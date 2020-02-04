High school boys: Case rolls to ninth straight victory

The Eagles (13-3) struggled to protect the ball in the first half and West (8-8), led by Division I prospect Cam Palesse, surged ahead several times. But Case was also explosive at times during the first 18 minutes, consistently finding the open man with crisp passes, and it appeared just a matter of time before it made a move.

That's exactly what happened in the second half as the Eagles slowly built a lead. Leading the charge were Terryon Brumby and Nick Fugiasco, who combined for 27 second-half points.

"At halftime, we were talking about defense and defensive rebounding," said JaKobe Thompson, who scored 17 points. "When we get the defensive rebounds, we're gone and that's just easy buckets."

West coach Don LaValle, whose team entered Tuesday's game with five victories in its previous six games, could only admire the show the Eagles put on once they got untracked.

"Jake's got a great team," LaValle said. "We knew coming in that we were going to see athletes. They're fast, they can jump, they try to speed you up and we know they're averaging almost 80 points a game.