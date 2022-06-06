High school boys golf: Union Grove overcomes nerves at WIAA State Tournament

As you might expect, the Union Grove High School boys golf team had a few nerves to shake out Monday in its first WIAA State Tournament appearance.

Those nerves were pretty much gone after nine holes, even in the rain.

After shooting a collective 180 on their first nine holes of the Meadows Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, the Broncos got their focus back and lowered their score to 157 on their second nine holes to finish at 337.

That put Union Grove 12th of 16 teams in the Division 1 standings, not bad for a group that features only one player with state experience.

Waterford freshmen Robbie Meyers and Jackson Heath, who qualified as individuals for state, were well back in the field.

Broncos coach Eric Swanson was a bit worried after the first half of his team’s round, played in a steady rain on the back nine of the Meadow Valleys course.

“We really got off to rough start,” Swanson said. “I think the nerves got to us a little bit, and the steady rain didn’t help as well.

“Much to the kids credit, they really turned it around on our back nine (the front nine of the course) and shot a great 157.”

Senior Simon Graham, the Broncos’ No. 1 player, led the way, shooting a 79 that put him in a tie for 30th in the individual standings with four other players.

Graham had a bogey-double bogey-bogey start on the back nine and was 6-over-par after eight holes.

He began to turn his round around with a birdie on the 383-par, par-4 18th hole to finish his first nine holes in 5-over 41.

His second nine of 2-over 38 was the best nine for the team on the day as he recorded eight pars. His only hiccup a double-bogey 6 on the 375-yard, par-4 second hole.

“Simon was really solid today,” Swanson said. “He was 4-over after his first three holes and was then 3-over on his last 15 holes.”

Graham’s 11 pars matched the third-best total of the day in the Division 1 field.

Last year, when the tournament was played in Wisconsin Dells, Simon finished 78th in Division 1.

The player of the day for Union Grove, however, was the team’s other senior, Will Klaus. He’s the No. 4 player in the lineup, but played like a No. 1 and had a career day.

Klaus was one of just a handful of players to open his round with a birdie, on the 330-yard, par-4 10th hole, then ended his first nine with bogey-triple bogey-bogey for a 43.

After another birdie on the 349-yard, par-4 first hole, Klaus was steady and shot a 3-over 39 on his second nine, the first time he had ever broken 40 on nine holes.

His lifetime-best 82 has him tied for 47th with six other players in the 104-player field.

Swanson said some selective amnesia helped Klaus’ round.

“I can’t say enough great things about Will and his round,” Swanson said. “He had a triple bogey on his eighth hole (the 152-yard, par-3 17th), which would derail a lot of players’ rounds, but he quickly forgot about it and went on to be on 4-over on his last 10 holes.”

Broncos’ No. 3 player, junior Jacob Brown, matched Klaus with two birdies in his round, but Brown generally struggled with his putter in the early going. He matched Klaus with a 43 on his first nine, then pulled his game together and shot 40 on his second nine for an 83 to tie for 54th with four others.

“Jacob battled his way to an 83,” Swanson said.

The fourth Union Grove golfer whose score counted was junior Nathan Beutel, who had the biggest improvement on his second nine of anyone on the team. He shot a 53 on his first nine that included two triple bogeys and four double bogeys, then turned it around and had four bogeys and five pars on his second nine for a 40.

Freshman Caden Eichner, the Broncos’ No. 5 player, finished with a 107, but improved by nine shots on his second nine with a 49 that included two pars.

Swanson hopes the momentum from the second nine carries through to Tuesday. Union Grove will again begin its round on the back nine, with Eichner scheduled to tee off at 1:20 p.m., Klaus at 1:30 p.m., Beutel at 1:40 p.m., Brown at 1:50 p.m. and Graham at 2 p.m.

“We’re looking to play a little better (Tuesday) and we’re shooting to move up a few spots in the standings.”

The Waterford freshmen appeared to have some nerves as well, but both were better on the front nine after starting their rounds on the back nine.

Meyers was the steadiest of the Racine County players, shooting 44-43—87 to tie for 74th with four others. He had nothing worse than a double bogey in his round and had eight pars. Meyers tees off at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday on the back nine.

Heath had a rough day, but improved by 10 shots on his second nine in a 53-43—96. He had one birdie in his round, on the 176-yard, par-3 eighth hole and was 7-over on his second nine. Heath tees off at noon Tuesday on the back nine.

• Dylan Bruni of Westosha Central, the only state qualifier from Kenosha County, had the best score in Division 1 among Racine or Kenosha county players. The junior shot 41-37—78 and is tied for 23rd with six others. Bruni tees off on the front nine at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.

• The leader in Division 1 is Alex Koenig of Kettle Moraine, who played with Graham in the first round and shot a 2-under 70. Koenig had a birdie on his first hole and shot 36 on the back nine, then rattled off four birdies on the front nine, along with back-to-back bogeys, for a 2-under 34.

Ryan Darling of Green Bay Notre Dame matched Koenig with five birdies in his round and is tied for second at 71 with Jack Rubo of Lakeland.

• In the Division 1 team standings, Lakeland is the surprise leader after the first round with a 304. Lakeland, which has been to four straight state tournaments in Division 2 and finished second in 2019 and 2021, moved up to Division 1 this year.

Three shots back is defending Division 1 champion Kettle Moraine at 307 and Eau Claire Memorial is third at 310. Middleton and Milwaukee Marquette, which were respectively third and fourth last year, are tied for fourth at 315.

The top seven teams in the field are separated by just 14 strokes.

• Complete results can be found online at https://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=player&tid=25457

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0