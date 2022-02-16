The Catholic Central High School boys basketball team struggled on the road Wednesday night.

Falling into a quick 6-0 deficit, the Hilltoppers went on to lose 61-39 to Martin Lutheran in a Metro Classic Conference game in Greendale. Catholic Central (2-19, 0-14 MCC) went 2 for 18 from 3-point range and gave up nine offensive rebounds.

"We did not handle their pressure and we took some quick ill-advised shots," Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said.

Evan Krien led the Hilltoppers with12 points and Cal Miles added 10.

"We need to learn how to run our offense when the opposition's defense is focused on Cal," Smith said.

Leonard McClain led Martin Luther (7-15, 6-8 MCC) with 14 points.

