High school boys: Gamble sends Park faithful home happy, gives coach Allen first victory

The Park High School boys basketball team had gotten off to an 0-3 start under new head coach Tray Allen.
Terry Gamble gave the coach a thrilling way to get his first victory — and in a city rivalry game, no less.
The senior guard and team captain made a 3-point basket with two seconds left in regulation to give the Panthers a 60-58 victory over Horlick in a Southeast Conference game at Park.
“We finally put everything we’ve been working on all throughout the season together tonight,” Allen said. “I’m really proud of how the team fought and I’m happy to finally get that first win.”
With the game tied at 57-57 with 45 seconds remaining, Park (1-3, 1-2 SEC) tried to dribble down the clock before taking a final shot, but lost control of the ball and had to foul the Rebels’ T.J. Williams with eight seconds remaining.
Williams made the first free throw but missed the second, setting up the heroics by Gamble to knock down the go-ahead three. The Rebels (0-4, 0-2) made a last-ditch heave from half-court, but the shot came too late.
“After they missed one of the free throws we knew we had a chance and Gamble put up a huge shot and got the and-one,” said Allen. “It was such a huge moment and it’s such an amazing way to get my first win as head coach.”
Senior Stevie Henderson had 15 points for the Panthers, followed by junior Caleb Cornelius and freshman Tyvon Cade with 11 each, and sophomore Jorryn Franklin with 10. Gamble had seven points.
“Henderson played really well,” Allen said. “He rebounded well, played strong defense and was a great leader out there. One of our freshmen, Tre Carothers, did a fantastic job coming off the bench defensively for us. He caused some huge turnovers down the stretch.”
Senior Patrick Wade led the charge for Horlick with 23 points, including four 3-pointers in the second half, and Darrien Long had 16 points. Dontrell Bush added 11 points.
“Patrick really stepped up in the second half with those four threes,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “Overall, though, we just didn’t play well and had too many turnovers late in the game.”
CASE 81, OAK CREEK 67: The Eagles got a huge performance by Terryon Brumby and earned a victory over the Knights in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Case.
Case (3-1, 2-0 SEC) got out to a fast start with a 37-27 lead at halftime by pushing the pace offensively, Case coach Jacob Berce said.
In the second half, the Eagles put a lot of pressure on Oak Creek (2-2, 1-1) and forced many turnovers as a result, Berce said, which allowed them to extend the lead.
Brumby was on fire for Case, finishing with a team-high 35 points on six 3-point baskets and 7 of 8 free-throw shooting. Brumby had four of his 3s in the first half.
“He just has a knack for getting to the rim and he’s a great shooter as well,” Berce said.
JaKobe Thompson finished in double figures for Case with 15 points and Nick Fugiasco had nine points and a team-high six rebounds.
Jasin Sinani had 22 points to lead the Knights.
UNION GROVE 64, BADGER 53: The Broncos rebounded from Tuesday’s loss to Waterford by playing efficiently inside and outside to beat Badger Friday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Lake Geneva.
Union Grove (2-2, 1-1 SLC) got things going in second half, getting points from outside by Kaden Pfeffer and inside by 6-foot-5 center Sam Rampulla, who each finished with 15 points. In the second half, Pfeffer made two of his five 3-point baskets and Rampulla scored 12 of his points, all in the paint.
“We came out and moved the ball real well and played good defense,” Broncos coach Dave Pettit said. “A lot of things went right for us. They were upset how we played Tuesday and bounced back.
“The big thing was the inside presence of Sam Rampulla. He did a nice job of posting up and he was getting good entry passes. When you get it going outside and inside, things are going to open up.”
Pfeffer went 5 of 8 from the field, all from 3-point range, and Rampulla went 6 of 14 from the field. Union Grove went 7 of 16 from beyond the arc against the Badgers (1-4, 0-2) after going 4 of 19 against Waterford.
Pettit also praised the play of Noah Hilarides, who had a solid performance with 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 70, THOMAS MORE 54: Bennett Wright couldn’t be stopped, scoring 34 points for the Hilltoppers in their Metro Classic Conference victory over the Cavaliers at Burlington.
Wright scored in almost every way possible, going 13 of 17 from the field (4 of 6 from 3-point range).
“He was about as hot as you can be in the second half,” Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said. “He’s a tough cover and it’s nice to see him explode like that — he works really hard in the off-season.”
Thomas More (1-3, 0-2 MCC) started fast with five 3-pointers in the first eight minutes, Scott said, but the Hilltoppers answered and took a 41-29 halftime lead.
“I’m proud of the way the guys took it right in the teeth and battled back,” Scott said. “Thomas More is a good team.”
Chas Miles added 15 points and he and Wright each had five rebounds and four assists. The Hilltoppers shot 50 percent (25 of 50) from the field.
DOMINICAN 74, PRAIRIE 70: A disparity of free throws, and a big game by the little brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, were the difference as the Hawks lost a tight Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.
Prairie (2-2, 0-2 MCC) trailed 45-33 as the Knights (5-0, 2-0) went 13 of 13 at the free-throw line, but the Hawks battled back and cut the deficit to 61-60 with about five minutes left.
After that, Dominican started attacking the offensive glass and drew fouls to keep shooting free throws, Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said.
But Atanasoff likes where his team is right now.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with our effort tonight,” Atanasoff said. “Two tough losses this week, but it’s a huge step forward in terms of effort and competing.”
Antuan Nesbitt led Prairie with 24 points, Asanjai Hunter had 15 and Jacob Fallico and Ashe Oglesby added 10 points each.
Alex Antetokounmpo and Delone Austin were virtually the entire offense for the Knights. Antetokounmpo had 35 points and went 11 of 15 at the foul line, and Austin had 27 points.
ELKHORN 55, WATERFORD 52: The Wolverines couldn’t convert on a last-second 3-point shot and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Waterford.
The sequence started with 12.2 seconds to play in regulation when a flagrant foul was called on Elkhorn with the score 53-50 in favor of the Elks. Cam Glembin made both free throws for Waterford (2-3, 1-1 SLC) to cut the lead to one.
Glemblin had a chance to give the Wolverines the lead on a 3-point attempt on the ensuing possession, but missed short and Waterford committed a foul with just over three seconds left. Elkhorn (3-2, 1-1) made both free throws and Glemblin missed at the buzzer.
Glembin finished with 13 points for Waterford, going 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Jack Brekke led the team with 14 points and provided a spark off the bench in the first half, Waterford coach Paul Charapata said.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 48, BURLINGTON 33: The Demons scored just 13 points in the first half and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Paddock Lake.
Burlington (1-3, 1-1 SLC) made just 11 baskets and didn’t have anyone score in double figures. Joey Berezowitz, who scored 24 points Tuesday in a victory over Wilmot, was held to nine points.
Jack Rose led the Falcons (2-2, 1-1) with 20 points.