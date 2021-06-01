High school boys golf: Case second in WIAA Division 1 Franklin Regional

The members of the Case High School boys golf team admittedly didn’t play as well as they wanted Tuesday, but the Eagles are still advancing in the WIAA tournament series.
Case finished second with a total of 343 in the Division 1 Franklin Regional at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin, thanks in part to a hole-in-one by senior Brayden LoPiccolo, and will play next Tuesday's Case Sectional at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
Also advancing to the sectional is Horlick junior Mike Cerny, who shot an 83 and is one of the top four individuals whose teams did not qualify.
Junior No. 1 player Sam Nolan led the Eagles with an 81, which included a pair of birdies, to tie for fourth among individuals. Senior No. 3 player Ryan Doerflinger had the best back nine for Case, a 40, and shot an 82 to tie for sixth. No. 2 player LoPiccolo shot an 86 and junior No. 4 Jack Boscher had a 94.
Case coach Jerry Kupper was happy with his team’s consistent play and knows they can do better, especially since they are playing the sectional on their home course, which should help, Kupper said.
“We feel that we should have played better,” Kupper said. “We left a lot of strokes out there and it left the kids hungry.
“There will be some quality teams (at the sectional) and if we play well, we have a chance to get someone (to the state tournament) or play as a team.”
The qualifying teams in the other regional, hosted by Milwaukee Marquette Wednesday at Brown Deer Park in Milwaukee, come to the Case Sectional. That includes Marquette, which has won three of the last four Division 1 state titles (there was no tournament last year because of the pandemic).
The ace by LoPiccolo, his first in high school play, came on the fourth hole, a 144-yard par-3, using a 9-iron. Kupper said the ball took one hop and went in the hole. LoPiccolo finished with a 42 on the front nine.
“That was a new experience,” Kupper said. “It’s exciting and something you have to overcome and keep your focus.”
Cerny shot 40 on the front nine and 43 on the back for his 83. He had one birdie, one of just a few on the longest hole on the course, the 569-yard, par-5 second hole.
Horlick did not have a complete team.
Park had just two players, led by junior Eli Allison with a 94.
Muskego won the regional with 334; Franklin’s John Mirsberger and Kenosha Tremper’s Tyler Dahl were co-medalists with 76s.
WAUKESHA SOUTH REGIONAL: At Morningstar Golfers Club in Waukesha, Waterford sophomore Mason Roanhouse matched his season-best score of 79 at the Division 1 South Regional and advanced to next week’s WIAA Division 1 Homestead Sectional at North Shore Country Club in Mequon.
Roanhouse was one of the four individual qualifiers whose teams did not qualify for the sectional (top four) and he finished 11th, opening with a 2-over 38 on the front nine. He had 12 pars and just one hole where he shot worse than bogey.
The Wolverines shot 351 and did not qualify for the sectional. The next-best finishers for Waterford were senior Logan Hoshauer with an 86 and freshman Brogan Finnegan with a 91.
Burlington finished seventh at 369, led by freshman Benjamin Graham with a 90 and senior Owen Kramer and junior Ryan Gonzalez with 91s.
Kettle Moraine won the regional with a 295, led by medalist Jackson Vinopal with a 72. The Lasers took three of the top four individual places.
ST. CATHERINE’S REGIONAL: At Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, the host Angels had just two players in the Division 2 regional and neither advanced.
Sophomore Harry Sosnay shot a 123 and junior Devin Rule had a 142 for St. Catherine’s.
Medalist Tyler Tusing of Waukesha Catholic Memorial led his team to the regional title with 336.