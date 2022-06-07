The weather was much better on Tuesday for the Union Grove High School boys golf team and the rest of the field at the WIAA State Championships.

That translated to an impressive day for Simon Graham and Jacob Brown.

Graham, a senior, wrapped up his high school career with a strong final round and Brown showed he will be a solid leader for the Broncos next season as both moved up in the final individual standings at the state tournament played on the Meadows Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

Union Grove shot a combined four strokes better than it did in Monday’s first round and finished 13th at 670, one place below where it stood Monday.

Freshmen individual qualifiers Robbie Meyers and Jackson Heath of Waterford both improved their scores from Monday’s first round and moved up in the individual standings in Tuesday’s final round.

Graham shot a 1-over-par 73, matching the fourth-best round of the day in the 104-player field, and tied for 14th place at 152. Graham began the day in a tie for 30th.

Brown, a junior, shot a 77 Tuesday and moved up 13 places into a tie for 41st with a two-day total of 160.

Senior Will Klaus ended his high school career with a 94 and tied for 84th at 176 and junior Nathan Beutel shot an 89 and finished 93rd at 182.

For the Wolverines, Meyers had an 83 to finish in a tie for 67th at 170 and Heath dropped seven shots from Monday’s round with an 89 to tie for 96th at 185.

This story will be updated.

