High school boys: Catholic Central baseball gets in MCC win column

The Catholic Central High School baseball team finally got in the victory column in Metro Classic Conference play Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers had to rally to do it.
Trailing 12-8 in the fifth inning, Catholic Central rallied over the next two innings and had a season-high in scoring to beat St. Catherine’s 13-12 at Beaumont Field in Burlington for its first Metro Classic Conference victory of the season.
The Hilltoppers (2-13, 1-12 MCC) scored two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth to pull to within 12-11.
In the bottom of the seventh, Danny Von Rabenau led off with a single, Alex Vogt walked and Cal Miles singled to drive in Von Rabenau and tie the score.
Miles stole second base and reached third on a passed ball. He then scored the winning run when Tai Loughrin hit a ball to the right side of the infield.
Von Rabenau and Miles each went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and Vogt went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Catholic Central.
Miles earned his first victory of the season.
Logan Marino went 4 for 4 for St. Catherine’s (2-14, 1-11 MCC). Bennett Spolar went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Daniel Sanchez went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
“It was back and forth pretty much the whole game,” St. Catherine’s coach Paul Pulera said. “We were composed, but walks hurt us tonight.”
BURLINGTON 4, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: Joe Zuleger pitched six shutout innings in the Demons’ victory over the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Lake Geneva.
After three scoreless innings to start the game, Burlington (12-7, 9-3 SLC) took the lead with two runs in the fourth inning. The Demons played flawless defense and sealed the game with a couple of late insurance runs.
Zuleger allowed just three hits and struck out seven for the Demons. Gage Peterson went 2 for 3 with a team-high two RBIs.
WATERFORD 11, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1: An offensive explosion in the fifth inning helped propel the Wolverines to a Southern Lakes Conference game victory Tuesday at Delavan, their sixth straight victory.
Waterford (8-6, 4-5 SLC) scored three runs in the first inning, then, leading 5-1 after four innings, the Wolverines added six more runs to seal the victory.
Garret Kay gave up just three hits in five innings, striking out 11, and also had two hits and scored twice to lead Waterford.
Andrew Chapman and Gavin Roanhouse each hit a home run and had three RBIs, and Brock Malecki had two RBIs.
KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 2, HORLICK 1: The Rebels managed just two hits, but pitching and defense kept them close in a Southeast Conference loss to the Hawks Tuesday at Kenosha.
Indian Trail (11-8, 10-6 SEC) scored both of its runs in the bottom of the first inning, but pitcher J.J. Bardega settled in for Horlick (5-12, 5-10 SEC) and blanked them the rest of the way, allowing just four hits. The Rebels played a strong game defensively, Horlick coach Tyler Funk said, committing only one error and turning a triple play.
Horlick got on the scoreboard later in the sixth inning, but was unable to get anything going in the seventh. The Rebels stranded seven runners in the game.
“J.J. did what he’s done all year,” Funk said. “He pitched an amazing game again and kept us in the ball game until the end.”
Justin Stauber had the Rebels’ only hits, going 2 for 3, and Joey Prudhom was hit by a pitch and scored the team’s run.
KENOSHA BRADFORD 11, PARK 1: The Panthers could not overcome a slow start in their loss in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Horlick Field.
The Red Devils (2-17, 2-14 SEC) scored six runs in the first inning before adding another three in the second. The Panthers scored in the fourth inning.
Elliot Bednar led Park (1-13, 1-12 SEC), which had just four hits, with a hit and an RBI. Cullen Krogh, Noah Johnson and Caleb Andersen each had one hit.
OAK CREEK 10, CASE 0: Four players had multiple hits for the Knights as they rolled to a Southeast Conference win over the Eagles in a five-inning game Tuesday at Oak Creek.
Up 6-0 after two innings, Oak Creek (15-4, 12-3 SEC), ranked fifth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, scored two runs each in the bottom of the third and bottom of the fifth to end the game early. Oak Creek finished with 14 hits against Case (4-13, 4-11 SEC), which had three hits.
Nolan Hodgins had a double and a walk for the Eagles.
THOMAS MORE 10, LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 0: The Cavaliers rolled past the LPs in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Horlick Field.
Lutheran-Prairie (9-8, 7-5 MCC) finished with just two hits against Thomas More (12-4, 9-2). Juniors Seth Hultman and Julian Morales each had a single for the LPs.
“When you can’t get hits, you have to play good defense behind your pitchers,” LPs coach Jeff Wilson said. “We got decent pitching, but had errors that hurt us.”
Boys tennis
PRAIRIE 5, MARTIN LUTHER 2: Mauricio Garduno persevered after a two-hour, 45-minute battle at No. 3 singles to highlight the Hawks’ victory over the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet Tuesday at Prairie.
Garduno, a sophomore, defeated Martin Luther’s Owen Lack 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2) in a match that Prairie coach Nich Schafer said was a marathon.
“Both Garduno and his opponent had trouble hanging on to the necessary momentum to close out the games,” Schafer said. “Garduno gained the momentum when needed in the tie-breakers to win the match.”
Prairie lost just eight games in their other four match victories. Kethan Bajaj won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Daniel Dreifuerst and Quincey Eaton won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
FRANKLIN 7, CASE 0: The Sabers beat an incomplete Eagles squad in a Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at Case.
Case’s No. 1 doubles team of Connor Mills and Chase Werner led 2-1 early in the first set, but lost 6-3, 6-1 to Franklin’s No. 1 doubles team of Noah Bartoshevich and Sam Cartwright.
THOMAS MORE 7, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 0: The Angels won just three games in their Metro Classic Conference loss Tuesday at Milwaukee.