Owen Luchinske took ownership of the strike zone for the Horlick High School baseball team Thursday.
Luchinske pitched a no-hitter in the Rebels’ 9-0 Southeast Conference victory over Park at Horlick Field. It was Luchinske’s first victory of the season.
“He was commanding the strike zone and was able to hit all of his spots as well as get ahead of the hitters constantly,” said Horlick coach Ryan Gavinski, whose team improved to 2-7 overall and 2-6 in the SEC. “He commanded his fastball well and the curveball was really working for him today.”
Luchinske’s no-hitter included eight strikeouts and two walks. The junior helped his own cause with two hits and an RBI.
Christian Montano had two hits and two RBIs and Ajay Baer had two hits and an RBI.
Andrew Kusters allowed four earned runs and struck out three for Park (0-8, 0-7 in SEC).
Montano pitched Horlick to a 12-2 victory over Park Wednesday night. He allowed only two earned runs on three hits while striking out six.
The Rebels took a 4-0 lead in the first inning and then added six more in the fifth.
Tennis
UNION GROVE 4, BURLINGTON 3: Union Grove swept the doubles in its Southern Lakes Conference victory over Burlington at Union Grove.
No. 1 duo Tommy Hempel and Mickey Rewolinski defeated Leo Puntillo and Nate Bowman 6-1, 6-3. At No. 2, Logan Wirtz and Jason Patterson defeated Brandon Schmidt and Tommy Martin 7-5, 6-3. And No. 3 Lucas Martin and Benji Blake defeated Luke Zigler and Jack Fereiro 6-3, 6-4.
The Demons were led by No. 1 singles player Malik Tiedt, who defeated Reid Fredrickson 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. No. 2 Quinn Adamek outlasted Ethan Squires 5-7, 7-5, 7-6.
INDIAN TRAIL 7, CASE 0: No. 2 Jaxon Ford and No. 2 Keng Xiong took their matches to three sets in the Eagles’ Southeast Conference loss to Indian Trail at Kenosha.
Ford lost to Ivey Hillstrom 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. Xiong lost to Ethan Weinstein 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Track & field
WESTOSHA CENTRAL “Z” INVITATIONAL: The Waterford boys and girls each won in this meet at Paddock Lake.
In the boys competition, Waterford scored 174 points to defeat Beloit Memorial by 30 points. Union Grove was sixth with 51 points.
Individual champions for Waterford were Dominic Miller in the 100 meters (11.80) and Tristan McNair in the pole vault (12-0). Also winning was the 4x100 relay of Aidan Hondel, Jack McCormick, McNair and Miller with a time of 46.24. Beloit Memorial was second in 47.23.
Union Grove had third-place finishes with Gavin Green in the high jump (5-8) and Cade Kevek in the long jump (18-4½).
In the girls meet, Waterford scored 232 points, more than doubling that of runner-up Kenosha Tremper (115). Union Grove was fifth with 63.5 and Horlick was sixth with 37.
The Wolverines won eight individual events and two relays.
Individual champions were Emily Nicholls in the 100 hurdles (17.7), Olivia Busch in the 400 (1:09.92), Cassie Questad in the 300 hurdles (51.08), Jayda Obluck in the 800 (2:30.27), Emma Karpinski in the 200 (27.39), Miranda Meyers in the high jump (5-0), Olivia Busch in the triple jump (32-6¾) and Ashley Singer in the discus (87-7).
In the relays, Rachel Roth, Chloe Werner, Victoria Evans and Nicole Friedl won the 4x200 (1:56.62) and Werner, Evans, Karpinski and Obluck won the 4x400 (4:18.41).
“We had some nice times and distances despite the fact that it was a cold, damp, and windy evening,” Waterford coach Michelle Sittig said. “I was proud of how our girls handled themselves and took care of business.”
Champions for Union Grove were Terra McMahon in the long jump (16-0½) and Katie Fruth in the shot put (42-6½).
Horlick’s top performance came in the 4x100 relay, where Makayla Rice, Makayla White, Kelonya Edwards and Amaya Jerdee placed third in 51.75. Kenosha Tremper won the event in 51.41.
Also for the Rebels, Olivia Pitrof was fourth in the 300 hurdles (54.18) and Elizabeth Corona was fourth in the shot put (31-2½).
CASE: Greg Jenkins and Jay Jay Rankins had standout performances in the jumps for the Eagles at the West Bend Invitational.
Jenkins finished first in both the long jump (21-01) and the triple jump (43-07). Rankins finished first in the high jump (6-00) and finished second in the long jump (20-11).
Mikey Cabaltera finished second in the 800 (2:03.08) and Davonte Jackson finished second in the triple jump (41-10).
Other standouts were Kobe Brown, who was third in the 100 (11.45) and the third-place 4x200 relay of JayVian Farr, Payton Egerson, Koffi Koudahenou and Jenkins finished (1:36.20).
The Case girls finished eighth with a score of 41. The Eagles were led by Gianna Short, who was second in the 300 hurdles (51.46), and Sydney Meier, who was third in the triple jump (32-05.50).
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: The Lady Toppers excelled in the relays at the 13-team East Troy Invitational, taking second in the 4x200, third in the 4x100 and third in 4x400 relay.
The 4x200 relay of Abigail Sheehan, Maddy VonRabenau, Julie Klein and Elizabeth Klein finished in 1:56.63, while the 4x100 relay of Sheehan, Emma Klein, Julie Klein and Elizabeth Klein clocked in at 54.80 seconds. The 4x400 relay consisted of VonRabenau, Keira Hood-Miles, Morgan Ramsey and Ellie Nevin (4:35.06).
Julia Klein placed fourth in the triple jump (31-8.5), with Elizabeth Klein was fourth in the high jump (5-0).
On the boys side, Sam Henderson placed second in the 3200-meter run (10:26.59), while the 4x200 relay of Nick Aldrich, Anthony Ricci, Peyton Meinholz and Gabe Stich placed fourth in 1:37.75. Stich also was sixth in the 100 (12.37). Neal McCourt was third in the high jump (5-8).
The girls finished seventh in the meet with 41 points, while the boys placed 10th (28).
BURLINGTON: The Demons’ boys team won two events and placed second in three others to take second at the Sauk Prairie Relays at Middleton.
Burlington won the discus relay (325 feet, 11 inches) and the 4x100 (45.4 seconds), and took second in the triple jump relay (109-7), the pole vault relay (25-6) and the 4x200 relay (1:36) to finish with 74 points. Monroe won the meet with 88 points.
On the girls’ side, the Demons won two relays and took second in two others to finish fourth with 80 points.
Burlington won the long jump relay (48-8.75) and the shot put relay (85-8), and was second in the 4x200 (1:54) and 4x400 (4:28.7) relays. Monroe won the meet with 90 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.