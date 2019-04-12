The Burlington High School baseball team is only five games into the season, but so far it’s making quick work of opponents.
Behind Trey Krause’s 4 for 4, 3 RBI day, the Demons (4-1, 4-0 SLC) defeated Delavan-Darien 15-1 in five innings on Friday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Delavan.
Burlington has outscored its opponents 49-8 this season.
A big part of that success has been because of Krause, who is hitting .600 this season, and Trent Turzenski. The duo combined to go 7 for 8 with 5 RBIs against the Comets.
Also for the Demons, Danny Peterson went 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and a stolen base.
Jason Adams started for Burlington and pitched three shutout innings, struck out two and allowed three hits.
“It was extremely cold, but our players had a great attitude and spirit today,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “They’re tough-minded and I don’t think it bothered them too much.”
INDIAN TRAIL 10-12, PARK 3-2: The Panthers lost both games of a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Kenosha.
In the first game, Indian Trail scored all of its runs in the first three innings. Panthers’ relief pitcher Griffin Smith threw 4⅓ shutout innings and didn’t allow a hit.
In game two, the Panthers (0-7, 0-6 SEC) allowed six runs in the first inning. Jared Mai went 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBIs.
FRANKLIN 15-8, CASE 3-1: The Eagles couldn’t get their bats going in losing a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Franklin.
“Don’t know if it was the cold and the wind, but we just hit a wall offensively today,” said Case coach James Ricchio. “We just have to keep working at it and put it all together.”
In the first game, Colton Coca hit a two-run home run and Jordan Anderson went 2 for 2 the Eagles (0-8, 0-6 SEC).
In the second game, Dylan Peterson had the Eagles’ only hit.
TREMPER 7, HORLICK 6: The Rebels made a strong comeback, but fell just short in a Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.
After giving up five runs in the third inning, the Rebels (0-6, 0-6 SEC) tied the game in the fifth, but then gave up two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Horlick’s Carter Alton went 2 for 3 with a double and 3 RBIs. Cristian Montano and Dylan Wolf each went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Golf
REBEL INVITATIONAL: Prairie finished third at the 13-team scramble at Meadowbrook Country Club.
The Hawks finished with a 68 on a cool and windy day.
Both Horlick and Case had a 69, but the Rebels won on a tie-breaker and finished fifth. Park finished ninth with a score of 71 and St. Catherine’s finished 12th with a score of 79.
Tennis
WAUWATOSA WEST 5, HORLICK 2: No. 1 singles player Aaron Antreassian battled back from a first-set loss, but the Rebels lost a nonconference dual meet at the Verona Area Invitational.
Antreassian dropped the first set 6-3 and trailed 4-1 in the second set before rallying to win five straight games. He beat Niels Peters 3-6, 6-4, 10-3.
Horlick’s other win came from No. 2 singles player Sam Steinbach. He defeated Alex Cruz 6-3, 6-1.
“I was really proud of the way Aaron was able to battle back after being in a little bit of a mental rut,” Horlick coach Jake Berce said. “Once he took the second set, he had all the momentum. It was a great win for him.”
WAUKESHA SOUTH INVITATIONAL: Union Grove’s singles players delivered a sweep and led the Broncos to a 6-1 nonconference victory against New Berlin West at Woyahn Complex.
No. 1 singles player Reid Fredrickson won 6-2, 6-0 against Peter Durev, No. 2 singles player Jason Patterson won 6-3, 7-6 (6) over Yue Xi Mo, No. 3 singles player Logan Wirtz won 6-2, 6-2 against Zach Faterioun and No. 4 singles player Ryan Davis beat Braden Fransresh 6-3, 6-2.
Burlington also competed at the tournament and lost to Waukesha South 6-1. Malik Tiedt, playing at No. 1 singles, got the lone win for the Demons, defeating South’s Evan Hein 6-0, 6-0.
“Great win by Tiedt. Handled the wind and cold fantastic,” said Burlington coach Ken Savaglia. “It was a quality opponent that Malik seemed to handle and hopefully this is a sign of things to come for him at (No. 1) singles.”
