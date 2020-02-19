High school boys: Burlington keeps up winning ways against Union Grove

“Hunter had a good first half,” Charapata said. “He kept us in it.”

Waterford finished with 11 3-pointers and not to be outdone, the Badgers (2-17, 1-11) had 13 3s, five by Grant DuMez. He finished with a game-high 31 points, but no other Badger player had more than nine.

PRAIRIE 72, RACINE LUTHERAN 67: The Hawks flipped the script in a back-and-forth affair to beat the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Prairie.

It was a game of runs in the first half, as Prairie (13-7, 7-7 MCC) was able to extend its lead to as many as 10 points multiple times before Lutheran (8-11, 6-8) roared back to cut their lead to 38-34 at halftime.

Both teams continued to battle in the second half with the Crusaders tying the game at 64-64 with one minute to play.

In his first game back from injury, Jacob Fallico made a 3-point field goal to give the Hawks the lead before Asanjai Hunter got a steal and layup on the ensuing possession for a 69-64 lead.

Jackson Woodward a 3-pointer for Lutheran with 30 seconds left to cut the deficit to two, then Hunter got to the line and made two free throws to extend Prairie’s lead to four. He went to the line again after the Hawks got a defensive stop.