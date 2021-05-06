High school boys: Case edges Lutheran in Racine County Invitational golf; Horlick's Cerny is medalist

The Racine County Invitational has endured a rough stretch over the last two years.
The annual 18-hole high school boys tournament was shortened to nine holes because of weather in 2019 — and we all know what happened in 2020.
The tournament returned this year and the results helped make up for those hardships with tight battles for the team and individual titles.
Thanks in part to a tournament-best 1-over-par 37 on the back nine at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant by junior Sam Nolan, Case edged Racine Lutheran by four strokes to win the team title.
In the individual standings, Horlick junior Mike Cerny had a rough finish, but his steady start allowed him to hold on to beat three others by two strokes and take medalist honors with a 5-over 76.
Case totaled 328 strokes, led by Nolan in second place with a 78 and senior Jack Boscher in fifth with an 81. Lutheran shot 332, led by seniors Scooter Molbeck and Brady Wilks with 78s.
The tournament was almost a flashback to two years ago, when cold, wet conditions forced the tournament to be shortened to nine holes for the first time.
Thursday started out similarly with rainy, cool conditions, but the weather improved as the tournament progressed and it was completed in sunshine.
“It was a battle,” Eagles coach Jerry Kupper said. “The weather had a lot to do with it, but every kid went through it.
“They were just glad to be playing golf.”
Kupper was pleased with the play of seniors Jack Boscher (81, fifth place) and Ryan Doerflinger (87, 11th), and junior Parker Zigas (89, 15th), all first-year varsity players.
“My kids showed great composure,” Kupper said.
Case, which had an eighth-place finish by senior Brayden LoPiccolo (82), had the best front-nine score in the field with a 161, led by Boscher with a 2-over 37. Nolan’s back-nine 37 featured birdies on both par-3 holes, including the only birdie of the day on the tricky 159-yard, par-3 17th.
The consistent Crusaders had the best score on the back nine (166), the same score they shot on the front. Wilks was third after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied and Molbeck was fourth. Senior Riley Gall also finished in the top 10 for Lutheran, carding an 82 and taking sixth on the tiebreaker.
Waterford, which was third (359) had two top-10 finishers, sophomore Mason Roanhouse in seventh (82) and senior Logan Hoshauer in ninth (86). Union Grove was fourth (364) and junior Simon Graham was 10th (86).
Cerny wasn’t flashy — he had just one birdie and nothing higher than a 5 on his scorecard — and he played smart to begin his round, Horlick coach Tom Pfeiffer said. Cerny had six pars and three bogeys on the front nine in the rain.
“I told him to keep the ball in play and not make any big numbers,” Pfeiffer said. “That’s the biggest key in awful weather.
“He did exactly that and his ball striking was amazing. You could tell by the way he was swinging the club he was going to shoot pretty well today.”
On the back nine, he had five pars and a birdie and was on pace to finish with a 73 if he parred out, but he finished with three straight bogeys to finish at 76.
“The only thing to work on is that last stretch,” Pfeiffer said. “With a little more experience, he will calm his nerves.”
Boys soccer
CASE 5, GREENFIELD 1: The Eagles dominated play for a victory in a WIAA Alternate Fall Division 1 regional championship match Thursday at Pritchard Park.
Case (7-3-2) will play Horlick (5-2-1), which beat West Allis Hale 6-0 Thursday in another regional final, in a sectional semifinal Saturday at Beloit Memorial. The winner of the match will play either Beloit Memorial or Janesville Craig in the sectional final later Saturday.
The Eagles gave up a goal in the sixth minute, but they quickly got their momentum back, scoring in quick succession to take the lead for good. Senior Mike Cabaltera scored unassisted in the 23rd minute and senior Brett Stark scored two minutes later (senior Connor Mills assist).
“We played in their half of the field most of the match,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said.
The Eagles scored three second-half goals in an 11-minute span. Senior Steven Gardner put a corner kick directly in the net in the 49th minute and junior Jonathan Nolden scored goals in the 55th (senior Michael Hernandez assist) and 60th (senior Charles Ray assist) minutes.
Case goalkeeper Chase Werner made just two saves.
Anderle is looking forward to playing Horlick again. In their only meeting of the Alternate Fall season, the teams played to a 0-0 tie and were unable to set up a rematch. This will be it.
“They’re our arch rival,” Anderle said. “The loser goes home and it’s going to be a battle.”
HORLICK 6, WEST ALLIS HALE 0: Oliver Shircel scored two goals and the Rebels won a WIAA Alternate Fall Division 1 regional championship match at Levonian Field.
Horlick (5-2-1) advances to the sectional tournament Saturday at Beloit Memorial and will play Case in one of the semifinals. The winner will play either Beloit Memorial or Janesville Craig in the sectional final later Saturday.
Also for the Rebels, Jaden Skenadore had a goal and an assist. Colin Gayle, Israel Duran and Evan Lock also scored and Danny Aranda had three assists.
“We played a really good game,” Horlick coach Galen Irish said. “We were just hitting our stride. I pulled all our starters because we were dominating and I wanted to keep our legs fresh.”
Baseball
MARTIN LUTHER 13, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The growing pains continued for a young Angels team in a five-inning Metro Classic Conference loss at Horlick Field.
St. Catherine’s (0-6, 0-4 MCC) collected one hit and committed seven errors.
Jamani Jordan-Stanley singled and drove in the Angels’ lone run in the second inning.
The Spartans (2-2 overall and MCC) scored four runs in the first inning, added three more in the second and two in the third. They closed out the game with four runs in the fifth.
For St. Catherine’s, John Perugini pitched two innings, Isaiah Wray pitched two innings and Daniel Sanchez one.
“We’re young and inexperienced,” said Angels coach Paul Pulera. “We just need to keep coming to the ballpark and try to get better.”
Spartans pitcher Jacob Hartlaub struck out 11 in five innings.
ST. JOSEPH 10, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 0: The LPs were limited to one hit in a five-inning Metro Classic Conference loss at Carthage College in Kenosha.