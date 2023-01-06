MOUNT PLEASANT —
SOMERS — Take your pick of bizarre storylines Friday afternoon at UW-Parkside, and it helps fans appreciate holiday basketball tournaments are exactly what they sound like — exhibitions.
The Union Grove High School basketball team found itself in what should have been a comfortable position at the Doctors of Physical Therapy Ho…
Thursday’s game between the Union Grove and Burlington high school girls basketball teams was, at least on paper, a matchup of two of the best…
During that memorably scorching summer of 1988, Brent Moss truly arrived on the scene as a junior running back for the Park High School footba…
The Burlington High School boys basketball team is enjoying one of its strongest starts to a season in program history.
SOMERS — Common sense tells us that the person closest to the basketball hoops, spatially that is, perhaps has the best chance to put the ball in the bucket.
The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team ran into a speed bump Wednesday night.
It wasn’t a particularly promising start for the Case High School boys basketball team in November 2021.
The Park High School boys basketball team finally got in the victory column Wednesday.
