High school boys: Case edges Lutheran in Racine County Invitational; Horlick's Cerny is medalist

“It was a battle,” Eagles coach Jerry Kupper said. “The weather had a lot to do with it, but every kid went through it.

“They were just glad to be playing golf.”

Kupper was pleased with the play of seniors Jack Boscher (81, fifth place) and Ryan Doerflinger (87, 11th), and junior Parker Zigas (89, 15th), all first-year varsity players.

“My kids showed great composure,” Kupper said.

Case, which had an eighth-place finish by senior Brayden LoPiccolo (82), had the best front-nine score in the field with a 161, led by Boscher with a 2-over 37. Nolan’s back-nine 37 featured birdies on both par-3 holes, including the only birdie of the day on the tricky 159-yard, par-3 17th.

The consistent Crusaders had the best score on the back nine (166), the same score they shot on the front. Wilks was third after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied and Molbeck was fourth. Senior Riley Gall also finished in the top 10 for Lutheran, carding an 82 and taking sixth on the tiebreaker.

Waterford, which was third (359) had two top-10 finishers, sophomore Mason Roanhouse in seventh (82) and senior Logan Hoshauer in ninth (86). Union Grove was fourth (364) and junior Simon Graham was 10th (86).