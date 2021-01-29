High school boys: Case diver McCray qualifies for WIAA state championships

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Azaan McCray wasn’t able to start his season until Friday night.

Still, the junior diver for the Case High School boys swimming and diving team didn’t waste time picking up where he left off last season.

McCray, who has been able to practice for only two weeks, won the diving competition at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional. He automatically qualified for the Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships, where he placed fourth last year and fifth as a freshman.

His score of 472.20 points edged the score of runner-up Mason King of Wauwatosa West/East (470.55).

“We were pretty happy about him winning it, considering he hasn’t been diving at all and hasn’t had a season,” Case diving coach Jackie Turner said. “The fact that he was able to have so much determination to do the best he could … we worked really hard these last two weeks — as much as we could.

“We didn’t do any new stuff. It was pretty much what he had from last year because we wanted to go in diving clean and make sure the scores would be high for the clean dives. So we’re really happy with how it turned out tonight.”