High school boys: Catholic Central does it with defense against Lutheran

Bennett also credited Elijah Sabala, who had 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

While St. Catherine’s only was 4 for 19 from 3-point range, Bennett said, “we got enough stuff in transition and we got enough in the second half from slashing to the basket.”

FRANKLIN 65, HORLICK 61: The Rebels kept their game close all the way, but the Sabers made more free throws down the stretch for a Southeast Conference victory at Franklin.

The game was tied 30-30 at halftime and Horlick (2-7, 0-4) stayed in the game despite a huge performance by Carter Capstran of Franklin (6-5, 3-2), who finished with 32 points. He had 14 in the second half, including 6 of 9 free-throw shooting.

Haden Sollman and Jeno Stacy did their best to keep the Rebels close, with Sollman making three 3-point baskets in the second half and five in the game. Each finished with 15 points, with Darrien Long adding 10 and Patrick Wade nine.

Franklin went 7 of 12 from the line in the second half and 13 of 21 in the game; Horlick went just 3 of 8 at the line, with the Sabers being called for just eight fouls.

Boys swimming