High school boys: Catholic Central snaps losing streak to Prairie

It’s been a nearly four-year stretch of futility for the Catholic Central High School boys basketball team against The Prairie School.
Tuesday, the streak finally ended.
The Hilltoppers snapped a six-game losing streak to the Hawks, getting balanced scoring and playing solid defense in a 71-66 victory at Burlington in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.
The last time Catholic Central beat Prairie was Feb. 12, 2016, the season the Hilltoppers advanced to the WIAA State Tournament and lost in the Division 5 state championship game.
“It was great to get the win, especially against a team that has really had our number over the last three or four years,” Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said. “It was a really back-and-forth game all the way up until the final 10 seconds or so when we finally pulled away.”
Bennett Wright had 16 points for the Hilltoppers (2-0 overall) before fouling out in the second half. Chas Miles picked up the slack after Wright went out and finished with 14 points, four assists and four rebounds.
“Chas was absolutely great tonight,” Scott said. “When Wright fouled out, he stepped up big time for us.”
David Doerflinger had 13 points, Paul Nevin had 11 points and six rebounds, and Brandon Pum had seven points, including two key free throws in the final seconds to seal the victory.
“Pum struggled a bit early on with his shooting, but he hit the big free throws down the stretch when we needed it,” Scott said. “It was just a great game and fight to the very end.”
Kody Krekling and Antuan Nesbitt each had 15 points for the Hawks (2-1) with Nesbitt also grabbing seven rebounds. Asanjai Hunter had 11 points, Liam Shannon had nine points and Jacob Fallico had eight rebounds.
“Fallico had a great look (when we were) down 68-66 with 10 seconds left that rimmed out and Shannon had a great look (when we were) down 69-66 with five seconds left to tie, but couldn’t get it to fall,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “All credit to coach Scott and his players, they executed well down the stretch and I did a poor job of putting our players in a good position to succeed.”
ST. CATHERINE'S 66, ST. JOSEPH 30: The Angels flexed their muscle Tuesday as they dominated the Lancers at Kenosha in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.
St. Catherine’s (2-0 overall) used a strong defensive effort to help build an early lead and never looked back. The Angels led 33-15 at halftime and both teams duplicated their point totals in the second half.
"We did a great job with our on ball pressure and playing the passing lanes and were able to force some turnovers and get out in transition," Angels coach Nick Bennett said.
The offense was solid as four Angels scored in double figures and St. Catherine’s was hot from inside the arc, going 24 of 35 (69%). They were just 1 of 11 from 3-point range.
Elijah Lambert led the way with 18 points (7 of 9 from the field). Kamari McGee had 11 points (5 of 7) and Tyrese Hunter and Jameer Barker each added 10 points. McGee added four steals and Hunter had four assists.
No one scored more than seven points for St. Joseph (1-2).
WATERFORD 60, UNION GROVE 45: The Wolverines opened their Southern Lakes Conference schedule on a strong note Tuesday, using a late rally in the second half to beat the Broncos at Union Grove.
Waterford (2-2, 1-0 SLC) held a slim 42-38 midway through the second half, and Waterford coach Paul Charapata knew some adjustments had to be made.
"Union Grove went on a run and I switched up our defense a little bit and the boys really picked up their intensity as well," Charapata said.
The Wolverines answered that call as they went on a 10-0 run with about eight minutes left to pull away.
Cam Glembin led the Wolverines with 24 points, including three 3-point baskets and 7 of 7 free-throw shooting (6 of 6 in the second half).
Hunter Karpinski added 18 points (6 of 8 free throws) for Waterford, which went 19 of 25 at the line.
The Broncos (1-2, 0-1 SLC) struggled from the field, shooting 39 percent from the field and 27 percent (5 of 18) from the free throw line.
"It was a tough shooting night for us and you have to give Waterford a lot of credit — they came out ready to go," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.
Collin Long led the Broncos with 15 points.
BURLINGTON 62, WILMOT 59: Joey Berezowitz had 24 points and the Demons had balanced scoring behind him in their Southern Lakes Conference opener Tuesday at Burlington.
Berezowitz went 9 for 10 from the free-throw line and made three 3-point baskets for Burlington (1-2 overall). Dylan Minnich had 11 points and two others had eight points each. One of those two, Logan Swantz, also had a team-high nine rebounds. The Demons went 18 of 22 at the line.
London Glass had 20 points to lead Wilmot (1-2, 0-1 SLC).
TREMPER 84, PARK 39: The Panthers had very little go right, especially in the second half, in their Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Kenosha.
The Panthers (0-3, 0-2 SEC) were able to keep things relatively close at halftime, trailing 35-23, but the Trojans (3-0, 1-0) outscored Park 49-16 in the second half, holding the Panthers to just seven baskets.
Tyvon Cade and Terry Gamble each had a team-high eight points for the Panthers.
Jake Gross had 27 points for Tremper.
Boys swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP: Freshman Hopking Uyenbat had four victories and seniors Jimmy Keeker and Zach Olstinske had three wins each as the Demons won two dual meets Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference triangular at Jefferson.
Burlington Co-op beat Platteville/Lancaster 103-67 and Jefferson/Cambridge 71.
Uyenbat won two individual events, the 200-yard individual medley (2:21.19) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.89), and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:39.43) and 400 freestyle relay (3:58.01).
Keeker won the 100 butterfly (58.73), Olstinske won the 100 breaststroke (1:12.10) and both swam on the two winning relays.
Another freshman, Caleb Weis, won the 200 freestyle (2:05.95) and the 500 freestyle (5:52.03).
TREMPER 116, CASE 56: The Eagles had five event victories, but lost a Southeast Conference dual meet to the Trojans Tuesday at Horlick.
Joe Skantz led Case (0-2 SEC) by winning three events. Skantz won the 50-yard freestyle (23.50 seconds) and 100 butterfly (58.29), and joined Yash Patil, Tim Riegelman and Connor Mills on the winning 200 medley relay (2:03.46).
Riegelman also won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.09) and was second in the 500 freestyle (6:03.37), and Azaan McCray won the diving (238.40).
FRANKLIN 132, PARK 36: Josh Abel moved into the Panthers’ all-time top 10 in Park’s Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Park.
Abel swam the seventh-fastest time in school history in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:12.14 to finish third in the meet. Abel also finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:15.46).
The Panthers had four other second-place finishes — Drake Ludvigsen in the 100 backstroke (1:31.27) and 50 freestyle (25.95), Jalen Sims in the 100 breaststroke (1:31.27) and Ethan Scholzen in the 100 freestyle (1:04.83).