High school boys: Lutheran-Prairie baseball team retains Silver Spikes Trophy

There was a strong turnout at Horlick Field Tuesday night. It felt like summer with temperatures in the 70s. And the Lutheran-Prairie baseball team was full of energy.
The LPs scored five runs in the top of the first inning and defeated St. Catherine's 8-0 in the annual Silver Spikes game. The victory allowed Lutheran-Prairie (9-7, 7-4 MCC) to retain the traveling trophy it won in 2019 (the game wasn't played last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic).
"It doesn't matter how either team is doing," said Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson, whose team had won four straight. "One team could be up and the other team could be down, but it's very much a point of pride.
"St. Catherine's record is not good right now, but you know they're going to come after us. We know that in the years we've been down, it means a lot. If you can win one game all year, you win that one."
The LPs took that 5-0 first-inning lead on the strength two hit batters, two errors, two singles, a sacrifice fly and a grounder.
"We batted around," Wilson said. "It wasn't pretty, but it got the job done."
Leadoff hitter Ben Tietyen went 2 for 3, stole two bases and scored two runs. Kody Krekling doubled, walked, scored two runs and walked. And Seth Hultman went 2 for 3 with a walk and scored a run.
Krekling (2-2) also continued the LPs' strong run of pitching, allowing three hits and striking out five in five innings. Jason Schmierer came on to strike out four in two innings of relief.
For St. Catherine's (1-13, 1-10 MCC), John Perugini had two hits and stole two bases. Bennett Spolar had the Angels' only other hit.
"Other than the first inning, we played OK," St. Catherine's coach Paul Pulera said. "We played good defensively other than one inning. And we had baserunners. We just couldn't get that clutch hit."
HORLICK 3, CASE 1: J.J. Bardega pitched a complete game and the Rebels defeated the Eagles in a Southeast Conference game at Case.
After giving up a run in the first inning, Bardega bounced back to pitch six consecutive shutout innings. Bardega finished with five strikeouts. He allowed four hits and no walks.
“J.J. absolutely dealt today,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “He was phenomenal all game. He was getting ahead and controlling his off speed. He’s been a horse for us all year and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Joey Prudhom went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Horlick (4-9, 4-9 SEC). Tanner Isaacson went 1 for 3 with one RBI. T.J. Williams went 2 for 4 and scored two runs.
Nolan Hodgins pitched 5⅓ innings for Case (4-9, 4-9 SEC), striking out five and allowing eight hits with two earned runs.
UNION GROVE 17, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: The Broncos cruised past the Falcons in Paddock Lake for their 10th straight Southern Lakes Conference victory.
Union Grove (16-2, 10-0 SLC) built a 7-1 lead after five innings, then exploded for 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Brady Katterhagen went 3 for 4 with seven RBIs. Isaiah Cerfus went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Remmi Sweet also drove in two runs and had a double.
Noah France and Eric Williamson combined to allow five hits in six innings. France struck out nine.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 11, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: Seven Pacers each recorded at least one hit and Shoreland Lutheran defeated Catholic Central in a Metro Classic Conference game in Somers.
David Ripke was 3 for 3 with one RBI and scored three runs for Shoreland Lutheran (9-3, 9-3 MCC). He also pitched five innings of one-run ball and struck out four.
Also for the Pacers, Sawyer Smith went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and scored one run.
Catholic Central (1-13, 0-12 MCC) scored its only run in the first inning.
“We’re young, but we had a lot of fielding and mental mistakes,” Catholic Central coach Jim Friend said. “You just can’t give good teams more than three outs, and we did tonight.”
TREMPER 10, PARK 0: Elliot Bednar had the only hit for Park in this Southeast Conference loss to Tremper at Horlick Field.
Tremper (17-1, 13-0 SEC) is ranked seventh in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association. Park is 1-13 and 1-12 in the SEC.
Boys tennis
PRAIRIE 6, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 1: The Hawks won their six matches in straight sets in this Metro Classic Conference match at Tremper.
Kethan Bajaj beat Ethan Harron 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. At No. 2, Taej Desai defeated Matt Anthony 6-2, 6-1. Mauricio Guarduno defeated Ethan Esposito 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3.
At No. 1 doubles, Dan Dreifuerst and Quincey Eaton defeated Gio Bosco and Ian Bischoff 6-1, 6-3. Joe Morales and Calvin Sharpe beat Tyler Michel and John Roscioli 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2. And Michael O’Alessandro and Ryan Matthew beat Thomas Connolly and Micah Bischoff 7-6 (4), 6-3 at No. 3.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 4, WATERFORD 3: The Wolverines won three of four singles matches but couldn’t manage a doubles victory in their loss to the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Vescio defeated Evan Bernales 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. John Durant defeated Nick Brennan 6-3, 7-6 (5) at No. 3. Derek Splitgerber beat Clark Greene 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-2 at No. 4.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6, UNION GROVE 1: Ryan Davis had the Broncos' only victory in this Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove. Davis beat Austin Dority 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2 singles.
WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 5, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 0: The Angels lost in straight sets in all five of their matches in in this Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Lockwood Park.
At No. 2 doubles, Paul Barthel and Eric Ealdiver kept things competitive in the first set before losing 6-4, 6-0.
CASE 4, HORLICK 1: Jack Schmidtmann defeated Aaron Antreassian 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and the Eagles beat an incomplete Rebels team in a Southeast Conference dual match.
Case coach Maureen Asfeld said the No. 1 doubles play featured a lot of tough points and great rallies.
ELKHORN 5, BURLINGTON 2: The Wolves won three out of four singles flights to outlast the Demons in a nonconference dual meet at Elkhorn.
Maxwell Meier won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for Burlington, but his teammates lost in tough matches across the remainder of the singles side.
At No. 2 doubles, Elkhorn’s Mason Adams defeated Patrick Savaglia 6-1, 6-0, and both Aaron Wasik and Christopher Naber lost in three-set tiebreakers at No. 3 singles and No. 4 singles, respectively.
Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said the singles matches came down to the wire.
“Tonight could have gone either way, but we just did not have it at the end,” Savaglia said. “These were great matches for our guys to learn from and hopefully correct a few mistakes.”
On the doubles side, the Demons’ Owen Denoto and Chad Vanswol won 6-3, 6-4 over Cesar Jimenez and Ryan Jordan at No. 2.
Boys golf
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Battling through windy and warm conditions, Union Grove’s Simon Graham had the top individual performance and helped lead the Broncos to a tie for second place in the eight-team Southern Lakes Conference Tournament at Delbrook Golf Course in Delavan.
Graham shot a 4-over-par 74 to help his team finish at 342, good for a tie with Waterford and six ahead of Elkhorn.
The Broncos’ Zeb Braun shot an 86, Jacob Brown and David Barrera both shot 91 and Will Klaus added a 95.
“Overall, I think we played pretty well," Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. "A few players struggled a little off the tee, but we kept our composure and did well enough to finish second. Simon was outstanding today. It was great to see him play up to his potential and be the medalist at the conference tournament.”
Waterford's Adam Chart was sixth with an 83, while teammates Logen Hoshauer and Mason Roanhouse tied for ninth with an 85.
Burlington was led by Benjamin Graham, who shot an 85 and also finished ninth.
Badger won the conference meet (326) and was led by Luke Abraham, who finished second with a 74. Burlington finished seventh (376).
Track & field
UNION GROVE QUAD: The Broncos placed third in both the girls and boys divisions in the Union Grove quadrangular.
Freshman Brooklyn Lamers won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.45 and the 300 hurdles in 50.45. Freshman Alyssa Gruber placed third in the 100 hurdles (19.66) and was second in the 300 hurdles (50.45). Sophomore Sophie Tucker finished third in the 100 in 14.29 seconds and second in the 200 (30.60).
Sophomore Riley Kayler won the 800 (2:25.83) and teammate Payton Calouette placed third (2:38.28) in the same event. Senior Tessa Stamm won the high jump (4-6). The Broncos 4x400 relay of Gruber, Kayler, Karly Martinez and Lamers also won with a time of 4:21.30.
Badger was first (101.5), followed by Elkhorn (97), Union Grove (52) and Delavan-Darien (8.50).
On the boys side, Broncos’ senior Marcus Johnson won the 1600 (4:39.98). Union Grove's Luis Larez (127-3), Trae Ford (126-7) and Chandler Amon (98-10) placed first through third, respectively, in the discus.