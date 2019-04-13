Because of prom on Saturday night, the Burlington High School track team was forced to field a lineup largely comprised of freshmen and sophomores.
Nevertheless, the Demons won the 17-team Milwaukee Lutheran Invitational, Saturday with 553 points despite not having any individual champions. Union Grove was second with 487, Park was fifth with 423.5 and St. Catherine’s was eighth with 299.5.
Burlington featured three second-place finishes in the relays.
Brent Vieau, Ben Rummler, Noah Eastridge and Kodi Krueger finished in 9:27.47 in the 4x800, 11 seconds behind Union Grove’s Nathan McMahon, Jake Anderson, Tommy Bretl and Kevin Hall (9:18.80).
In the 4x200, Lucas Zasada, Brad Roe, Jack Hartzell and Ben Vos finished in 1:40.27. Lake Country Lutheran was first in 1:37.03.
And in a showdown with Park in the 4x400, Burlington finished two seconds off the pace. Park’s Gavin Hennessy, Rashaad Henderson, Isaiah Martin and Cameron Marshall finished in 3:49.11 while Burlington’s Zasada, Riley Brossard, Sam Louis and Brad Roe had a time of 3:51.16.
“It’s prom and we pretty much lost half of our seniors,” Burlington coach Jason Bousman said. “I always used this meet to get those younger kids into a meet and and kind of test the waters and, all of a sudden, we found out that we won it and I was ecstatic. It shows the depth that we’re starting to develop.”
Other champions from Racine County were St. Catherine’s Evan Schuster in the 100 meters (11.12) and 200 (22.52) and Guy Van Dis in the shot put (46-7) and discus (123-1); Union Grove’s Kevin Hall in the 3,200 (10:22.12); and Park’s Hennessy in the 800 (2:10.86) and Isaiah Martin in the high jump (5-10).
In the girls’ competition, Union Grove was fourth (386), Burlington fifth (368.5), Park seventh (269) and St. Catherine’s 12th (137.5). Wilmot won with 569.6.
Girls champions from the county were Park’s Mariah Davis in the 100 hurdles (18.29) and 300 hurdles (52.50), Mya James in the 100 (13.39) and 200 (27.37), and Jade Griffin in the triple jump (32-5); Union Grove’s Molly Bryson in the 400 (1:05.78), Karly Martinez in the 800 (2:42.66), Riley Calouette in the 3,200, and Katie Fruth in the shot put (37-11) and discus (99-2).
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: The Lady Toppers finished third in the nine-team Parkview Don Albright Invitational in Orfordville, scoring 75 points. Greenfield won with 136.
Catholic Central had two winning relays. The 4x200 relay of Abigail Sheehan, Emma Klein, Julie Klein and Ellie Nevin posted a time of 2:01.27. Sheehan and Julia Klein joined Keira Hood-Miles and Elizabeth Klein to win the 4x100 in 55:04.
Individual champions for Catholic Central were Maddy VonRabenau in the 400 (1:06.57), Julia Klein in the long jump (14-6) and Elizabeth Klein in the high jump (5-2).
Morgan Ramsey was second in the 800 (2:46.48). Julie Klein was second in the 100 (14.17), the high jump (5-0) and the triple jump (31-0).
In the boys’ competition, Catholic Central finished ninth with 39 points. Greenfield won with 177.
Sam Henderson led the Hilltoppers by winning the 3,200 (10:41.76). Gabe Stich was second in the 200 and Nick Aldrich was second in the 100 (12.28).
HORLICK: The Rebel girls finished second at the Al Janulis Relays at Vernon Hills, Ill.
Amaya Jerdee won the 100 in 12.94 and Mykala Rice won the 400 hurdles. The Rebels also won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Complete information for the meet was not available.
The Horlick boys were led by Marty Bell, who won the 100 (11.57) and anchored a 4x200 relay that came from behind to win in 1:34.04. He was joined on the relay by Khalil McLain, Brendan Wilson and Mike Weaver.
Weaver won the 110 high hurdles in 16.25.
Baseball
LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 6-9, ST. CATHERINE’S 1-6: Lutheran-Prairie won back the Silver Spikes traveling trophy in the first game and then outlasted St. Catherine’s in the second game of a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader at Horlick Field.
In the Silver Spikes showdown, the score was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Lutheran-Prairie rallied for four runs. Kody Krekling had an RBI double and Will Dudley also drove in a run.
Tyler Hoover (1-0) earned the victory with three innings of scoreless relief.
Connor Kelly went 3 for 4 and scored a run and Dudley went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
Anthony Schiro had a double and a walk for St. Catherine’s.
In the second game, St. Catherine’s took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and the game went back and fourth until Lutheran-Prairie scored four runs in the top of the seventh.
Tim Nelson went 3 for 3 with a walk and scored two runs for the LPs (4-3, 3-1 MCC), who have won four of their last five games. He also pitched 2⅔ innings of relief to earn the victory. Gabe Brandies went 3 for 4 with a walk and a run.
St. Catherine’s fell to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in the MCC.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 7, HORLICK 3: The Hilltoppers scored five runs in the first inning of a nonference game at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
Cade Dirksmeyer, Chaz Miles and Wyatt Minnich had RBI singles in the first inning. Lefthander John Huffman (2-0) struck out six and allowed twp hits in four innings.
Huffman went 3 for 4 while Jim Keeker, Brandon Pum and Christian Cox had two hits.
Horlick (0-7) was held to three hits.
WATERFORD 7, OCONOMOWOC 6: The Wolverines held off a last-inning comeback attempt in its nonconference victory at Oconomowoc.
After Waterford went up 7-2 in the top of the seventh, the Racoons scored four in the bottom of the seventh. Boyd Biggs came in to get the last out for the Wolverines (5-5).
Andrew Chapman went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
Tennis
PRAIRIE: The Hawks handled poor weather conditions just fine to win the Manitowoc Lincoln Invitational.
“The cold and wind has made for some ugly tennis, but the kids definitely stepped up and managed to take first despite the conditions,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said.
The Hawks defeated West Bend East 4-3, Slinger 6-1 and Sheboygan North 4-3 at the meet.
No. 3 Kethan Bajaj defeated West Bend East’s Trey Larson 6-4, 6-3, Slinger’s Paul Pirvanesru 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 and Sheboygan North’s Luke Lee 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4 Joe Morales defeated West Bend East’s Aidan Schmidt 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 and Sheboygan North’s Steven Young 6-1, 6-2.
WAUKESHA SOUTH INVITATIONAL: Burlington lost two of its three dual meets at Woyahn Complex, but gad strong singles play from Malik Tiedt and Quinn Adamek.
Tiedt, playing at No. 1 singles, beat New Berlin West’s 6-0, 6-1 and Adamek, playing at No. 2 singles, beat Yue Xi Mo 6-1, 6-0. The Demons defeated New Berlin West 4-3.
Burlington’s two losses came against Fond du Lac (4-3) and Mukwonago (7-0). Adamek beat Fond du Lac’s Ben Ayer 6-4, 6-3. Tiedt lost to Fond du Lac’s Andrew Park 6-3, 7-5.
Brandon Schmidt and Nate Bowman, Burlington’s No. 1 double team, also won against Fond du Lac, defeating Mike Warntjes and Matej Koncos 0-6, 6-1, 10-4.
Union Grove lost all three of its matches: 7-0 to Waukesha South, 7-0 against Pewaukee and 6-1 to Madison West.
No. 4 singles player Ryan Davis was the Broncos’ only winner, defeating Madison West’s Nathaniel Johnson 1-6, 6-3, 11-9.
WATERFORD: The Wolverines won all three of their dual meets 4-3 in the Oak Creek quandrangular on the strength of their doubles play.
The Wolverines (6-3) defeated Martin Luther with No. 1 Sam and Josh Fay defeating Derek Su and Louis Luo 6-2, 6-0, No. 2 Ethan Brannen and Isaiah Bergstedt defeating Logan Allender and Jordan Zhou 6-1, 6-1, and No. 3 Jack and Drew DeGreef defeating Franky Rocha and Owen Loack 6-1, 6-0.
Against Oak Creek, the Fays defeated Luke Burchardt and Matt Rick 6-2, 6-0, Brannon and Bergstedt defeated Josh Hauke and Tony Tran 7-5, 6-3 and the DeGreefs defeating Jack Fadness and David Sokol 6-1, 6-1.
Against Milwaukee Rufus King, the Fays defeated Kamor Rowe and Seamus Heffernan 6-0, 6-1, Brannon and Bergstedt beat Josh Williams and Nicholas Smith 6-1, 6-2 and the DeGreefs defeated Michael Smith and Richard Yang 6-1, 6-1.
CASE QUADRANGULAR: Case finished second in the tournament it hosted, overcoming a 6-1 loss to Westosha Central to defeat Kenosha Bradford 4-3 and Park 7-0.
The Eagles’ No. 1 doubles team of Jaxon Ford and Hubert Smielecki had the only victory against Westosha Central, defeating Garrett Reynolds and Mason Vee 6-0, 6-3. The two, who are playing together for the third straight season, won all three of their matches.
HAMILTON 7, HORLICK 0: No. 1 singles player Aaron Antreassian lost to Kevin Fan 6-3, 6-0 and No. 2 singles Sean Steinbach lost to Brandon Huff 3-6, 6-0, 10-8 in the Verona Area Invitational.
Golf
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL: St. Catherine’s Grant Wininger finished eighth at the 18-team meet, held at The Broadlands Course in North Prairie.
Wininger shot an 81 for the Angels, who finished in 14th with a 439.
Prairie finished in 12th with a score of 387. The Hawks were led by Jake Reynolds, who shot a 91, and Thomas Bates with a 92.
