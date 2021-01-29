High school boys: Case diver McCray qualifies for WIAA state championships

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Azaan McCray wasn’t able to start his season until Friday night.
Still, the junior diver for the Case High School boys swimming and diving team didn’t waste time picking up where he left off last season.
McCray, who has been able to practice for only two weeks, won the diving competition at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional. He automatically qualified for the Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships, where he placed fourth last year and fifth as a freshman.
His score of 472.20 points edged the score of runner-up Mason King of Wauwatosa West/East (470.55).
“We were pretty happy about him winning it, considering he hasn’t been diving at all and hasn’t had a season,” Case diving coach Jackie Turner said. “The fact that he was able to have so much determination to do the best he could … we worked really hard these last two weeks — as much as we could.
“We didn’t do any new stuff. It was pretty much what he had from last year because we wanted to go in diving clean and make sure the scores would be high for the clean dives. So we’re really happy with how it turned out tonight.”
The only other Racine County diver in the sectional, senior Cullen Krogh of Park, finished fifth with 300.20 points.
The swimming events of the sectional are Saturday afternoon at Greenfield High School.
Boys basketball
BURLINGTON 63, WATERFORD 56: After not playing for a week because of Tuesday’s snow day, the Demons were a little rusty Friday night.
They fell behind by 16 points in the first half of a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford, but Burlington figured things out, going 27 for 39 at the free-throw line to beat the Wolverines.
Joey Berezowitz made three of the Demons’ four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and five steals. He scored 16 points in the second half.
“They kind of had us on our heels in the first half,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “We hadn’t played in a week. When you’re going through a season where you’re playing more games and, all of a sudden, you come to a halt, it’s tough. You could kind of see that tonight. We weren’t as crisp as we have been.”
After pulling within 30-27 at halftime, Burlington (12-3, 9-2 SLC) outscored Waterford (6-9, 4-6 SLC) 36-26 in the second half. And a lot of those points came on free throws.
Joey Berezowitz went 10 for 12 at the free-throw line in the game. Dane Kornely, who scored 15 points, was 8 for 12 at the line, and Ethan Safar (12 points) went 6 for 9.
“We held (Joey) Berezowitz to seven points in the first half,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “I thought we did a pretty good job on him. Ty (Johnson) played some pretty good defense for us and our guys away from the ball did a good job of making him work for it.
“But in the second half, we continued a trend of not taking good shots and we let them take the lead. Any time you send a team to the line 39 times, it’s tough to bounce back from.”
Gabe Riska made three 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Waterford. Trevor Hancock added seven points.
Danny Kniep had six points and nine rebounds for Burlington.
PRAIRIE 55, DOMINICAN 43: The Hawks overcame a slow start on Senior Night at the Johnson Athletic Center at Prairie and won their fourth straight game.
Prairie (14-2, 9-2 MCC), ranked third in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, won despite going 18 for 52 from the floor, including 6 for 23 from 3-point range. The Hawks trailed 22-12 at halftime.
“It was a painfully slow-paced first half and Dominican came out with a game plan and executed it to perfection,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “We were out of sorts and settling for some tough looks.
“Fortunately in the second half, we really picked up the intensity on the defensive end. We took a 30-28 lead five minutes into the second half and never looked back.
“I’m proud of the boys for how they responded when faced with a little adversity. There were a lot of distractions on Senior Night and we got our act together just in time.”
Malcolm Moses, Joe Fiegel and Wendell Funderburg each started for the first time as part of Senior Night.
Antuan Nesbitt led Prairie with 16 points, Kody Krekling had 14 on the strength of 4 for 6 shooting from 3-point range and Asanjai Hunter finished with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.
“He was dynamite on the defensive end,” Atanasoff said of Hunter.
Lee Barnes led Dominican (5-10, 2-7 MCC) with 17 points.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 56, UNION GROVE 54: Winning by six points with eight minutes to play, the Broncos were outscored 14-0 over the next six minutes, 30 seconds and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
That scoring slump ended with 1:31 to play, when Brady Katterhagen made a 3-point basket to pull Union Grove to within 53-48. With 21 seconds to play, Hayden Domagalski pulled the Broncos into a 54-54 tie with a 3-pointer.
But Union Grove (7-12, 5-9 SLC) didn’t build on that momentum.
“We stayed in the press and ended up giving up a layup,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.
The Broncos had one last chance with less than one second, but Tyson Skalecki’s shot was off the mark after he took an alley-oop pass.
Skalecki went 8 for 16 from the floor and finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. Domagalski went 3 for 6 from 3-point range and scored 11 points. Kaden Pfeffer had eight points and five assists, and Maguire Delagrave had eight points and five rebounds.
Union Grove defeated the Comets (2-6, 2-5) by a 63-46 margin on Jan. 5 at Delavan. Erik Cesarz, a 6-foot-6 forward, led Delavan-Darien with 23 points.
THOMAS MORE 60, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 45: Mitchell Dietzel had a career night for the Hilltoppers in their Metro Classic Conference loss at Burlington.
Dietzel, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, broke out for season-highs of 16 points and 14 rebounds; his previous bests were 11 points and seven rebounds. Nine of his rebounds came on the offensive glass.
It was especially noteworthy considering he was playing in the middle against the Cavaliers’ twin towers of 6-8 junior Isaiah Malison and 6-5 freshman Amari McCottry.
“He played unbelievably well,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “Mitchell matched up pretty well and matched Malison blow for blow. I couldn’t be more pleased with how he’s played.”
After trailing 35-19 at halftime, the Hilltoppers (1-13, 0-12) used a press and got back within nine points, but couldn’t get any closer.
Neal McCourt also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Catholic Central, which will be busy with eight games over the next two weeks, including two against unbeaten St. Catherine’s.
McCottry had 22 points and Malison had 12 points and eight rebounds for Thomas More (7-8, 3-7).