High school boys: Horlick wins wild WIAA regional semifinal

The Rebels kept fighting and got a fortunate bounce to set up the tying goal in the 70th minute. A crossing pass by Horlick was deflected in the air and Alex Valdivia and the Generals’ goalkeeper both went for the ball. Valdivia got there first and headed the ball past the keeper to make it 1-1.

“The goalie tried to punch the ball away, but Alex got his head on it first,” Modesti said. “He was in the right place at the right time.”

Both teams had a few chances in regulation and the two overtimes, but it was off to the shootout. Horlick went first and the teams matched makes and misses. King/Juneau had a couple chances to win the shootout, but missed or Martinez-Ponce made the save.

It was tied 3-3 after five rounds, setting up sudden death. Over the next four rounds, Horlick couldn’t make a kick, and all the Generals had to do was make one. They failed as well, missing two and Martinez-Ponce saving two.

In the 10th round, Guerrero, a starting center midfielder, was sent out by Horlick head coach Galen Irish to take what turned out to be the winning kick.

“Gio was in our original (first) five, but he was really nervous and said he wasn’t confident and we pulled him out (of the shootout),” Modesti said.