High school boys: Lutheran completes MCC golf mini-meet sweep

The Racine Lutheran High School boys golf team is on the verge of its second-ever Metro Classic Conference championship.

By the way it looks after the final two mini-meets of the season Tuesday, it just may be a runaway.

The Crusaders finished off a sweep of the season’s five mini-meets by winning No. 4 and No. 5, both played Tuesday on the Red Pines course at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton. They totaled 173 in No. 4 and finished the sweep by scoring 183 in No. 5, both by double-digit margins.

Riley Gall led Lutheran’s all-senior lineup in both mini-meets, shooting a 3-over-par 39 in No. 4 and a 42 in No. 5. Scooter Molbeck shot a 41 and Brady Wilks a 42 in No. 4 and in No. 5, Wilks had a 45 and Molbeck and TJ Christensen had 48s.

Crusaders coach Joe Woodward said Gall, in the No. 2 slot, has been his most consistent player this season.

“Riley is just a grinder,” Woodward said.

As for the team’s performance as a whole, Woodward said there may have been a bit of a post-prom hangover, but Lutheran is still on track for wire-to-wire MCC dominance. Lutheran leads the MCC points race with 80 points, 16 ahead of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (64).