High school boys golf: Case second in WIAA Division 1 Franklin Regional

The members of the Case High School boys golf team admittedly didn’t play as well as they wanted Tuesday, but the Eagles are still advancing in the WIAA tournament series.

Case finished second with a total of 343 in the Division 1 Franklin Regional at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin, thanks in part to a hole-in-one by senior Brayden LoPiccolo, and will play next Tuesday's Case Sectional at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

Also advancing to the sectional is Horlick junior Mike Cerny, who shot an 83 and is one of the top four individuals whose teams did not qualify.

Junior No. 1 player Sam Nolan led the Eagles with an 81, which included a pair of birdies, to tie for fourth among individuals. Senior No. 3 player Ryan Doerflinger had the best back nine for Case, a 40, and shot an 82 to tie for sixth. No. 2 player LoPiccolo shot an 86 and junior No. 4 Jack Boscher had a 94.

Case coach Jerry Kupper was happy with his team’s consistent play and knows they can do better, especially since they are playing the sectional on their home course, which should help, Kupper said.

“We feel that we should have played better,” Kupper said. “We left a lot of strokes out there and it left the kids hungry.