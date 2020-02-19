High school boys: Burlington keeps up winning ways against Union Grove

The Burlington High School boys basketball team keeps finding ways to keep on winning — and found another way Tuesday night.
The Demons extended their winning streak to eight straight games, thanks to some hot shooting and balanced scoring, as they defeated Union Grove 65-47 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
After starting out 2020 with four straight losses, including a 48-46 loss to the Broncos on Jan. 3, Burlington (12-8, 8-4 SLC) has won its last eight by an average margin of 10.9 points, including a 63-57 victory over SLC co-leader Elkhorn last Friday. The Demons’ last loss was 55-52 to Waterford on Jan. 17.
Burlington shot 56 percent from the field (27 of 48) and 85 percent from the free-throw line (6 of 7) against Union Grove as the Demons broke a tie with the Broncos to take over third place alone in the SLC behind conference co-leaders Elkhorn and Westosha Central.
"We had a really good balanced game all around tonight at both ends of the court,” Demons coach Steve Berezowitz said. “You can't ask for much more as a coach."
Dane Kornely had 10 points and Joey Berezowitz and Dylan Runkel each had eight points in the first half as the Demons took a 39-25 lead at halftime.
Berezowitz finished with a team-high 14 points, Kornely 12 and Runkel 11. Dylan Minnich added nine points, JR Lukenbill had eight and freshman Danny Kniep had just four points, but grabbed 12 rebounds.
The Broncos (9-10, 7-5 SLC) could not overcome the slow start and the 16 turnovers they had. They shot 40.2 percent from the field (21 of 52), but just 1 of 11 from 3-point range.
"We couldn't get much going on offense tonight with the turnovers and our help side defense was not much better," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.
Alex Johnson led the Broncos with 12 points and Collin Long and Noah Hilarides each had 10 points.
WATERFORD 78, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 65: Cameron Glembin had his second straight 30-point game to lead the Wolverines past the last-place Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Waterford.
After scoring just two points in an 83-60 SLC loss to Wilmot Friday, Glembin has been on fire, scoring 33 against in a 77-59 win over nonconference foe Richmond-Burton (Ill.) on Saturday and 30 against Badger. He opened the second half with three straight 3-point baskets and his first five baskets were from beyond the arc on his way to a 23-point second half.
“They were keying on him and he’s starting to figure out how to get free and how to shoot with a hand in his face,” Waterford coach Paul Charapata said of Glembin.
Hunter Karpinski had a strong game as well for the Wolverines (12-8, 6-6 SLC) with 22 points, 14 in the first half.
“Hunter had a good first half,” Charapata said. “He kept us in it.”
Waterford finished with 11 3-pointers and not to be outdone, the Badgers (2-17, 1-11) had 13 3s, five by Grant DuMez. He finished with a game-high 31 points, but no other Badger player had more than nine.
PRAIRIE 72, RACINE LUTHERAN 67: The Hawks flipped the script in a back-and-forth affair to beat the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Prairie.
It was a game of runs in the first half, as Prairie (13-7, 7-7 MCC) was able to extend its lead to as many as 10 points multiple times before Lutheran (8-11, 6-8) roared back to cut their lead to 38-34 at halftime.
Both teams continued to battle in the second half with the Crusaders tying the game at 64-64 with one minute to play.
In his first game back from injury, Jacob Fallico made a 3-point field goal to give the Hawks the lead before Asanjai Hunter got a steal and layup on the ensuing possession for a 69-64 lead.
Jackson Woodward a 3-pointer for Lutheran with 30 seconds left to cut the deficit to two, then Hunter got to the line and made two free throws to extend Prairie’s lead to four. He went to the line again after the Hawks got a defensive stop.
Hunter made the first free throw and missed the second, but teammate Antuan Nesbitt grabbed the offensive rebound to seal Prairie’s sixth victory in its last eight games.
This game was the second competitive matchup between these two teams this season, as Lutheran came out on top 63-58 on Jan. 21 at Lutheran.
“Seventy-two minutes of basketball against them and they were all competitive as heck,” said Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, who celebrated his 37th birthday Tuesday. “We’re just thrilled to come away with the win after a tough one at their place in January.”
Nesbitt led the Hawks with game highs of 25 points (10 of 11 from the field), eight rebounds and seven assists. Ashe Oglesby had 12 points and Kody Krekling had 10 points for Prairie, which went 27 of 46 from the field and 11 of 23 from 3-point range.
Brady Wilks led the Crusaders with 20 points and three steals, Nate Zawicki had 17 points (8 of 10 from the field) and Woodward had 16 points.
ST. CATHERINE’S 92, SAINT THOMAS MORE 29: The Angels recovered from a slow start to beat the Cavaliers on Senior Night and remain undefeated in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at St. Catherine’s.
St. Catherine’s (20-0, 14-0 MCC) trailed 11-2 behind hot shooting from Thomas More (2-18, 0-14) to start the game. The Angels took over from there, outscoring the Cavaliers 51-9 the rest of the first half for a 53-20 halftime lead.
“We picked up our ball pressure a little bit and started to make our shots to end the first half,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said.
Tyrese Hunter led the Angels with 22 points (11 of 12 free-throw shooting), nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Jameer Barker (17 points, 4 of 7 3-pointers), Calvin Hunter (12) and Kamari McGee (10) also scored in double figures and McGee had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. St. Catherine’s went 20 of 23 from the line.
No one score more than six points for Thomas More.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 68, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 61: The Hilltoppers were without their leading rebounder Tuesday, but David Doerflinger came through with a big game as they won a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.
Catholic Central (12-8, 7-8 MCC) trailed 33-30 at halftime, and the deficit could have been worse if not for Doerflinger and reserve Neal McCourt.
The 6-foot-1 Doerflinger finished the game with 10 rebounds (three offensive) to make up for the absence of Paul Nevin, who was sick, and McCourt made three 3-point baskets in the first half to keep the Hilltoppers in the game.
“McCourt doesn’t get a lot of playing time, but the three 3s he made were huge,” Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said. “Doerflinger had huge offensive and defensive rebounds for us.”
The game was very physical, with the Lancers (7-13, 5-9) called for 24 fouls and the Hilltoppers called for 15. Catholic Central went 25 of 32 at the line to help make up for 35 percent field-goal shooting (18 of 51).
Bennett Wright led the Hilltoppers with 22 points, including 11 of 13 free-throw shooting. Brandon Pum had 13 points (6 of 8 at the line) and Chas Miles and McCourt had 11 points each.
Andrew Alia led St. Joseph with 28 points (14 of 17 at the line).
NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 78, HORLICK 69: The Rebels fought hard, but came up short against the Lions in a nonconference game Tuesday at Horlick.
Horlick (5-15) fell behind 42-31 at halftime as Eisenhower (15-5) was able to take advantage of some easy opportunities in transition, Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said.
The Lions went up by as many as 17 points midway through the second half before the Rebels tightened up defensively to start a comeback. Horlick got within three points late but was unable to maintain that momentum.
“We played with a lot more intensity in the second half, which I was really happy with, and made it a ballgame,” Treutelaar said.
Dontrell Bush had a strong game offensively for the Rebels with a team-high 17 points. Patrick Wade and Darrien Long each scored in double figures with 16 and 10 points, respectively. Jeno Stacy was a stifling presence defensively, Treutelaar said, and also added 14 points.
Zach Hietpas led the Lions with 23 points, making six 3-pointers, and Sam Ludwig had 22 points.
Wrestling
MUKWONAGO 33, BURLINGTON 21: In a WIAA Division 1 team sectional at Kenosha Bradford Tuesday, Mukwonago won several close matches to beat the Demons and advance to the WIAA Team State Tournament.
Burlington, ranked fourth in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online team poll, had advanced to team state the past two years and six times since 2012. It was just the second time Burlington has lost in a team sectional (in 2009, the Demons lost to Muskego).
The meet began at 126 pounds and the Indians, ranked No. 1 in the team poll, won five of the first six matches. Five of those were decided by three points or less, and Burlington was leading in four of them, Demons coach Jade Gribble said.
At 126, Burlington’s Nathaniel Cortez was tied 4-4 in the third period with Antonio Klinkerfues, but a late takedown by Mukwonago resulted in a 6-4 decision. At 132, Austin Skrundz was leading 5-4 early in the third period, but Zach Eliszewski turned Skrundz to his back and won 9-5. At 138, Ben Stevenson was behind by one point in the third period, but Tyler Goebel added a late takedown for a 7-4 win.
Max Ehlen, at 145, got the Demons’ first victory, 3-1 over Nate Stokhaug, to make it 9-3 after four matches.
One of the toughest matches of the meet came at 152 pounds, where Cole Hansen of Mukwonago beat Cody Welker 10-8 in sudden-victory overtime. Welker was leading before Hansen tied the score at the end of the third period.
Another tough loss for the Demons came at 160, where the Indians’ Lucas Benn got a takedown with 30 seconds left, Gribble said, and held on for a 3-2 victory over Ben Kumprey.
Mukwonago was leading the meet 15-3 at that point, but Jake Skrundz (170) and Qwade Gehring (182) got Burlington within 15-12 with victories. Skrundz beat Luke Stromberg 6-4 and Gehring pinned Maximus Berrios in 3:09.
That was as close as the Demons would get, however, as Mukwonago won the next four matches on two decisions, a pin and a forfeit.
Jaden Bird (113) and Grant Koenen (120) won the final two matches for the Demons, with Bird beating Cody Goebel 9-3 and Koenen pinning Jacob Wisinski in 1:34.
Gribble said the meet could have been quite a bit different if the Demons could have won a few of those close matches.
“The dual was a lot closer than the score,” Gribble said. “We lost some close matches, but we also won some close matches. We just weren’t able to get it done.
“Their coach told me afterward that he thinks this could have been a state championship meet, but they just had it tonight. They’re ranked No. 1 for a reason.”
Gribble added that none of his kids should be hanging their heads. With 13 individual qualifiers for sectional competition Saturday at The Prairie School, the Demons will see some of the Mukwonago wrestlers again.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Gribble said. “They wrestled hard and they wrestled with class. We’ll make some adjustments and see if we can turn the tide Saturday.”