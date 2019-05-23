The Catholic Central High School baseball team trailed Heritage Christian 6-0 heading to the bottom of the third inning during its WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Thursday at Beaumont Field.
But the message stayed the same from Hilltoppers' coach Jim Friend: Keep on battling.
Backed by a lights-out pitching performance by reliever Chas Miles, the Hilltoppers didn’t allow a run for the rest of the game and rallied back to win 9-6.
“The guys kept fighting,” Catholic Central coach Jim Friend said. “It showed we can compete and stay alive in any game.”
The Hilltoppers (10-9) allowed three runs in the top of the first and third inning, but responded with a run in the bottom of the third inning and five runs in the fourth to tie the game 6-6.
They followed with one run in the fifth and two runs in sixth. Cade Dirksmeyer went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, three stolen bases and a run scored. John Huffman went 3 for 4 with a RBI, double, three stolen bases and two runs scored. Brandon Pum went 1 for 4 with a RBI and run scored.
“You could tell we were getting to their pitcher,” Friend said. “We were getting extra base hits and stolen bases. We were forcing them to move the ball around.”
John Huffman started the game for Catholic Central, allowed three hits, six runs, and five walks with one strikeout in 2⅓ innings. Miles entered the game in the third inning and pitched 4⅔ innings, allowed four hits, one walk, no earned runs, and struck out seven to get the win. He also went 1 for 3 with a walk, stolen base and run scored.
“(Chas) came in a shut them down,” Friend said. “Down the stretch he has been our best pitcher.”
The Hilltoppers will next play Johnson Creek, ranked No. 5 among Division 4 teams by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, on Tuesday.
ST. CATHERINE’S 10, CUDAHY 2: Behind starting pitcher Bennett Spolar, the Angels won a Division 2 regional quarterfinal at Horlick Field.
“We had solid pitching and hitting today. We had a lot of base runners on and had some really smart base running as well,” said St. Catherine’s coach Paul Pulera. “Our starting pitcher Bennett Spolar threw a great game for us. He had great command of the zone and kept their hitters off balance all game,” added Pulera.
St. Catherine’s (14-7) will play at Martin Luther, the No. 2 seed in its regional, on Tuesday.
WHITNALL 7, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 2: The LPs season ended in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal loss at Carthage College.
The LPs finished with an overall record of 11-11. Whitnall advances to play No. 1 seeded Greendale at Greendale on Tuesday.
