High school boys basketball: Brumby leads Case past Park

MOUNT PLEASANT — Jake Berce confesses to being a little spoiled.

He was fortunate enough to coach Terryon Brumby for four seasons with the Case High School boys basketball team. And now he has his brother, Termarion, for another two.

Termarion did a nice impression of his All-State brother Thursday night, scoring 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second half. The junior guard added 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals in Case’s 69-58 Southeast Conference victory over Park Thursday night at Case’s fieldhouse.

What’s more, he did it with just a couple brief breaks. Brumby is simply too talented to keep off the floor for long.

“He’s playing 34 minutes a game,” Berce said. “He gets one substitution in the first half and maybe one in the second half. But he can handle it.

“He’s handling the ball a lot, he’s defending one of the best players for the opponent, he’s rebounding … we’re asking him to do a lot, but he’s fully capable of it.

“We’ve had that now for six years with the Brumby brothers.”

While Berce may be spoiled having such a talent on his team, that same could be said for Brumby himself. He has an exceptional mentor in Terryon, who was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year and third-team AP All-State last season after leading the Eagles to the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament semifinals.

Terryon now plays for the College of Lake County and was in attendance Thursday to see his brother play.

“He helps me with my game a lot,” Termarion said. “He was actually trying to tell me what to fix in my game tonight, like less turnovers and better passes.”

Termarion might not be the shooter his brother is, but he is taller and is more physical inside, made his presence known immediately in the second half.

Park (0-7, 0-3 SEC) was within 28-25 at halftime. But fueled by nine points from Brumby, Case (4-2, 2-1 SEC) went on a 15-2 run to open the second half to take a 43-27 lead.

Park stuck with Case for most of the game, but wasn’t able to make a serious run.

“It’s kind of like the story of our season,” first-year Park coach Casey Robbins said. “We get into a hole, we fight back, then we get into that hole and fight back again. Against good teams, that’s not always going to work.”

Especially with Brumby leading the charge on the other side.

“He finishes well around the hoop,” Robbins said. “He’s a different player from his brother. He’s a little taller. a little longer, so defensively, he causes a lot more problems.”

That was evident in the final statistics considering Park made just 7 of 34 3-point attempts and was 21 for 61 overall.

KMareon Mayweather led Park with 14 points, Daeyzjuan Williams added 12 and Tyvon Cade had 10.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of players who produced for Case beyond Brumby.

Josiah McNeal continued his breakthrough senior season with 16 points; junior Kaden Coppage had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists and was a force defensively; and sophomore Anthony Bull was fearless as a shooter, making two 3-pointers and finishing with 10 points.

And 6-8 senior center Cameron Werner was his dominating presence inside with eight points and 10 rebounds. Denim Hicks added add seven rebounds, helping Case to a season-high total of 46.

Afterward, Berce raved about Coppage’s defense.

“Kaden’s defense just keeps getting better and better,” Berce said. “He’s defending all the top players on the teams we play and his effort is unbelievable. Every game. he just gives so much on the defensive end of the court.

“He’s a huge leader and force on our team.”

Meanwhile, Park is still trying to find itself. Counting last season, the Panthers have gone 4-28 and have lost their last 23 games.

Are better days ahead? Berce certainly thinks so.

“I know their record isn’t good, but you can tell Casey is doing a lot of good with that team,” Berce said. “They’re going to win a lot of games this year. They’ve just had a real tough schedule.”

Brumby was also impressed.

“Park’s a pretty good team,” he said. “You can’t take them lightly. We started taking them lightly a little bit and that’s why our lead kept getting cut down.”