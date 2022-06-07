High school boys golf: Union Grove's Graham, Brown finish strong at WIAA State Tournament

The weather was much better on Tuesday for the Union Grove High School boys golf team and the rest of the field at the WIAA State Championships.

That translated to an impressive day for Simon Graham and Jacob Brown.

Graham, a senior, wrapped up his high school career with a strong final round and Brown showed he will be a solid leader for the Broncos next season as both moved up in the final individual standings at the state tournament played on the Meadows Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

Union Grove shot a combined four strokes better than it did in Monday’s first round and had a two-day total of 670 to finish 13th in Division 1, one place below where it stood Monday. The Broncos totaled 333 Tuesday after shooting 337 Monday and were just two strokes behind 12th-place Wauwatosa East/West (668).

Freshmen individual qualifiers Robbie Meyers and Jackson Heath of Waterford both improved their scores from Monday’s first round and moved up in the individual standings in Tuesday’s final round.

Graham shot a 1-over-par 73, matching the fourth-best round of the day in the 104-player field, and tied for 14th place at 152. Graham began the day in a tie for 30th.

Brown, a junior, shot a 77 Tuesday and moved up 13 places into a tie for 41st with a two-day total of 160.

Senior Will Klaus ended his high school career with a 94 and tied for 84th at 176 and junior Nathan Beutel shot an 89 and finished 93rd at 182.

Graham shot a 79 in the rain on Monday and was tied for 30th. With better weather Tuesday came a better round that included three birdies and a 1-under 35 on his second nine.

Like Monday, the Broncos started play on the 10th hole and Graham didn’t start well, making a bogey 5 on his first hole. He got back on track and played just 1-over the rest of the back nine for a 38. He had a birdie on the 544-yard, par-5 16th hole, nicknamed “Rolling Thunder,” getting up and down from a bunker and making a 15-foot birdie putt.

He followed that with a three-putt bogey from the fringe on the 152-yard, par-3 17th hole, which didn’t sit well with him coming off his birdie on 16.

“That wasn’t the greatest hole,” Graham said of 17. “I used that as motivation (for the second nine).”

True to his word, Graham really steadied his game on his second nine, the front nine of the course. He started with a bogey on the No. 1 hole, but was 2-under the rest of the round.

He followed that with a birdie 3 on the 375-yard, par-4 second hole, making a 15-foot putt, then ran off three straight pars before his second birdie of his second nine on the 406-yard, par-4 sixth hole, his 15th of the round. He hit a pitching wedge out of the light rough and stuck the shot within 10 feet and made the 3.

Three more pars capped his high school career and he moved up 16 places to solidify his place in the top 20.

“It was a real nice day,” Graham said. “There wasn’t too much wind, the course rolled a bit more and the greens were faster. I felt great coming into today.

“You have to be precise in your shot placement and I felt like I did that pretty well today.”

Graham had 22 pars in two days, tied for the fourth most in the field, and he was just 5-over-par on the par-4 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole.

Broncos coach Eric Swanson said he hasn’t had to worry about Graham’s play all year.

“He’s steady and he’s such a calm kid,” Swanson said. “Our seniors played well on their final day of the program and I couldn’t have been happier about that.”

Brown, who has golf in his DNA as the son of Charlie Brown, the former Johnson Park head pro and current head pro at Geneva National Golf Club in Lake Geneva, may have set the tone for his senior year next year with his 77, six shots better than his first-round 83.

Brown started the day tied for 54th and he had trouble early in the round with a double bogey on his third hole, the 407-yard, par-4 12th, but was just 1-over the rest of the first nine for a 39.

Brown had a birdie on 16, hitting from 250 yards to within 12 feet and two-putting for the 4.

After the turn, he had eight pars, with the only blemish a three-putt double bogey on No. 2, and shot 38 to finish off the tournament.

He said he made a couple of swing changes and also got some advice from his dad on the mental part of the game, and that helped make the difference in the final round.

“My dad was telling me how to keep myself calm on the course,” Brown said.

Swanson noticed the difference.

“He was putting better and his irons were on target,” Swanson said. “He played really well and I was glad to see that.”

Brown said as the likely leader of the team next spring, he will continue to work on his game and to be the kind of leader Graham was.

“I’m going to do the same things in the off-season as I have and build as good a team as we had,” Brown said. “I want to emulate what he did this year; I’m proud of him.”

Klaus, Union Grove’s No. 4 player all year, shot a lifetime-best 82 in the first round Monday, but had a rough first nine holes Tuesday, which included an 11 on the 383-yard, par-4 18th hole. He recovered with a 42 on his second nine, including back-to-back birdies on the 406-yard, par-4 sixth and 520-yard, par-5 seventh holes, and finished with a 94. He bogeyed both holes Monday.

Junior No. 3 player Beutel was four shots better than Monday with his 89, which included the third birdie of the day for the Broncos on the 16th hole.

Freshman Caden Eichner, the Broncos’ No. 5 player, gained some experience on a big stage and lowered his first-round score by seven shots to 100. He may have been the only player in the field without a par in his round, but he did have a birdie on No. 17.

Waterford’s Meyers and Heath both began their rounds on the 10th hole.

Meyers shot 41 on his first nine with six pars and 42 on the back for an 83 and moved up seven places to finish in a tie for 67th at 170. He was four shots better than Monday’s round and had just one hole higher than a bogey.

Heath dropped seven shots from Monday’s round with an 89 and moved up three place into tie for 96th at 185. He had six pars Tuesday, twice as many as he had Monday, and had his best nine of the tournament, a 42, on his second nine holes.

• Dylan Bruni of Westosha Central, the only state qualifier from Kenosha County, shot an 86 and had a tough day, especially on his second nine. He began the round on the first hole and shot 40 on the front nine despite a double bogey-triple bogey start. He had a birdie on the 362-yard, par-4 fifth hole and parred out for 40, but had three straight double bogeys on holes 12 through 14 and shot 46 on the back nine for an 86, eight shots worse than Monday and dropping him 33 places into a tie for 56th at 164.

• Will Schlitz of Eau Claire Memorial shot a 3-under-par 69 in the second round, including a 32 on the front nine that featured five birdies, to pass 13 players and win the individual title with a two-day total of 145. Mason Schmidke of Sheboygan North shot his second straight 73 to finish second at 146.

The biggest move came from Rasmus Madsen of Appleton North, who improved 11 shots from his first-round 79 to shoot the best round of the tournament, a 4-under 68, and moved up 27 places to take third at 147. Madsen had seven birdies in his round, including five on the front nine.

Three players tied for third at 148, including first-round leader Alex Koenig of Kettle Moraine, who shot a 78 Tuesday. He started hot with four birdies in a row in a front-nine 32, but he blew up to a 45 on the back nine. Ryan Darling of Green Bay Notre Dame had a 77 Tuesday and Mason Frohna of Kettle Moraine had his second straight 74.

• In the Division 1 team standings, Eau Claire Memorial, led by Schlitz, shot 298 in the second round to finish at 608 and move up from third place to take the team championship. Three other Old Abes players finished in the top 30. Defending Division 1 champion Kettle Moraine totaled 304 and was three shots back at 611. First-round leader Lakeland had 321 and fell into a tie for fourth at 625 with Milwaukee Marquette.

• In Division 2, Edgewood Sacred Heart won its fifth straight team title with 625 and Winston Knobloch of Winneconne was the individual champion at 147.

• In Division 3, Kohler defended its team title with 643 and Trey Oswald of Orfordville Parkview was the individual champion at 150.

• Complete results can be found online at www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Spring/Boys-Golf/Tournament

