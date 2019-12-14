High school boys: Burlington finishes second in Adams-Friendship Invitational

"He is wrestling well on top," Weis said. "He is looking for his pinning combinations, riding tough on top, putting a lot of pressure on the bottom guy and, if that bottom guy doesn't get out and move, Cooper is going to turn him.

"That's what we did today. In the finals, he just kept attacking on top. That's really impressive to watch him work on top."

Cade Willis (12-0), ranked third in the state at 132 pounds, reached the championship on the strength of three pins and a major decision. He won the title with a 5-2 victory over Ethan Pogorzelski of Menomonee Falls in the championship match. Pogorzelski is honorable mention in the state rankings.

"We saw some scoring opportunities out there that we didn't quite take advantage of, but we did enough for the victory," Weis said. "He just wrestled real well."

Placing third for the Broncos was Jon Sackman (10-2) at 152 pounds. Sackman defeated Ray Bach of Deerfield 10-5 in the third-place match.

PARK: Despite only having 10 wrestlers, the Panthers had a strong performance in the 12-team Whitewater Invitational, placing sixth with 147 points. Janesville Craig won with 231.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}