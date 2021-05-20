High school boys: Case golfers win regular-season SEC title

The Case High School boys golf team is finally back on top of the Southeast Conference — for now, at least.
The Eagles won their fifth SEC mini-meet of the season Thursday with their best score of the season, led by seniors Brayden LoPiccolo and Jason Nelsen, and have clinched the regular-season SEC title for the first time since 2015. Case also took second in two minis and third in the other.
On the back nine at Bristol Oaks Country Club in Bristol, LoPiccolo shot a 1-under-par 35 and Nelsen shot an even-par 36 as Case totaled 154 in the final mini-meet of the season.
LoPiccolo, who has struggled in recent rounds, got back to his old self Thursday. He opened with a bogey, but had back-to-back birdies before finishing with six straight pars.
“Brayden played well today,” Case coach Jerry Kupper said. “He’s been fighting through some ailments and he’s been waiting for the warmer weather — it helps his back loosen up.”
Nelsen had two pars and two bogeys to go with five pars.
Juniors Sam Nolan (40) and Jack Boscher (43) rounded out the Eagles’ top four players.
Horlick junior Mike Cerny shot a 39 to tie for fifth and Eli Allison had a 49 for Park; the Rebels and Panthers did not have full teams.
Going into Thursday’s SEC Tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant, Case has 52 points, Franklin is second with 46 and Kenosha Indian Trail is third with 42.
The last time the Eagles won the overall SEC title was in 2015, when Ricky Kuiper and Eric Van Tubbergen were seniors. The last time Case won the SEC Tournament was in 2018 behind Zach Shawhan; the team was second overall.
Kupper said the Eagles will have to finish no worse than third in the tournament to win the overall title and he believes his guys are ready.
“We want to win the conference tournament, which will set up the (WIAA) regionals and sectionals,” Kupper said. “It’s a tough road, but if we keep playing well and keep improving, we hope it pays off.”
Baseball
RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 7, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 6 (8 INNINGS): Henry Hoeft scored from third base on a hit by Adam Langendorf in the bottom of the eighth inning of this Metro Classic Conference game at Simmons Field in Kenosha.
Hoeft led off the inning by reaching base on an error. After stealing second, Hoeft advanced to third on a ground ball by Julian Morales. Catholic Central coach Jim Friend pulled in his infield and then Langendorf had his game-winning hit.
Langendorf went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Ben Tietyen had two hits and Kody Krekling had two RBIs.
Elliott Reske earned the victory, pitching three perfect innings of relief for the LPs (7-7, 5-4 MCC). Krekling started, allowing six runs (three earned) and striking out 10.
Austin Schwenn led Catholic Central (1-10, 0-9 MCC) by going 2 for 3 with an RBI. Cal Miles went 2 for 4 with a double and Alex Vogt, Neal McCourt and Danny Von Rabenau each had RBI singles.
BURLINGTON 11, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3: Joe Zuleger had his second straight solid pitching performance and Ty Sagedal and Kale Dietz ran wild on the bases as the Demons rolled past the Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Burlington.
Sagedal, a junior batting in the No. 9 spot in the order, was perfect at the plate for Burlington (9-6, 7-3 SLC), going 3 for 3, stealing two bases and scoring three runs.
“He’s extremely fast and when he puts the ball in play, he can steal some bases for us,” Demons coach Scott Staude said.
Dietz, a senior, was patient at the plate, going 1 for 1 with three walks, two steals and three runs. Sophomore Wren Dietz went 2 for 4 with a double and senior Chase Ketterhagen (0 for 3) and junior Connor O’Reilly (1 for 3) each drove in two runs.
Zuleger, a senior, allowed seven hits in six innings (80 pitches), walked two and struck out seven. Joey Berezowitz had a 1-2-3 seventh to finish. In his last outing, May 14 against Kenosha Indian Trail, Zuleger pitched a three-hitter with four walks and nine strikeouts in a 3-1 Demons victory.
Burlington has won five of its last six games and Staude said the team is finally beginning to jell after an uneven start.
“We had a gauntlet of a schedule the first two weeks,” Staude said. “We had five game each week and all were high-level opponents.
“Things are coming together — not playing last year was a challenge for us and we had to find chemistry as the season goes on and we’re definitely improving.”
DOMINICAN 9, ST. CATHERINE'S 8: Dominican scored three runs with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to win a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.
Logan Marino led St. Catherine's (1-10, 1-7 MCC) by going 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. He walked once and scored two runs. Bennett Spolar went 1 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs and scored two runs.
Tennis
UNION GROVE 4, ELKHORN 3: The Broncos swept the four singles matches to give them a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Union Grove.
Hayden McDougal, Union Grove’s No. 1 singles player, beat Jonah Guzman 6-2, 6-2 to begin the sweep. Ryan Davis, at No. 2 singles, improved to 5-0 in SLC play despite a strong challenge from the Elks' Mason Adam, winning 6-4, 7-5.
Domenic McDougal won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Soren Miller rounded out the sweep at No. 4 singles with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Seth Bruce.
Broncos coach Turner Albrecht said Hayden McDougal played “a solid match,” which will serve as a tuneup for Saturday’s South Milwaukee Tournament.
BURLINGTON 6, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1: Maxwell Meier won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to lead the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Burlington.
No. 3 Aaron Wasik and No. 4 Christopher Naber each won 6-0, 6-2.
The Demons swept their doubles matches. No. 1 Zeke Tiedt and Luke Zigler won 6-0, 6-0 and No. 2 Owen Denoto and Chad Vanswol won 6-1, 6-3.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6, WATERFORD 1: Spencer Gross defeated Austin Dority 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 at No. 2 singles for Waterford's only victory in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Paddock Lake.
Two Waterford players lost close matches. At No. 1 singles, Andrew Vescio lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 and at No. 3 singles, John Durand lost 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 6, PRAIRIE 1: In their first match together, Joseph Morales and Calvin Sharpe won 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-7 at No. 2 doubles for Prairie's only victory in a nonconference dual meet at Milwaukee.
Despite losing 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, Kethan Bajaj also did a good job of battling, Prairie coach Nich Schafer said.
“For our third match in a row and second in a row versus a top-three team, the boys did well to compete at different spots,” Schafer said.