Case High School freshman golfer Sam Nolan is described by coach Jerry Kupper as one of the hardest-working athletes he's ever been around.
All that hard work paid dividends Tuesday on the red nine and white nine at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville during the WIAA Division 1 Case regional.
Nolan shot a season-best 2-over-par 74 and the Eagles finished in second place at 334 strokes at the eight-team tournament. Case, along with Franklin (316), Kenosha Tremper (340) and Horlick (346) qualified for the Marquette Sectional, which will be played at Brown Deer Golf Course May 28.
Nolan was just three strokes behind Franklin's Nolan Ruffing, who was the individual medalist at 71.
"Sam has been hitting golf balls at the range ever since this round ended today," Kupper said. "He stays working at his game and that's why he has come so far this season."
Brayden LoPiccolo and Zak LaVassor were behind Nolan at 80 and 86 respectively.
"Brayden and Zak have been leaders for Sam and they've really helped shape him," Kupper said. "The young guys feed off of the more experienced players."
Connor Vertz shot a team-best 80 for Horlick and Zach Romano followed at 85.
Park fielded an incomplete team, but Kevin Leslie shot a team-best 89 and missed individually qualifying for sectionals by two strokes.
Baseball
BURLINGTON 8, WILMOT 2: Trey Krause and Trent Turzenski combined for 17 strikeouts in the Demons' Southern Lakes Conference win at Wilmot.
Burlington (19-4, 12-2 SLC), ranked second in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, clinched a share of the conference championship with Union Grove.
Krause pitched the first five innings for Burlington, allowed two runs (both unearned) on four hits and struck out 12. Turzenski came on in relief, didn't allow a hit over two innings and struck out five.
Kale Dietz went 3 for 4, had two RBIs and scored a run.
UNION GROVE 3, BROOKFIELD EAST 2: Jake Zimmermann pitched five shutout innings in the Broncos' nonconference win at Union Grove.
The Broncos (21-3), ranked fifth in Division 2 by the WBCA, led 1-0 after the first inning and scored twice in the third to take a 3-0 lead.
Zimmerman allowed five hits, no runs, no walks and struck out four. The Spartans (14-8) scored twice in the sixth inning. Dylan Mutchie earned the save for the Broncos with two strikeouts in the seventh inning.
“Jake has gone 6-0 for us on the season,” Union Grove coach Nathan Meyer said. “He gets ahead with strikes and pounded the strike zone today.”
Luke Hansel went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
ST. CATHERINE’S 7, SAINT THOMAS MORE 1: Ian Rognerud delivered with his arm and bat for the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee.
The Angels (12-7, 9-5 MCC) scored a run in the first inning, three times in the second and once in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead over the Cavaliers (2-18, 0-15).
Rognerud pitched five innings for the Angels, allowed three hits, four walks, no runs and struck out two. He also went 2 for 4 and scored a run. Adam May went 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and run scored. Logan Marino went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored.
“(Rognerud) threw good,” St. Catherine’s coach Paul Pulera said. “He had command of the zone and kept people off balance.”
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 5, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 0: The LPs were shut out in a Metro Classic Conference game at Simmons Field in Kenosha.
The LPs (11-9, 8-6 MCC) were limited by Lancers' starting pitcher Jake Reigel, who pitched six scoreless innings and struck out three.
Colton Kraus, Connor Kelly, Will Dudley, Tim Nelson, and Tyler Hoover each had one hit.
"I think we actually hit the ball better than it looked,” Racine Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. “St. Joseph made several very good defensive plays and Reigel got us out when he needed to."
Track and field
BURLINGTON: Nick Webley placed second in the long jump and ran on two relays that qualified for sectionals at the WIAA Division 1 regional on Monday at Elkhorn.
Webley leapt 20-5½ inches to advance to Thursday’s sectional meet at Lake Geneva Badger. Julian Luciano also qualified in the long jump by placing third (20-1 ½).
The top four finishers at the meet move on to sectionals.
Also advancing for the Demons were Jack Hartzell, who was second in the 100 (11.56 seconds); Austin Wiemer, second in the 200 (23.94); Kyle DeRosier, second in the 1600 (4:39.78); and Brian Konz, who was fourth in the shot put (45-5 ¼). Webley and Hartzell also ran legs on the 4x100 relay that placed second (44.70) and the 4x200 relay which placed fourth (1:34.41).
Also on the two relays was Zach Wallace and Jack Shenkenberg.
On the girls side of the meet, Holly Reynolds placed second in the shot put (35-½) and Abbie Mangold was second in 1600 (5:46.59).
