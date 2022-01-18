High school boys basketball: Union Grove's defense shines in victory over South Milwaukee

The Union Grove High School boys basketball team used strong defense and balanced scoring to defeat South Milwaukee 57-41 in a nonconference game Monday night at South Milwaukee.

Leading that defense were Adam Ross and Owen Nowak, who combined to hold Jake Dunham to 10 points. The 6-foot-4 junior forward is averaging 24.8 points per game this season.

"Adam Ross and Owen Nowak did a great job defending Jake Dunham," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.

Ross also led the Broncos (11-4) offensively with 13 points. Zachary Montgomery added 11 points and Nowak 10. Tyson Skalecki, Union Grove's leading scorer who averages 20.5 points per game, had eight points.

Jack Waters had five points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Broncos.

"We moved the ball well tonight and had five players that scored eight or more points," Pettit said. "It was a great team effort."

PARK 72, WILMOT 57: Tre Carothers led four players in double figures with 13 points in the Panthers' nonconference victory over Wilmot at Wilmot.

Also leading Park (4-5), which has won two of its last three games, were Daeyzjuan Williams with 11 points. KMarion Mayweather and Jamier Pratt each added 10 points.

It was a well balanced game," Park coach Tray Allen said. "It was one of our best offensive games of the year. Guys played with a lot of energy and confidence. Every time Wilmot made a run, our boys responded with a great play and big shot."

Wilmot is 3-10.

