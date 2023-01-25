High school boys basketball: Waterford bounces back from tough weekend

For the Waterford High School boys basketball team, a new week brings a new challenge.

Last week, the Wolverines had a week to prepare for a Friday's matchup with intracounty Southern Lakes Conference rival Burlington, a game which they let slip away in the second half for a 72-61 loss.

They then had to turn around 12 hours later and play Saturday morning in the Luke Homan Memorial Classic at Brookfield Central against New Berlin Eisenhower, a 76-50 loss.

Tuesday night, Waterford returned to SLC play and held off a late rally by Delavan-Darien for a much-needed 64-47 victory at Waterford to snap the two-game losing streak.

“The boys really bounced back,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “It’s easy to let things snowball out of control, but it was a good response for us. I think a lot of the things we talked about, the boys did tonight.”

The Wolverines (8-9, 5-3 SLC) jumped out to a 34-18 halftime lead, but the Comets (1-14, 0-8 SLC) rallied in the second half and were within five points with eight minutes left. Waterford once again pulled away down the stretch, thanks to strong play in transition and some timely baskets by senior guard Owen Martinson.

Junior forward Teegan Spence led the Wolverines with 16 points. Martinson added 12 points and a team-high six rebounds, and junior guard Adam Chart finished with 10 points. Guards Brogan Finnegan and Jamison Beesley combined for 13 points and 15 assists.

“Teegan added a solid game for us,” Roeglin said. “He really set the tone with finishing around the rim and setting some solid screens to get the guys open.”

The week-to-week grind will continue for Waterford, with another rivalry game coming up Friday night on the road against Union Grove (10-6, 5-3 SLC), which has won seven of its last 11 games since Waterford defeated the Broncos 71-60 in December.

BURLINGTON 72, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 41: The Demons had a big night from 3-point range Tuesday, making 12 shots from beyond the arc in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Burlington.

Burlington (13-2, 7-1 SLC), ranked fourth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, led 38-20 at halftime.

JR Lukenbill led the way overall and from 3-point range, making four 3s and finishing with a game-high 25 points. He also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds as the Demons outrebounded the Badgers 30-18.

In the teams’ first meeting of the season (Dec. 9), which was also each team’s SLC opener, Lukenbill had 20 points.

Connor Roffers made three 3-pointers and had 19 points, one more than he had in the first meeting, and he added six assists.

Jack Sulik contributed seven points and Drew Lang had two 3s and six points.

Bradley Lyon had 17 points and was the only player to score in double figures for Badger (8-9, 4-4).

UNION GROVE 54, ELKHORN 38: The Broncos recovered from last Friday’s double-overtime loss to Southern Lakes Conference co-leader Westosha Central with a dominant defensive effort against the Elks Tuesday in an SLC game at Union Grove.

Union Grove (10-6, 5-3 SLC) held Elkhorn (4-10, 3-5) to two made shots in the first half and opened the game on a 24-5 run. The Broncos led 24-9 at the half.

Sophomore Luke Barber led Union Grove with 13 points. Senior forward Zac Montgomery finished with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds, and fellow senior Owen Nowak had 10 points and seven rebounds.

After losing three consecutive games three weeks ago, the Broncos have won three of their last four.

FRANKLIN 58, CASE 49: The Eagles and Sabers were tied at halftime, but Franklin made eight of its 11 3-point baskets in the second half to pull away for a Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Case.

The game was tied 22-22 at the half as the Eagles (8-7, 5-3 SEC) kept the Sabers’ top three scorers — Will Gardner (17.6 points per game), Alex Mierow (14.6) and Brandon Tilley (11.4) — in check with a combined 17 points and three 3-point baskets.

But all three players broke loose in the second half, with Gardner scoring 11 and Mierow and Tilley nine each.

Another factor in the loss was Case’s free-throw shooting. The Eagles got to the foul line 19 times, but made just eight; the Sabers were 7 of 10 at the line.

Termarion Brumby led Case with 22 points, 13 in the second half, but no one else scored in double figures. Anthony Bull and Josiah McNeal each added seven points.

Gardner finished with four 3-pointers, three in the second half, and a team-high 20 points. Tilley finished with 14 points and Mierow had 12 as the three scored 29 of the 36 second-half points for Franklin (9-6, 7-1), which maintained a one-game lead over Kenosha Indian Trail and Oak Creek in the SEC standings.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 56, PARK 46: The Panthers made a late push, but early shooting woes cost them Tuesday in a Southeast Conference loss at Park.

Park (5-11, 3-5 SEC) struggled to score, especially from 3-point range, and trailed 25-14 at halftime to the Hawks (12-4, 6-2).

The Panthers fell behind by as many as 18 points in the second half before cutting down their deficit in the final minutes.

Free throws were a factor in the game as well, with Indian Trail going 14 of 25 at the line and Park going just 4 of 8. The Hawks were 11 of 17 in the second half

“We didn’t shoot well at all today,” Panthers coach Casey Robbins said. “It’s hard to win games against tough teams when shots aren’t falling.

“I thought defensively we forced them to take tough shots, but tonight they made more shots than us.”

Brayden Burgher led Park with 12 points, Kmareon Mayweather had 11 and Isaiah Robinson had 10. In the second half, Mayweather and Robinson combined for 17 points in the second half and Daeyzjuan Williams had all seven of his points.

The Panthers kept Hawks standout Manasseh Stackhouse in check, holding him to 15 points, seven under his average. Jackson Wilhelmson had 18 points to lead Indian Trail, which is tied for second with Oak Creek in the SEC, a game behind leader Franklin (7-1 SEC).

KENOSHA TREMPER 75, HORLICK 44: The Rebels could not repeat the performance they had against the Trojans in their first meeting, struggling to score in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.

Horlick (3-11, 2-6 SEC), which beat Tremper 77-69 on Dec. 2 at Horlick in the SEC opener for both teams, “struggled to throw ball in ocean,” coach Jason Treutelaar said, but still was within 23-16 at halftime.

The Trojans (4-10, 2-6) broke the game open in the second half behind Dejuan Graise, who had 19 of his game-high 25 points after halftime. Will Starks and Dontrell Graise combined for 14 points in the second half.

Cam McIntosh led the Rebels with 12 points after scoring 22 in the first meeting. Blake Fletcher, who had 19 in the first game, had eight points.

Treutelaar said despite losing their sixth straight game, his players are still putting out maximum effort.

“It’s not for lack of effort,” Treutelaar said. “The effort is there and I’m proud that they are playing hard, but we need to find a way to make buckets and keep pressure on opponents instead of having to play catch-up.

“We’ll keep working hard and fight through it.”