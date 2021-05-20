High school boys: Case golfers win regular-season SEC title

Going into Thursday’s SEC Tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant, Case has 52 points, Franklin is second with 46 and Kenosha Indian Trail is third with 42.

The last time the Eagles won the overall SEC title was in 2015, when Ricky Kuiper and Eric Van Tubbergen were seniors. The last time Case won the SEC Tournament was in 2018 behind Zach Shawhan; the team was second overall.

Kupper said the Eagles will have to finish no worse than third in the tournament to win the overall title and he believes his guys are ready.

“We want to win the conference tournament, which will set up the (WIAA) regionals and sectionals,” Kupper said. “It’s a tough road, but if we keep playing well and keep improving, we hope it pays off.”

Baseball

RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 7, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 6 (8 INNINGS): Henry Hoeft scored from third base on a hit by Adam Langendorf in the bottom of the eighth inning of this Metro Classic Conference game at Simmons Field in Kenosha.

Hoeft led off the inning by reaching base on an error. After stealing second, Hoeft advanced to third on a ground ball by Julian Morales. Catholic Central coach Jim Friend pulled in his infield and then Langendorf had his game-winning hit.