High school boys: Gamble sends Park faithful home happy, gives coach Allen first victory

Brumby was on fire for Case, finishing with a team-high 35 points on six 3-point baskets and 7 of 8 free-throw shooting. Brumby had four of his 3s in the first half.

“He just has a knack for getting to the rim and he’s a great shooter as well,” Berce said.

JaKobe Thompson finished in double figures for Case with 15 points and Nick Fugiasco had nine points and a team-high six rebounds.

Jasin Sinani had 22 points to lead the Knights.

UNION GROVE 64, BADGER 53: The Broncos rebounded from Tuesday’s loss to Waterford by playing efficiently inside and outside to beat Badger Friday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Lake Geneva.

Union Grove (2-2, 1-1 SLC) got things going in second half, getting points from outside by Kaden Pfeffer and inside by 6-foot-5 center Sam Rampulla, who each finished with 15 points. In the second half, Pfeffer made two of his five 3-point baskets and Rampulla scored 12 of his points, all in the paint.

“We came out and moved the ball real well and played good defense,” Broncos coach Dave Pettit said. “A lot of things went right for us. They were upset how we played Tuesday and bounced back.

