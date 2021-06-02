High school boys: Gall, Lutheran golfers win WIAA Division 3 regional

Union Grove will play in the Westosha Central Sectional next Wednesday on the White Birch course at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton.

Graham had a solid, if somewhat erratic round, shooting 5-over-par 77 on the Blue and Red courses at Ives Grove.

He had three birdies on the Blue course, but also had a triple bogey for a 37. On the Red course, he had six bogeys, but also made a 25-foot putt for an eagle on his 14th hole, the 500-yard, par-5 No. 5 hole, for a 40.

Senior Zeb Braun opened with a birdie and shot an 83, and senior David Barrera and sophomore Jacob Brown each had one birdie and shot 85. Barrera dropped seven shots from a 46 on Blue to a 39 on the Red course.

Broncos coach Eric Swanson has been waiting all season for all his players to have a good day on the same day.

“Today we had four solid scores,” Swanson said. “Simon was the medalist for the second week in a row, which is impressive. He is really starting to put it all together.

“Zeb, David, and Jacob all played well, better than their score indicated. In spite of us shooting a season-low score, we could have played a lot better.”