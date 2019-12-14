High school boys: Burlington finishes second in Adams-Friendship Invitational

The Burlington High School wrestling team once again proved it deserves to be ranked among the state's elite programs.
The Demons finished second at the 16-team Adams-Friendship Invitational at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells. Their only loss was 46-23 to two-time defending WIAA Division 1 champion Stoughton.
Sweeping all five of their matches were Jaden Bird at 120 pounds, Max Ehlen at 152 and Ben Kumprey at 170 pounds. Kumprey pinned all five of his opponents.
The Demons defeated Reedsburg 59-18, Cadott 44-27, Prairie du Chien 40-26 and Appleton West 72-12.
"We lost to the best team in the state," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "There was a lot of high-level competition and a lot of things we can work on and learn from.
"We had a lot of competition we don't normally see. I was really happy with how we performed."
Bird, the reigning All-Racine County Wrestler of the Year, had two pins and a major decision. Against Stoughton, he defeated Ethan Peterson 12-3.
"He just battled through," Gribble said. "Kids are wrestling him and they're just not opening up. They're just trying to keep the match close. They're not even trying to win. And that's a hard thing to do when you're wrestling. You get frustrated."
Ehlen had three pins, a technical fall and a major decision, and Kumprey had five pins, all of which were in less than two minutes.
"He's an explosive wrestler and he exploded in the right positions today," Gribble said of Kumprey.
UNION GROVE: Brothers Cooper and Cade Willis continued their domination, each winning championships at the Bob Downing Scramble in Sun Prairie.
The Broncos finished fourth in the 22-team tournament with 486 points. Fennimore won with 731.
"They're practicing every day against each other and their work ethic is rubbing off on the team," Park coach Andy Weis said. "Every now and then, we have to pull them apart when it gets a little heated. It's just brotherly love."
Cooper Willis (12-0), who placed fourth at 106 pounds as a freshman at the WIAA Division 1 Tournament last season, won his first three matches at 120 pounds by pins, each of which were in less than 1:22.
After scoring a 13-0 major decision over Tristen Gilbertson of Belmont/Platteville in the semifinals, Willis scored a 9-2 decision over Casey Reigstad of Menomonee Falls for the championship.
Cooper Willis, ranked third at 120 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, improved to 59-4 at Union Grove.
"He is wrestling well on top," Weis said. "He is looking for his pinning combinations, riding tough on top, putting a lot of pressure on the bottom guy and, if that bottom guy doesn't get out and move, Cooper is going to turn him.
"That's what we did today. In the finals, he just kept attacking on top. That's really impressive to watch him work on top."
Cade Willis (12-0), ranked third in the state at 132 pounds, reached the championship on the strength of three pins and a major decision. He won the title with a 5-2 victory over Ethan Pogorzelski of Menomonee Falls in the championship match. Pogorzelski is honorable mention in the state rankings.
"We saw some scoring opportunities out there that we didn't quite take advantage of, but we did enough for the victory," Weis said. "He just wrestled real well."
Placing third for the Broncos was Jon Sackman (10-2) at 152 pounds. Sackman defeated Ray Bach of Deerfield 10-5 in the third-place match.
PARK: Despite only having 10 wrestlers, the Panthers had a strong performance in the 12-team Whitewater Invitational, placing sixth with 147 points. Janesville Craig won with 231.
Joseph Mendoza (12-0) dominated at 132 pounds, pinning his first four opponents before edging Corbin Ramos 9-8 in the championship match.
Mendoza pinned Jacob Munson of Verono in 33 seconds, Devin Lanas of Waukesha North in 3:54, Cristian Carreno of Walworth Big Foot in 46 seconds and Jaden Salmieri in 2:57.
"We're wrestling him up a weight class," Park coach Jon Burdick said. "So he was wrestling guys bigger than him. He's on a mission to win a state championship. That's his goal."
Placing second for Park were LaDainian Johnson at 170 pounds and Anthony Nielsen at 182.
Johnson (10-2) was pinned in 1:41 by Marshall Getchell of Janesville Craig in the championship match.
"He was under the weather and wrestled really well until his last match, when he got caught in a head lock," Burdick said. "
Nielsen lost a 4-2 decision to Will Leibbrand of Whitewater.
"When it comes to close matches, I'll pick Anthony nine of 10 times because he stays in good position, keeps matches close and chooses spots when he wants to score," Burdick said.
Freshman Emmanuel Johnson, who never wrestled prior to this season, placed fifth at 160 pounds. And Dartrell Joshua, who was seeded 10th at 145 pounds, defeated third-seeded Kaleb Hannes of Waukesha North and fourth-seeded Dylan DuClos of Whitewater in his first two matches.
Johnson finished third after getting pinned in 1:15 by Cole Ramos of Kenosha Bradford.
ST. CATHERINE'S CO-OP: Jaylen Houston placed third at 182 pounds and St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran/Prairie finished sixth at the Marquette Invitational in Milwaukee with 224 points.
Houston (6-3), a standout running back and linebacker for Racine Lutheran, opened by pinning Elijah Edlund of Greendale Martin Luther in 2:53 and scoring an 8-3 decision over Nathan Vasquez of West Allis Nathan Hale,.
Placing fifth for the St. Catherine's Co-op were Angel Aranda at 126 pounds, Nikola Simic at 160 and Alex Mulder at 285.
West Allis Nathan Hale won the tournament with 446.5 points, followed by Parkview with 402.
Basketball
RACINE LUTHERAN 73, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 46: The Crusaders took a 44-17 halftime lead and coasted to a Metro Classic Conference victory at Racine Lutheran.
Racine Lutheran went 28 for 54 from the field (51%) and had only eight turnovers.
Jackson Woodward and Nate Zawicki each scored a team-high 18 points for the Crusaders (4-0, 2-0 MCC). Brady Wilks had 13 points and six assists and Scooter Molbeck had 12 points and seven steals.
Brandon Freitag led the Pacers (1-5, 1-3) with 18 points on 7 for 14 shooting.
Swimming
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE RELAYS: Park placed sixth in the eight-team Southeast Conference Relays in Park's natatorium with 240 points. Case was seventh (194) and Horlick was eighth (152).
The Panthers' best finish was in the 400-yard individual medley, which was third. Josh Abel, Drake Ludvigsen, Jalen Sims and Ethan Scholzen had a time of 4:50.13.
Case was led by 200 butterfly relay, which was third. Joe Skantz, Yash Patil, Ryan Gardiner and Tim Riegelman finished in 1:59.00.
Horlick's 200 butterfly relay of Joe Abel, Ben Adams, Brett Dobrowski and Michael Cerny was fourth in 2:02.60.
Oak Creek won the meet with 434 points, 10 more than runner-up Kenosha Indian Trail.