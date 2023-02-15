UNION GROVE — Jackson Barber's official stat line Tuesday read as follows: 0 for 1 from the floor, 0 points, six assists and three steals.

And yet, he might have been the most important player on the floor for the Union Grove High School boys basketball team. It might not even be a stretch to suggest he's been the most important player for the Broncos this season.

The was underscored once again in the Broncos' 51-29 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Delavan-Darien at Union Grove. The 5-foot-10 senior, who averages 6.6 points per game, consistently put his teammates before himself once again, to the extent where he almost refuses to shoot.

"He's unselfish enough where I have to beg him to shoot a lot of times," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.

But this arrangement is working for the Broncos (16-6, 9-3 SLC), who have won seven straight. Barber played strong defense, consistently set up the offense and certainly would have had far more assists has Union Grove not made just 23 of 66 field-goal attempts.

"He's the quarterback on the floor," Pettit said. "He's our little floor general."

Delevan-Darien coach Todd Pyszora took it a step further.

"He does a great job," Pyszora said. "i would love to have him on any team I've had because he's a pass-first point guard and he gets you into to what you want to do.

"He's quick, he's decisive with what he wants to do and I just like his game on both ends of the floor."

Added Union Grove senior guard Owen Nowak: "If Jackson has a wide-open layup, he'll give it to the 'big' who is right next to him just so he can shoot it. He always looks for the other person to get a better shot."

Perhaps it's Barber's focus that sets him apart. When asked if he models him game after a particular NBA player, he said, "The NBA really isn't interesting to me. I don't really pay attention to college, either. I just come and play."

But isn't the temptation ever there for him to crank up some shots?

"Scoring really isn't my thing," Barber said. "I just like playing defense, making other people better and getting them the ball."

Barber recently broke Union Grove's single-game assist record with 12 in a 79-51 victory over Waterford Jan. 27. He might have approached that Tuesday night had Union Grove not struggled with its shooting.

Nowak led the Broncos with 15 points while Zac Montgomery added 14.

Meanwhile, Union Grove dominated defensively, limiting Delavan-Darien (1-21, 0-12) to 30.6% shooting (11 for 36). It's what has been the common denominator during this winning streak.

"We held them to 29 points and created a lot of layups," Pettit said. "We struggled shooting and without good defense, this game is probably a little different.

To say the least, basketball is front and center at Union Grove these days.

The girls team is 21-1, ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll and recently secured at least a share of its fourth straight SLC championship. And the boys will likely finish third in the SLC after their strong second half.

"It's very alive," Nowak said. "Especially with the coaches (Pettit and girls coach Rob Domagalski) being teachers, it's in the atmosphere right now. I think it's real nice.

"Especially with the classes the players are taking with the coaches, that builds that chemistry right there. It's great to hear the talk around UG."