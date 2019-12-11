High school boys: Catholic Central snaps losing streak to Prairie

“Pum struggled a bit early on with his shooting, but he hit the big free throws down the stretch when we needed it,” Scott said. “It was just a great game and fight to the very end.”

Kody Krekling and Antuan Nesbitt each had 15 points for the Hawks (2-1) with Nesbitt also grabbing seven rebounds. Asanjai Hunter had 11 points, Liam Shannon had nine points and Jacob Fallico had eight rebounds.

“Fallico had a great look (when we were) down 68-66 with 10 seconds left that rimmed out and Shannon had a great look (when we were) down 69-66 with five seconds left to tie, but couldn’t get it to fall,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “All credit to coach Scott and his players, they executed well down the stretch and I did a poor job of putting our players in a good position to succeed.”

ST. CATHERINE'S 66, ST. JOSEPH 30: The Angels flexed their muscle Tuesday as they dominated the Lancers at Kenosha in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

St. Catherine’s (2-0 overall) used a strong defensive effort to help build an early lead and never looked back. The Angels led 33-15 at halftime and both teams duplicated their point totals in the second half.