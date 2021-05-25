High school boys: Lutheran-Prairie baseball team retains Silver Spikes Trophy

There was a strong turnout at Horlick Field Tuesday night. It felt like summer with temperatures in the 70s. And the Lutheran-Prairie baseball team was full of energy.

The LPs scored five runs in the top of the first inning and defeated St. Catherine's 8-0 in the annual Silver Spikes game. The victory allowed Lutheran-Prairie (9-7, 7-4 MCC) to retain the traveling trophy it won in 2019 (the game wasn't played last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

"It doesn't matter how either team is doing," said Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson, whose team had won four straight. "One team could be up and the other team could be down, but it's very much a point of pride.

"St. Catherine's record is not good right now, but you know they're going to come after us. We know that in the years we've been down, it means a lot. If you can win one game all year, you win that one."

The LPs took that 5-0 first-inning lead on the strength two hit batters, two errors, two singles, a sacrifice fly and a grounder.

"We batted around," Wilson said. "It wasn't pretty, but it got the job done."