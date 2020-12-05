High school boys basketball: Woodward helps Racine Lutheran to season-opening victory

Jackson Woodward started off his senior season with an impressive performance Saturday night. So did his Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team.

Woodward scored 22 points for the Crusaders, who defeated Saint Thomas More 81-66 in a Metro Classic Conference game in Milwaukee. Brady Wilks and Gavin Zawicki each added 16 points and Scooter Molbeck 12.

Lutheran needed that firepower considering only eight players were in uniform for Saturday's game.

"I thought we moved the ball pretty well most of the game," Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. "And we showed some unselfishness, which we really need to have if we want to be successful.

"We had four guys in double figures. Jackson made some early shots, which kind of opened things up. With only eight players, a lot of people made some nice baskets on assists. Overall, I thought it was a pretty good effort."

Lutheran will need an outstanding effort Tuesday night, when it plays St. Catherine's, which is led by the All-State backcourt of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee.

The 7 p.m. game will be played at the Gallo Sports Center, 4726 6 Mile Road, because of City of Racine restrictions that have been enforced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

