High school boys/co-ed track and field roundup: Horlick pulls off unlikely rally to beat Tremper

The Horlick High School baseball team was down to its final out on Tuesday night with no runners on base.

Five batters later, the Rebels walked it off in stunning fashion.

Horlick saw an early 7-2 lead over Kenosha Tremper slip away, but the Rebels erased a two-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh and scored the winning run on a wild pitch to beat the Trojans 11-10 in a wild Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.

With Tremper leading 10-8 after scoring a run in the top of the seventh, Horlick’s rally started after a pair of strikeouts. Casey Coan walked on six pitches, TJ Williams followed with another six-pitch walk, then Coan came around to score on an RBI single by Kaleb Steinmetz that made it 10-9.

Dom LaCanne drew a walk to load the bases for Caden Burbey, who was hit by the first pitch he saw from Rory Dutton to bring in the tying run.

With the bases still loaded and Isaacson facing a 2-2 count, the fifth pitch was errant, allowing Steinmetz to score the winning run for the Rebels (2-1, 2-0 SEC).

“We didn’t play the best tonight, but the kids stayed in the game and battled back,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “I was very proud of their resilience tonight.”

Horlick started out fast as Steinmetz scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the first inning and two more runs scored shortly after on an error for an early 3-0 lead. After the Trojans got two runs back in the second, Tanner Isaacson hit a three-run home run in a four-run second inning for the 7-2 lead.

Tremper (2-1, 2-1 SEC), which outhit the Rebels 9-6, responded again in the third inning with three runs on just one hit. Two innings later, the Trojans took an 8-7 lead thanks to a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly.

After Tremper added another run in the sixth, the Rebels got one back on an RBI single by LaCanne. The Trojans responded with an RBI double in the top of the seventh to set up the fantastic finish.

“It was a great battle back and awesome team win,” Funk said.

Steinmetz went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored and Isaacson went 2 for 4 with a double and the home run. Williams didn’t have a hit, but drew three walks and scored each time he was on base. Burbey also scored twice.

Blake Fletcher earned the win after pitching the sixth and seventh innings, striking out one and allowing two earned runs. JJ Bardega started the game for the Rebels, throwing five innings and striking out two, but also hitting five batters.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 3, CASE 1: Austin Sigrist went the distance on the mound for the Eagles and pitched well, coach Frank Jaramillo said, but Hawks’ pitcher Tanner Johnson was tougher and Case lost a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Kenosha.

Sigrist, a junior, allowed just six hits, walked two and struck out three, but the Eagles (2-2, 2-1 SEC) committed errors that allowed Indian Trail (1-3, 1-2) to get its first victory.

Junior first baseman Mateo Fuentes had the only hit off Johnson.

“I thought Austin pitched really well against a very disciplined Indian Trail lineup,” Jaramillo said. “A few miscues in the field cost us, but their pitching was the difference.

“We need to stop worrying about winning or losing a game and just go out and play solid baseball.”

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 11, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 0: The LPs struggled to find home plate in their first loss of the season in a Metro Classic conference game at Racine on Tuesday.

The team was given multiple on-base opportunities to score throughout the third, fourth, and fifth innings, but could not find the hit needed to put them over.

“Schulte pitched a very good game for St. Joseph. We had some nice at-bats but couldn’t string enough together,” LPs coach Jeff Wilson said. “They’re a good hitting team and really showed it in the fifth inning.”

The Lancers scored eight of their runs in the top of the fifth and final inning played and were led by Eric Kenesie who hit two doubles and had two RBIs.

Matthew Hoeft hit one single for the LPs and Jason Schmierer had one hit.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 23, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: A day after stealing 27 bases and scoring 17 runs against Milwaukee Riverside, the Angels were no-hit by Cavaliers pitcher Isaiah Malison in a five-inning Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Milwaukee.

Track and field

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE RELAYS: Waterford had a productive day at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays at Paddock Lake on Tuesday.

The girls team won the meet with 121 points and the boys finished a county-best fourth with 78.5.

“The girls did a tremendous job tonight,” Waterford girls coach Michele Sittig said. “Relay meets are always fun because it’s a true team effort in what most consider to be an individual sport. The girls really came together and had solid performances across the board.”

The Wolverines won five events and had top-three finishes in 12 of the 16 events.

Waterford’s first victory came in the second event of the meet, the 100-meter high hurdles relay. Senior Isabelle Sheeley (17.33 seconds) and sophomore Emily Tryon (17.89) had the fastest times in the event and fellow sophomore Elizabeth Jonietz (sixth, 19.22) completed the team. The same trio also took first in the 300 low hurdles relay with Tryon first (51.72), Jonietz third (53.47) and Sheeley sixth (54.14).

The Wolverines won the 4x100 relay in 52.88 behind the efforts of Isabella Guardiola, Rachel Roth, Bria Rozanski and Analyiah Guardiola.

In the field events, Brooke Ruland (90-10½), Lisa Busch (89-5) and Ashlyn Smith 83-1½) led Waterford to a top finish in the discus relay, and Sheeley, Claire Jastroch and Sydney Forbes each went 7 feet to win the pole vault relay. Lisa Busch had the best shot put toss of the meet (31-5½).

Waterford also earned top-three finishes in the 4x800 relay, 800 and 1,600 sprint medley relays, distance medley relay, high jump relay, long jump relay and triple jump relay.

The Burlington girls team finished in fifth with 75 points and Union Grove took sixth at 62.3.

Union Grove earned victories in the distance medley relay and the shot put relay. Ashley Lamers, Ava Mars, Sophia Matuszak and Riley Kayler won the distance medley (13:57.61) by nearly 26 seconds and Morgan Feuker (30-8½), Faith Smith (29-10) and Monika Berg (28-9) made up the shot put team.

The Broncos also finished second in the 4x400 relay and third in the 1,600 run relay and 1,600 sprint medley.

Burlington’s top result was in the discus relay, where Kaitlyn Frohmader (100-11) had the top throw of the meet. Frohmader, along with Hannah Spencer and Lillian Riggle, finished third. The Demons were also third in the 4x100, 4x800, high jump, pole vault and long jump relays.

On the boys side, Waterford had the county’s lone first place finish in the long jump relay. The team was led by Carter Maffet (19-6), Jack McCormick 19-2½) and Carson Bilitz (17-9). The Wolverines also had second-place finishes in the 800 sprint medley relay, high jump relay and discus relay, where sophomore Bryce Ruland set a school record with his throw of 176-7, surpassing the old record by 21 feet, Waterford boys coach Jody Johnsrud said.

“Bryce left no doubt in setting our school discus record in his first outdoor meet this season,” Johnsrud said. “Our team had strong performances and a lot of PRs across the board.”

Burlington finished fifth in the boys meet behind second-place finishes in the 300 low hurdles, pole vault and triple jump. Burlington’s Phillip Northrop had the top effort in the pole vault (10-6), and Casey Sommers finished third (9-0). The Demons also had third-place finishes in the 800 sprint medley and long jump relays.

Union Grove had two top-three finishes, with Luke Kokat (meet-best 45-1½), Noah Moris (44-6¼) and Jaden Sharkey (34-8½) finishing second in the shot put relay. The Broncos also had a third-place finish in the 1,600 run relay.

RACINE LUTHERAN: At the Lake Forest (Ill.) Academy Early Invitational Tuesday, the Crusaders took second place among boys and fourth among girls in the 14-team meet.

On the boys side, seniors Russell Gentry and Jaylin Pritchett each had a first and a second place in the weight events. Gentry (10.6 meters) and Pritchett (9.78) went 1-2 in the shot put and Pritchett (32 meters) and Gentry (27.15) went 1-2 in the discus. Sophomore Nick Blount (24.27) made it a 1-2-3 Lutheran finish in the discus.

The Crusaders’ other winner was the 4x200 meter relay of Dylan Morris, Nehemiah Falaschi, Hayden Carranza and Brady Baranowski, which finished in 1:41.47.

Junior Caleb Falaschi took second place in the 3,200 (11:15.14) and sophomore Brady Baranowski finished second in the triple jump (10.26 meters). Carranza (110 hurdles, long jump), Caleb Falaschi (300 hurdles) and Ian Voss (high jump) each had third place finishes in their events. The Crusaders also took third in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

In the girls’ meet, seniors Kirsten Habeck (high jump) and Justyce Nelson (discus) earned first place finishes. Habeck’s jump of 1.35 meters was a personal record and Nelson won with a throw of 25.08 meters.

Sarah Seils (1,600) and Allison Knue (high jump) finished second in their events, as did the 4x400 relay team of Seils, Genevieve Voss, Madison Niermann and Nevaiah Bell-Tenner. Nelson (shot put) and Habeck (discus) were third, as was the 4x100 relay team of Bell-Tenner, Nelson, Cadence Gulan and Madison Conlon.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Catholic Central won two events Tuesday at the Lake Country Lutheran Invitational in Hartland.

The girls’ 4x200 meter relay team of Maddy Von Rabenau, Katie Walkington, Jayden Garratt and Julia Klein won in 1:57.38 and Max Robson won the boys’ long jump at 18 feet, 9¾ inches.

Von Rabenau, Walkington, Allegra Kayser and Klein took second in the 4x100 meter relay (55.45) and Von Rabenau, Walkington, Kayser and Bernadette Frisch were second in the 4x400 relay (4:36.59).

Klein finished second in the 200 meters (27.74) and in the high jump (4-8), and Morgan Ramsey (400, 1:07.02), Emma Bond (3,200, 14:32.36) and Clara Henderson (300 low hurdles, 1:05.10) were also second.

Garratt was third in the long jump (13-11½) and Irving Lagunas was third in the boys’ 200 meters (27.28).

The Lady Toppers were third with 106 points, just three team points behind runner-up Lake Country Lutheran (109) and seven behind winner Milwaukee Lutheran (113).

Robson also had second-place finishes in the 100 meters (12.06) and the 200 meters (23.82) as the Hilltopper boys finished sixth (38).

BROOKFIELD EAST INVITATIONAL: The Prairie boys had five top-12 finishes Tuesday at the 15-team Brookfield East Invitational.

Junior Ashe Oglesby had the highest finish for the Hawks, tying for fourth in the high jump with a personal-best leap of 5-8.

Senior Jack Lopez finished 10th in the 800 meters (2:17.90) and 14th in the 400 meters (56.04).

The relay of seniors JP Jorgenson, Gavin Chadwick, Wyatt Knoell and freshman Rishon Singh took 11th in the 4x800 relay (10:09.33) and 12th in the 4x400 relay (4:16.54).

The Hawks totaled three points.

Boys tennis

CASE 6, WILMOT 1: The Eagles picked up their first win of the season in a nonconference dual meet Tuesday at Case.

It was the first meet of the season in which Case (1-3) had enough players for each flight. Tomasso Cheregato had the closest match of the meet, winning his No. 2 singles match 6-1, 5-7, 10-4. Francesco “Frankie” Punzo won his match at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-0.

At No. 1 doubles, Josh Herness and Andre Cartagena won 6-0, 6-2 and at No. 2 doubles, Yash Patil and Cameron Werner won 6-0, 6-0.

Wilmot did not have enough players to compete at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles.

PRAIRIE 7, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 0: The Hawks won all seven matches in straight sets over the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet Tuesday at Lockwood Park.

In all four singles flights, Prairie's Jonathan Orth, Taej Desai, Carson Emery and Saitej Avula each won their respective No. 1 through No. 4 matches 6-0, 6-0.

The Hawks lost just three games in doubles. At No. 1, Calvin Sharpe and Maruicio Garduno beat Paul Barthel and Luis Meza 6-2, 6-0; at No. 2, Parker Kohl-Benjamin Menzhuber beat Isaiah Mata-Jesus Pacheco 6-0, 6-0; and at No. 3, Musa Rahman-Devin Stoltenberg beat Gabriel Beversdorf-Jesus Barragan 6-0, 6-1.

