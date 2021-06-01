High school boys: Catholic Central baseball gets in MCC win column

Indian Trail (11-8, 10-6 SEC) scored both of its runs in the bottom of the first inning, but pitcher J.J. Bardega settled in for Horlick (5-12, 5-10 SEC) and blanked them the rest of the way, allowing just four hits. The Rebels played a strong game defensively, Horlick coach Tyler Funk said, committing only one error and turning a triple play.

Horlick got on the scoreboard later in the sixth inning, but was unable to get anything going in the seventh. The Rebels stranded seven runners in the game.

“J.J. did what he’s done all year,” Funk said. “He pitched an amazing game again and kept us in the ball game until the end.”

Justin Stauber had the Rebels’ only hits, going 2 for 3, and Joey Prudhom was hit by a pitch and scored the team’s run.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 11, PARK 1: The Panthers could not overcome a slow start in their loss in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Horlick Field.

The Red Devils (2-17, 2-14 SEC) scored six runs in the first inning before adding another three in the second. The Panthers scored in the fourth inning.

Elliot Bednar led Park (1-13, 1-12 SEC), which had just four hits, with a hit and an RBI. Cullen Krogh, Noah Johnson and Caleb Andersen each had one hit.