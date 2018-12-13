What was left of Jade Gribble’s shredded vocal cords said it all.
This was one emotional high school wrestling match on Thursday night.
Before a boisterous turnout in Burlington’s gymnasium, the Demons defeated Southern Lakes Conference rival Waterford 38-22.
“It was really a great, great high school dual meet,” said Gribble, Burlington’s head coach. “There was a lot of excitement and the crowd was going crazy. We had to open both sides of the bleachers. It was loud and and it was intense.”
Burlington remained undefeated in conference dual meets (3-0), while Waterford fell to 1-1.
The Demons were missing injured starters Max Ehlen (152 pounds), Jake Skrundz (160) and Nathan Bousman (195). But as Gribble said, “We battled and really showed a lot of heart.”
One of the best matches of the night, Gribble felt, was at 285 pounds, where Wyatt Hayes (11-2) edged Boyd Biggs 5-4.
“He got a big takedown at the end to win it and he showed a lot of heart,” Gribble said. “Wyatt had been sick all week and he battled the best he could and got a huge win.”
Three Burlington wrestlers remained undefeated. Jaden Bird (13-0), ranked third at 113 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, scored a 12-3 major decision over Hunter Rudzinski at 113 pounds. Zach Weiler (13-0) had a 10-2 major decision over Lucas Winski at 138, and Brian Konz (7-0) pinned Nathan McDonnell in 1:25 at 220.
Also leading the Demons was Zach Wallace (12-1), who had a technical fall in 5:34 over Zach Kaminski at 182 pounds.
For Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick, who won two state championships for Burlington as a wrestler in the mid 1980s and was a former assistant under Gribble at the school, it was an excellent overall performance by his team.
“From our point of view, everything was going pretty good,” he said. “We were matching up pretty well, we were winning the matches we thought we could win and then we got into a little hiccup with our 220 and heavyweight. We were thinking we could win both of those and we ended up dropping both of them. But that was really about our only surprise. We couldn’t rebound from that one.”
One of Waterford’s best performances was by A.J. Guardiola, who moved up from 160 pounds (where he is ranked sixth) to 170 and defeated Qwade Gehring 8-3. It was the first loss of the season for Gehring (7-1).
Also leading the Wolverines was Josh Cherba, who shot in for a takedown in the final seconds to defeat Ben Stevenson 9-7 at 132 pounds.
And Hayden Halter, who won the Division 1 championship for Burlington at 106 pounds last season before transferring to Waterford, improved to 7-0 with an 11-1 major decision over Grant Koenen.
UNION GROVE 51, DELAVAN-DARIEN 30: The Broncos collected six pin and cruised to a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet win at Delavan.
Leading the Broncos (4-3 overall, 2-0 SLC) was sophomore Cade Willis, who placed fifth in the WIAA Division 1 Tournament last year at 106 pounds. Willis, ranked fourth at 120, earned a 6-4 decision over Owen Chelminiak at 120 to improve to 12-0
“He really was in control the whole match,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis. “He scored from up on his feet — he had two takedowns — and he also had a reversal.”
Willis’ freshman brother, Cade, improved to 11-1 after pinning Max Hennessey in 30 seconds at 106 pounds. Cooper Willis is ranked fifth at 106.
Barron Masi (7-0), an honorable mention at 195 in the latest rankings, pinned Eric Gonzalez in 1:45 at 195.
Other pins for Union Grove were Thomas Cook in 1:15 over Jacob Greidanus at 126, Gianni Scacco in 1:15 over Isaiah Valadez at 152, Trae Ford in 2:55 over Luke Loback at 170 and Keith Storm-Voltz in 4:20 over Maxamillian Hultine at 182. And Barron Masi, an honorable mention at 195, pinned Eric Gonzalez in 1:45 at 195.
PARK 66, HORLICK 18: The Panthers recorded four pins to win a Southeast Conference dual meet at Horlick.
“It is always important in a rivalry to win,” Park coach Jon Burdick said. “It’s sweet to beat (Horlick) every time.”
Park’s Jerrel Campbell, ranked sixth at 220 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, improved to 13-0 after pinning Damon Young in 3:57. Justin Bailey-Prescott pinned Cristian Ramirez in 3:05 at 126.
Also for Park (3-0), Deshawn Bolten pinned Lorenzo Paez in 3:32 at 138 and Ladanian Johnson pinned Joe Lynch in 2:19 at 160.
Park improved to 3-0 in the SEC.
Horlick (0-3) earned three pins: Eddie Opichka in 1:27 over Aderion Adkisson at 113, Donta Roberts in 32 seconds over Ryan Smithkey at 132, and Nick Cihler in 46 seconds over Marcellus Stills at 152.
CASE 48, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 30: The Eagles had seven pins to claim victory in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha.
“As a team we came together tonight,” Case coach David Edwards said. “We started to slow down and work more on our basics. They wrestled really well.
Case (2-6, 1-2 SEC) had the fastest pin of the meet with Jonathan Sexton pinning Joel Schumacher in 38 seconds at 195 pounds.
Case also got pins from Perriontae Foggs at 220 in 2:19, Chris Fish at 285 in 3:20, Caden Desantiago at 132 in 3:52, Julian Cintron at 138 in 47 seconds, Tim Rothen at 160 in 3:03, and Kishari Webster at 182 in 55 seconds.
Basketball
PARK 85, TREMPER 59: Three Park players produced double-doubles as the Panthers rolled to a Southeast Conference win at Park.
Nobal Days led the way with 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Demonta Hudson had 20 points and 10 assists and Richie Warren added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Park (2-2, 2-1 SEC) had 26 assists and just 10 turnovers in the game.
“That tells me the kids were sharing the ball,” Park assistant coach Gary Cotton said. “We made 35 baskets and had 26 assists so the kids played together. And, defensively, they got after it. We tried to play an uptempo game and we knew there were going to be some turnovers, but they took care of the ball.”
