High school boys: Horlick wins wild WIAA regional semifinal

This was one for the record books, at least in Mike Modesti’s mind.
Modesti, a Horlick High School graduate and assistant coach for the Rebels’ boys soccer team, will not soon forget his team's WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal match against Milwaukee Rufus King/Juneau Tuesday at Custer Stadium in Milwaukee.
After 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods, the score was tied 1-1. And after 10 rounds of penalty kicks, the Rebels, the 10th seed in the sectional bracket, finally won the shootout to advance to Saturday’s regional finals.
Sophomore Gio Guerrero, who earlier asked to be taken out of the shootout rotation, Modesti said, became the hero for Horlick (7-7-3) by making his penalty kick on the Rebels’ 10th try. Goalkeeper Adan Martinez-Ponce made it stand up with a save on seventh-seeded King/Juneau’s final attempt.
“That was the most insane soccer game I’ve ever been a part of,” Modesti said. “Adan deserves all the credit — he made six saves in the shootout.”
Horlick advances to play Southeast Conference foe Kenosha Tremper Saturday in the regional final at Ameche Field in Kenosha. The Trojans beat Milwaukee Riverside 8-0 Tuesday.
The match was scoreless at halftime, then King/Juneau (9-2-4) took a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute.
The Rebels kept fighting and got a fortunate bounce to set up the tying goal in the 70th minute. A crossing pass by Horlick was deflected in the air and Alex Valdivia and the Generals’ goalkeeper both went for the ball. Valdivia got there first and headed the ball past the keeper to make it 1-1.
“The goalie tried to punch the ball away, but Alex got his head on it first,” Modesti said. “He was in the right place at the right time.”
Both teams had a few chances in regulation and the two overtimes, but it was off to the shootout. Horlick went first and the teams matched makes and misses. King/Juneau had a couple chances to win the shootout, but missed or Martinez-Ponce made the save.
It was tied 3-3 after five rounds, setting up sudden death. Over the next four rounds, Horlick couldn’t make a kick, and all the Generals had to do was make one. They failed as well, missing two and Martinez-Ponce saving two.
In the 10th round, Guerrero, a starting center midfielder, was sent out by Horlick head coach Galen Irish to take what turned out to be the winning kick.
“Gio was in our original (first) five, but he was really nervous and said he wasn’t confident and we pulled him out (of the shootout),” Modesti said.
The Rebels had to hold their breath for several minutes at the end of the second overtime. Modesti said Israel Duran, one of Horlick’s best players, took a hard shot to his back going up for a header as the team made a push to score.
He was down for five minutes before finally walking off under his own power. He ended up taking the fifth shot in the shootout — and making it.
“We were scared it was a bad injury,” Modesti said. “He showed a lot of resilience.”
Modesti also said Danny Aranda, “the heart and soul of the team,” was a key player in the match.
“We showed we are a force to be reckoned with,” Modesti said. “We deserved the win.”
The Rebels will have their hands full in the regional final Saturday. In Southeast Conference play on Sept. 7, Tremper beat Horlick 3-0.
FRANKLIN 3, CASE 0: A tough start cost the Eagles in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal loss Tuesday at Franklin.
The Eagles (5-13-1) entered as the 14th seed in the sectional bracket against the third-seeded Sabers (9-3-6). Franklin got off to an explosive start, scoring all three of their goals in the first 20 minutes of play. The Eagles tightened up defensively from that point forward and kept the game even.
Case had eight shots in the match, all on target, coach Gregg Anderle said, but were unable to find the net. Goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim stopped nine of the Sabers’ 13 shots for Case.
“I could not be more proud of our boys,” Anderle said. “They have demonstrated tremendous character. We’re a young team and that bodes well for us next year.”
UNION GROVE 1, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Broncos’ Mitchell Curtin broke a school record with his 18th career shutout, and none had higher stakes than the record-breaker.
Curtin had one prior shutout in a playoff match, but it was not as close of a margin as Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal thriller at Union Grove.
“It was pretty tense,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “It was hard to move the ball against Westosha.”
The sixth-seeded Broncos (11-5-3) and 11th-seeded Falcons (5-7-5) met on Oct. 5 in Southern Lakes Conference play and finished in a 1-1 draw.
Early in the rematch, the teams seemed destined for a higher scoring match. Union Grove had two shots and five corner kicks in the first 10 minutes, but was unable to find the back of the net. After the fast start, Westosha Central settled down and the match was scoreless at halftime.
In the 48th minute, Owen Zikowski forced a turnover at midfield and passed the ball ahead to Jackson Barber. Barber reached the pass in stride and buried a shot by the near post for the only goal of the match.
“It was really pretty,” Jung said.
Curtin made six saves, including one in the 72nd minute on a shot so close that he had a cleat mark in his head after the play. Jung credited senior left back Lane Anderson’s defense for helping Curtin make history.
With his ninth shutout of the season, Curtin passed Michael Polzin’s previous record of 17 career shutouts.
The Broncos will be on the road Saturday, facing No. 3 seed Baraboo (15-6-2) in the regional final. Baraboo beat No. 14 seed Stoughton 4-0 Tuesday in their regional semifinal.
BURLINGTON 3, FORT ATKINSON 2: The Demons scored three straight second-half goals to win a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday at Fort Atkinson.
Burlington (11-5-3), which entered as the ninth seed against the eighth-seeded Blackhawks (7-7-2), will play top-seeded Oregon (18-0-2) in the regional final Saturday at Oregon. The Panthers beat Park 4-0 in their regional semifinal Tuesday.
Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said the victory was the first for the Demons in regional play since 2005.
The Demons and Fort Atkinson played to a scoreless draw in the first half, then the Blackhawks scored in the opening minute of the second half on a penalty kick. Cacciotti said the call for the penalty appeared to fire up the Demons.
In the 53rd minute, a solo effort by Ben Graham was polished off with a left-footed strike to equalize for Burlington. Two minutes later, a long throw-in trickled into the box, where Kolton Krueger flicked a shot in the net for a 2-1 Demons lead.
Brady Marchese scored an insurance goal in the 67th minute, working around multiple defenders to make it 3-1. The goal turned out to be critical as Fort Atkinson scored its second goal in the 71st minute to make it 3-2.
Two key saves by Demons goalkeeper Casey Sommers kept the game at that score as he stopped a pair of one-on-one opportunities by the Blackhawks in the closing 10 minutes, Cacciotti said.
“You don’t expect a 3-2 game after it being 0-0 at the half,” Cacciotti said. “As the season progressed, to go down and come back, we’ve shown maturity to come back in games. It was a great win for us.”
OREGON 4, PARK 0: The Panthers’ defense battled from start to finish in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday at Oregon.
Park (2-14-1) kept 10 players in the box for the first half and was successful in keeping the dominant Oregon attack silent. The Panthers kept the game scoreless through the opening half.
Oregon (18-0-2), ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, broke the ice in the second half after a penalty kick was called for a late and unsuccessful challenge in the box. Oregon took the 1-0 lead in the 42nd minute and continued to mount wave after wave of attacks against the Panthers.
“The (penalty decision) was questionable,” Park coach Cameron Pope said. “With the way we were playing and the defensive structure we had set up, it completely changed our game.”
The Panthers tried to commit a few more numbers forward in the later stages of the match. With the score 3-1, they had a chance when they earned a free kick in the 67th minute, but the shot went over the crossbar.
Oregon scored in the 58th, 62nd and 77th minutes. Those goals all came from open play as the Panthers defense was finally opened up enough to get shots through.
Park, which had nine matches where they allowed four or fewer goals, got the most out of its players and Pope is already looking ahead.
“We’re hopeful and optimistic about our future,” Pope said. “Considering the COVID slowdown, to have a team that only had 12 players overall to start the year and end it with double that, I’m looking forward to being their coach again next year.”
WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 2, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines lost Tuesday in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal match at Milwaukee.
No other information about the match was available Tuesday night.
Boys volleyball
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons were swept in three sets Tuesday in a battle of the top two teams in the Southern Lakes Conference at Paddock Lake.
Burlington (17-12-1, 5-3 SLC) lost 25-11, 25-16, 25-23. The win for the Falcons (32-6, 8-0), ranked ninth in the latest Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, cements an undefeated conference season. The Demons ended the season second in the SLC ahead of Union Grove (16-12, 4-4 SLC).
Karsen Skiles and Zayne Koehnke each had four kills and an ace, Braeden Tomczyk had a team-high 12 assists and Jackson Phillips had a team-high 14 digs.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my guys this season,” Burlington coach Michael Jones said. “We battled in every match and we lost some, but we won a bunch too. We didn’t give in when the games got tough.
“We are dealing with some injuries as we head into the playoffs, but I couldn’t be happier with this group of guys and I’m ready to make a state run.”
The Demons host Beloit Memorial in a WIAA regional final next Tuesday.