High school boys: Gall, Lutheran golfers win WIAA Division 3 regional

Riley Gall appears to be on a mission at this point of the season and the Racine Lutheran High School boys golf team is enjoying the ride right along with him.
The Crusaders continued their dream season with their all-senior lineup on Wednesday, led by Gall, by nearly matching their best team score of the season as they won the WIAA Division 3 Cambridge Regional at Lake Ripley Country Club in Cambridge.
Lutheran totaled 326 to beat runner-up Cambridge (332) by six shots and advances to Monday’s Saint Mary’s Springs Sectional at South Hills Country Club in Fond du Lac.
Also advancing to the sectional is Prairie junior Ben Reynolds, who was one of the top four players not on a qualifying team. Reynolds shot an 88 as the Hawks totaled 383 to tie for fifth, just four shots behind fourth-place Kenosha St. Joseph.
Lutheran coach Joe Woodward expected a close battle since the regional was on Cambridge’s home course.
“Our team was the No. 1 seed today going in, but we felt like the ‘away’ team playing in the host Cambridge’s backyard,” Woodward said. “We knew they would come in much lower than their season average today.”
Gall, the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year, was the medalist for the Crusaders for the fourth straight event, following the final two MCC 9-hole mini-meets and the 18-hole MCC Tournament last week.
He shot a 5-over-par 75 with a birdie on the par-3 eighth hole on the way to a 2-over 37 on the front nine. Gall had 11 4s on his scorecard and finished one shot ahead of runners-up Nick Buckman of Cambridge and Caleb Stinespring of Kenosha Christian Life.
“Riley Gall led our team to the victory today,” Woodward said.
Scooter Molbeck was close behind Gall with a 79, with nothing higher than a 5 on any hole. Brady Wilks shot an 84 that included a birdie and TJ Christensen had an 88 that included a birdie.
Lutheran’s best team score was 325 at the MCC Tournament.
Reynolds was one of a handful of players who did better on the back nine than on the front at Lake Ripley. He shot 45 on the front nine, but came back with a 43 on the back nine.
Senior Finn Peterson and junior Andrew Schafer had the next best scores after Reynolds with 94s, one shot behind the final individual qualifier.
UNION GROVE REGIONAL: The Broncos, led by junior medalist Simon Graham, shot a season-best 330 and finished second Wednesday at the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
Playing on its home course, Union Grove finished three shots behind Lake Geneva Badger (327), which won the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament last week ahead of the Broncos.
Union Grove will play in the Westosha Central Sectional next Wednesday on the White Birch course at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton.
Graham had a solid, if somewhat erratic round, shooting 5-over-par 77 on the Blue and Red courses at Ives Grove.
He had three birdies on the Blue course, but also had a triple bogey for a 37. On the Red course, he had six bogeys, but also made a 25-foot putt for an eagle on his 14th hole, the 500-yard, par-5 No. 5 hole, for a 40.
Senior Zeb Braun opened with a birdie and shot an 83, and senior David Barrera and sophomore Jacob Brown each had one birdie and shot 85. Barrera dropped seven shots from a 46 on Blue to a 39 on the Red course.
Broncos coach Eric Swanson has been waiting all season for all his players to have a good day on the same day.
“Today we had four solid scores,” Swanson said. “Simon was the medalist for the second week in a row, which is impressive. He is really starting to put it all together.
“Zeb, David, and Jacob all played well, better than their score indicated. In spite of us shooting a season-low score, we could have played a lot better.”
Union Grove will have to do well next week. The top three teams from the Brookfield Central Regional — Wauwatosa East/West (317), Brookfield East (327) and Brookfield Central (328) — had better scores than the Broncos. The top two teams from the sectional advance to the state tournament.
One advantage Union Grove will have is familiarity with the tough White Birch course, which the Broncos play regularly during the season.
“We know what to expect,” Swanson said.
Baseball
WATERFORD 8, ELKHORN 2: The Wolverines got an exceptional pitching performance from Tyler Lusic and used steady scoring for a Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Elks in the completion of a suspended game from May 21.
Lusic, a sophomore, struck out 11, allowed five hits and walked four for Waterford (9-6, 5-5 SLC), but the Elks (7-8, 5-6) could do little damage with what they got.
After leading 2-1 after four innings, the Wolverines scored two runs each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Senior Gavin Roanhouse went 3 for 4 with an RBI and junior Josh Beyer went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. Senior Alexander Clarksen had just one hit, but drove in two runs, and sophomores Garret Kay (2 for 5) and Max Northrop each scored two runs.
RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 18, SAINT FRANCIS 6: The LPs won for the fifth time in their last six games, coming back from Tuesday’s 10-0 loss to Thomas More with a five-inning nonconference victory Wednesday at Greene Park in St. Francis.
Lutheran-Prairie (10-8) broke the game open with 11 runs in the second inning.
“We strung a bunch of hits together, had some aggressive at-bats and some stolen bases,” LPs coach Jeff Wilson said. “We took advantage of whatever they gave us.”
Senior Kody Krekling led Lutheran-Prairie, going 3 for 5 with two doubles and five RBIs. Junior Ben Tietyen went 3 for 4, scored four runs and drove in two, and junior Julian Morales went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. The LPs had 12 hits and walked seven times.
“It was nice to see the bats come around,” Wilson said.
Junior Charlie May (2-0) went the distance, allowing four earned runs. All of the runs for the Mariners (7-10) came in the first three innings.
INDIAN TRAIL 6, HORLICK 0: The Hawks were propelled by good pitching and solid hitting and shut out the Rebels in a Southeast Conference game Wednesday at Horlick Field.
Caden Burbey had Horlick’s lone hit with a single in the fifth inning as the Rebels (5-13, 5-11 SEC) lost their fourth straight game and their second in two days to Indian Trail (12-8, 11-6).
Right-hander Blake Fletcher took the loss and allowed four runs on five hits over five innings with five strikeouts.
OAK CREEK 10, CASE 4: The Eagles struggled to get their offense going against the Knights in a Southeast Conference game Wednesday at Case.
Oak Creek took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Eagles (4-14, 4-12 SEC) scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Jordan Tuinstra hit a two-run triple and Alex Picciurro scored Tuinstra one batter later to even the score at 3-3 after three innings.
From the fourth inning on, the Knights (16-4, 13-4) scored six runs and held the Eagles to just one run and three hits.
Case’s Cayden Paulick allowed five runs on six hits over four innings with one strikeout. Jax Calverley went 2 for 3 to lead the offense.
BRADFORD/REUTHER 10, PARK 4: The Red Devils had 10 hits and scored in every inning except for the first to beat the Panthers in a Southeast Conference game Wednesday at Kenosha.
Park (1-15, 1-14 SEC), which had eight hits, briefly led 3-2 after its half of the third inning, but Bradford/Reuther (3-17, 3-14) took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Jacob Pederson, Ean Klemme and Caleb Andersen each had two hits for the Panthers and Pederson had a double and two RBIs.
Boys tennis
CASE: The Eagles senior No. 1 doubles tandem of Connor Mills and Chase Werner had the team’s only victory during nonconference dual meets Wednesday at South Milwaukee and Oak Creek.
Mills and Werner swept South Milwaukee’s No. 1 doubles team of Joseph Galarza and Jackson Jones 6-0, 6-0, but the Eagles lost to the Rockets 5-1. Against Oak Creek, the Knights won 7-0.
Case coach Maureen Asfeld said her team played well and “had terrific rallies all afternoon.”