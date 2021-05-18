High school boys: Lutheran completes MCC golf mini-meet sweep

The Racine Lutheran High School boys golf team is on the verge of its second-ever Metro Classic Conference championship.
By the way it looks after the final two mini-meets of the season Tuesday, it just may be a runaway.
The Crusaders finished off a sweep of the season’s five mini-meets by winning No. 4 and No. 5, both played Tuesday on the Red Pines course at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton. They totaled 173 in No. 4 and finished the sweep by scoring 183 in No. 5, both by double-digit margins.
Riley Gall led Lutheran’s all-senior lineup in both mini-meets, shooting a 3-over-par 39 in No. 4 and a 42 in No. 5. Scooter Molbeck shot a 41 and Brady Wilks a 42 in No. 4 and in No. 5, Wilks had a 45 and Molbeck and TJ Christensen had 48s.
Crusaders coach Joe Woodward said Gall, in the No. 2 slot, has been his most consistent player this season.
“Riley is just a grinder,” Woodward said.
As for the team’s performance as a whole, Woodward said there may have been a bit of a post-prom hangover, but Lutheran is still on track for wire-to-wire MCC dominance. Lutheran leads the MCC points race with 80 points, 16 ahead of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (64).
“Our goal is to sweep (the conference),” said Woodward, whose younger brother, Jackson, is a member of the team. “We’re looking to (the MCC Tournament) Monday at Ives Grove (Golf Links in Yorkville) for the official conference championship.”
The Crusaders won their first MCC boys golf title in 2018 and Molbeck, whose grandfather, Bob Harris, is the team’s assistant coach and former head coach, was a member of that team.
In the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll, Lutheran is ranked fourth among Division 3 schools.
Prairie tied for third with Whitefish Bay Dominican for third at 198 in meet No. 4 and tied for fourth with Kenosha St. Joseph at 208 in No. 5. Roger Lofquist shot a 46 and Ben Reynolds a 49 in No. 4 and Finn Peterson had a 49 to lead the Hawks in No. 5.
Prairie, which received votes in the GCAW Division 3 poll, is third in the overall team standings with 56, but St. Joseph (54) and Dominican (52) are right behind it.
SLC MAJOR MEET NO. 4: Union Grove had three players finish in the top seven and the Broncos just edged Waterford for second place in the last Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet of the regular season Tuesday at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford.
Broncos junior Simon Graham and Wolverines sophomore Mason Roanhouse tied for second at 79 behind medalist Josh Brogren of Elkhorn (78) and Graham was second on the WIAA tiebreaker.
Also for Union Grove, senior Zeb Braun was sixth with an 81 and sophomore Jacob Brown was seventh with an 83 as the Broncos totaled 342.
Also for Waterford, which totaled 343, senior Logan Hoshauer was eighth with an 84.
The top player for Burlington (sixth, 362) was senior Owen Kramer, who was 11th with an 85.
Lake Geneva Badger won the meet with 335.
Baseball
HORLICK 6, PARK 1: The Rebels pulled away from the Panthers behind a big third inning to earn their first victory of the season in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Horlick Field.
After the Panthers got on the board first with a run in the second inning, the Rebels scored five runs in the third to take a 5-1 lead. Horlick added an additional run in the sixth inning and and did not commit an error.
“It was great to the boys get a win,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “We’ve had a tough stretch against a really tough schedule, but they have come every day with a great attitude ready to work. Awesome to see them smiling after this win.”
J.J. Bardega led Horlick (1-9 overall and SEC) on the mound, pitching 6⅓ innings while striking out four batters and allowing six hits. Tanner Isaacson had two RBIs along with two stolen bases, Dom Lacanne and Matt Gangl each had an RBI and Jaylen Wendt went 2 for 2 and was hit by a pitch.
“J.J. gave us another great outing on the mound today,” Funk said. “He was missing up early, but he did a great job of settling down and hitting his spots.”
Logan DeFord had the first two hits of his high school career for Park (1-9, 1-9) batting in the leadoff spot, and he drove his team’s run. Cullen Krogh pitched 3⅓ innings in relief, striking out two batters with two hits and one earned run.
TREMPER 5, CASE 3: A four-run third inning was enough for the Trojans to hold on and beat the Eagles Tuesday in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
For the Eagles (4-6 overall and SEC) Austin Sigrist threw 4⅓ innings and struck out four. Noah Hodgins also performed well, coach Frankie Jaramillo said, and finished with two hits and an RBI.
The Trojans (13-1, 10-0 SEC) took over sole possession of first place in the SEC after Oak Creek (11-2, 9-1) lost 1-0 Tuesday to Kenosha Indian Trail.
UNION GROVE 16, DELAVAN-DARIEN 7: The Broncos came back from a slow start to beat the Comets Tuesday at Delavan to remain unbeaten in Southern Lakes Conference play.
Union Grove (13-1, 7-0 SLC) fell behind 3-1 after the Comets scored three in the bottom of the second inning. The Broncos responded with three runs in the top of the third, but four errors allowed Delavan-Darien (3-9, 1-8) to retake the lead in the bottom of the inning at 7-4.
After two runs in the fourth inning cut the deficit to 7-6, the Broncos offense exploded in the fifth inning with nine runs to take the lead for good.
“It was not pretty early on,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “Luckily, we hit the ball pretty good tonight.”
Union Grove had 15 hits and Owen Nowak and Nick Williams each went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, and Williams scored three times. Isaiah Cerfus, Ethan Horon and Kaden Pfeffer each had two hits and Nathan Williams and Remmi Sweet each had two RBIs.
Cerfus got the pitching victory, going the first four innings and allowing just three earned runs and striking out eight. Tommy Pinnow pitched three hitless innings in relief with five strikeouts.
BURLINGTON 6, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 4: Kale Dietz did not allow an earned run in five innings and went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Paddock Lake.
Dietz allowed four hits and struck out four.
Burlington (8-6, 6-3 SLC) got to Falcons’ junior left-hander Michael Mulhollon, who has a scholarship offer from Wichita State, for six hits and four earned runs. Mulhollon struck out five and walked three.
“He’s very good and Kale was pitch for pitch with him,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “We built up a nice five-run lead for Kale in the fifth inning and then he ran out of gas a little and I took him out in the sixth.”
WATERFORD 10, ELKHORN 5: The Wolverines rode a hot start to beat the Elks in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Waterford.
The Wolverines scored three runs each in the first and second innings to take an early lead. Both teams traded runs in the third inning, but Waterford scored another three runs in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.
Dylan Questad led Waterford (4-6, 3-5 SLC) on the mound, pitching six innings of four-hit ball with 14 strikeouts.
Garret Kay and Andrew Chapman each went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Gavin Roanhouse and Brock Malecki went 2 for 4 with an RBI each and Josh Beyer went 2 for 4 and scored a team-high three runs.
LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 2, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: Jason Schmierer pitched shutout ball for six strong innings to lead the LPs past the Hilltoppers in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
Schmierer gave up only three hits and struck out nine for Lutheran-Prairie (6-7, 4-4 MCC) in a performance LPs coach Jeff Wilson said was “his best start of the year.
“Both pitchers threw great games tonight, but Jason pitched extremely well for us.”
Alex Vogt went 6⅔ innings for Catholic Central (1-8, 0-7), but didn’t have the run support to get the win, coach Jim Friend said.
“We had guys on base, but we just couldn’t drive them in,” Friend said.
The game was scoreless until the sixth inning, when a single scored Kody Krekling to give the LPs a 1-0 lead. In the seventh inning, Julien Morales doubled and scored on a single by Adam Langendorf to give them an insurance run. Kody Krekling earned the save with a scoreless seventh.
ST. CATHERINE’S 11, DOMINICAN 8: The Angels finally got in the win column Tuesday night, using a big fifth inning to beat the Knights in a Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field.
St. Catherine’s (1-9, 1-6 MCC) was trailing Dominican (3-9, 2-6) by a 4-2 margin going into the bottom of the fifth, but scored eight runs to take a 10-4 lead. Senior Logan Marino had the big hit in the inning, a bases-loaded double that cleared the bases.
“We made more routine plays than we have in the past,” Angels coach Paul Pulera said. “It’s a start.”
Marino finished with three RBIs, senior Dominic Gullo went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, and senior Bennett Spolar was the winning pitcher.
Boys tennis
PRAIRIE 6, THOMAS MORE 1: Strong performances across the board, especially in singles, helped the Hawks win a Metro Classic Conference meet Tuesday at Wind Point.
At No. 1 singles, Prairie’s Kethan Bajaj lost the first set to the Cavaliers’ Layton Carls, but battled back to even up the match. In the third-set supertiebreaker, Prairie coach Nich Schaefer said Bajaj played "the best-fought points of his career" to finish off a 3-6, 6-1, 10-7 victory.
“Kethan Bajaj came out of the gates slow, but regrouped in the second set to find a good rhythm,” Schafer said.
Joseph Morales (No. 2), Taej Desai (No. 3) and Calvin Sharpe (No. 4) each won in straight sets and lost just four games combined to complete the Hawks’ singles sweep.
In doubles, the No. 1 duo of Quincey Eaton and Daniel Dreifuerst beat Tony Paniagua and Payton Adams 6-1, 6-2, and at No. 2, Elliot Swanson and Mauricio Garduno battled back for a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 10-6 victory over Joshua Kuspa and Noel Goyco.
WATERFORD 7, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Wolverines lost just 12 games combined and swept the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference meet at Waterford.
At No. 1 singles, Waterford’s Andrew Vescio beat Eli Stickney 6-0, 6-0 as Waterford lost just seven singles games. Spencer Gross (No. 2), John Durand (No. 3) and Derek Splitgerber (No. 4) also cruised through their matches.
The No. 1 doubles team of Ian Louis and Gus Frost beat Jose Perez and Jacob Solis 6-1, 6-0 and the Wolverines lost just five doubles games. Ethan Koszarek and Jake Dros (No. 2) and Castor Warnke and Johnny Holma (No. 3) also won.
UNION GROVE 6, WILMOT 1: The Broncos beat the short-handed Panthers in a Southern Lakes conference dual match at Wilmot.
Union Grove’s Hayden McDougal beat Wilmot’s Eric Dippold 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles and teammate Ryan Davis won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles to remain unbeaten in SLC play.
In doubles, the Broncos teams of Reid Frederickson and Dominic McDougal (No. 1) and Ryan Hoke and Evan Schwertfedger (No. 2) won their respective matches 6-0, 6-0.
“Our one doubles team played well tonight,” Broncos coach Turner Albrecht said. “At singles, Hayden McDougal played great and Ryan Davis did too.”
BADGER 6, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons got a victory at No. 4 singles in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday at Burlington.
Freshman Christopher Naber won his match, defeating Evan Borowiec 6-1, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Aaron Wasik extended the match to three sets before losing 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
KENOSHA BRADFORD 5, CASE 1: The Eagles won at No. 1 doubles in a Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Case.
Connor Mills and Chase Werner beat Mick Antonacci and Lucas Cowick 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 for the only victory for Case (1-3, 1-2 SEC). Despite losing 6-3, 6-3 to Isaac Sens at No. 1 singles, Case coach Maureen Asfeld said that Jack Schmidtmann played well.
At No. 4 singles, the Eagles’ Joey Brouillette hung with Tony Ferraro in a 6-3, 6-4 loss.
ST. JOSEPH 7, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 0: The Angels were competitive, coach Dave Mooney said, in their Metro Conference loss Tuesday at Kenosha.
“The score doesn’t tell the whole story,” said St. Catherine’s/Lutheran coach Dave Mooney, whose team is 0-2 in the MCC. “Both our one and three doubles were in their matches competitively.”