn’t box him out well enough,” Treutelaar said. “Our kids played extremely hard. It’s a shame we had to leave with a hard loss like that.”
McNeal finished with 24 points, while Marquise Milton added 18.
ST. CATHERINE’S 81, PRAIRIE 46: Quinn Cafferty produced a double-double as the Angels defeated the Hawks in a Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.
The Angels (8-3, 5-1 MCC) clamped down defensively on the Hawks (6-4, 3-2 MCC) and led 40-25 at halftime. The second half was more of the same, with St. Catherine’s outscoing Prairie 41-21.
“Our defensive pressure was really good,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “We didn’t give (Prairie) much.”
Cafferty scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Azarien Stephens added 17 points, and had one of his best and most efficient games of the season, Bennett said.
The Hawks were led by sophomore guard Kody Krekling with 11 points.
“We really struggled with (St. Catherine’s) size and physicality on both ends of the floor,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “And they did a great job of getting up in us and taking us out of our offense.”
DOMINICAN 78, RACINE LUTHERAN 46: The Crusaders found themselves in a deep hole at halftime and lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay as the Knights stayed undefeated in conference play.
The Crusaders (5-4, 3-2 MCC) trailed 11-1 to start the game and 39-14 at halftime against the Knights (9-3, 6-0 MCC).
“We turned it over too many times early and you can’t do that against a team like this,” Racine Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said.
The Crusaders settled down in the second half and had some better possessions to end the game, Christensen added. Jackson Woodward led Lutheran with 14 points.
WATERFORD 55, DELAVAN-DARIEN 31: At Waterford, Willie Ketterhagen scored a game-high 20 points as the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak and earned their first Southern Lakes Conference win of the season.
The Wolverines (2-9, 1-4 SLC) held the winless Comets (0-10, 0-6) to 11 points in the opening half.
Ketterhagen made a game-high four 3-pointers and had three steals. Gavin Roanhouse scored six points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Trevor Hancock scored eight points, grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals.
The win for the Wolverines was their first since Nov. 27 against Cudahy.
“It was a good defensive effort for us tonight,” Waterford coach Paul Charapata said. “Our pressure was critical early.”
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 48, BURLINGTON 39: Joey Berezowitz scored 15 points in the Demons’ Southern Lakes Conference loss at Burlington.
Dylan Runkel added 10 for the Demons (7-5, 4-2 SLC), who trailed 29-24 at halftime. The Falcons improved to 8-1 overall and remained undefeated in the SLC at 4-0.
‘We played pretty well,” said Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz. “They are a very good team. We zoned them a lot. We had some chances in the second half, but couldn’t finish it.”
ELKHORN 65, UNION GROVE 38: The Broncos could not overcome a tough shooting night as they fell in Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
In the first half, the Broncos (3-7, 2-3 SLC) trailed, but cut the deficit to one before a late rally gave the Elks a 31-22 lead at the break.
“We played really well to start, but late in the first half, some late turnovers gave them the lead,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.
The tough end to the half carried over in the second as the Broncos went 10 minutes without scoring.
Sam Rampulla and Luke Nelson each had seven points to lead the Broncos offense.
Swimming
PARK 87, BRADFORD 79: The Panthers won 10 of the 12 events in a Southeast Conference dual meet victory at Kenosha.
“They had a few more swimmers than us, but the quality of our swimming really shone through today,” said Park coach Pete Leslie.
Josh Abel, Austin Boley and Matt Creuziger each had four first-place finishes. Abel won the 200 yard individual medley (2:18.67) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.06). Boley won the 50 freestyle (24.96) and 100 freestyle (54.72). Creuziger won the 200 freestyle (2:12.37) and 100 backstroke (1:07.56).
The three joined Drake Ludvigsen to win the 200 medley relay (1:58.60) and 400 freestyle relay (3:55.80). Ludvigsen also won the 500 freestyle (6:09.41), while Cullen Krogh won the diving with a score of 147.05.
OAK CREEK 142, HORLICK 39: Frank Christensen won the diving with a score of 174.70, the Rebel’s lone win in a Southeast Conference loss at Horlick.
Also Horlick, the 200-yard medley relay of Ben Adams, Austin Lentz, Scott Palmer and Joe Abel placed second in 1:45.84), while Lentz was second in the 100 backstroke (1:10.96).
RONALD REAGAN 97: PRAIRIE/ST. CATHERINE’S 59: Sophomore Kadin Purath and junior Tarakan Fletcher each won two events in a dual meet loss at Milwaukee.
Purath won the 200 individual medley in a season-best 2:44.11, while Fletcher won the 100 backstroke in a personal-best 1:15.79.
Purath and Fletcher joined Trey Gillentine and Joe Orlowski to win the 200 medley relay in a season-best 2:14.03, cutting eight seconds off their previous low time.
Wrestling
ST. CATHERINE’S: Daniel Sanchez and David Dunlap earned wins in a nonconference dual meet against Living Word Lutheran that was shortened to three matches.
At 138 pounds, Sanchez beat Roland Gunknecht 14-3, while Dunlap pinned Jack Tao at 152.
JT did not mention HS standout Tulane recruit Days.
