High school boys basketball: Union Grove loses in double OT

PADDOCK LAKE — You’ve all heard of Murphy’s Law.

You know, anything that CAN go wrong, will go wrong.

Well, that was the case for the Union Grove boys basketball team Friday night at Central High School in a pivotal matchup with the Falcons that could’ve catapulted the surging Broncos into second place in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Union Grove led, 35-21, with seven minutes left in the game, and things seemed gloomy for the Falcons opened the second half on a 22-5 run to take command.

But then Central turned up the heat, and the Broncos wilted.

What transpired was one of the more thrilling high school basketball games ever, as Central came all the way back to tie the game at 42-42 thanks to a Carson Shultz free throw with 13.1 seconds left and eventually won in double overtime, 57-54.

Full-court pressure hurried the Broncos into several turnovers in the final five minutes, and the Falcons seemed to capitalize on all of them. No longer was Union Grove looking to score, but simply not to screw up, and Central took advantage.

“They started doubling us, and we just panicked,” Union Grove head coach Dave Pettit said. “We kept getting ourselves trapped on the sideline, and we just panicked. We stopped looking to score.

“We said we wanted layups rather than jump shots. We had a couple, we missed one, we had one fall off a guy’s hands, it was kind of Murphy’s Law I guess...we wanted to make them work and take really good shots. We wanted to slow it down a bit, but they prevented us from slowing it down by upping the tempo and doubling, and we just kind of panicked.”

Central improved to 12-2 overall and 6-1 in the SLC. Union Grove dropped to 9-6 and 4-3.

In the first overtime, Central senior Alex Sippy drove baseline for a layup, and Wyatt Anderson battled for an offensive rebound and put-back to give the Falcons a 47-44 lead with 46 seconds left, but Owen Nowak, a baseball star who scored 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half and overtimes, knocked down a huge corner triple to tie things up at 47-47.

On the next possession, Griffin played for the last shot and launched a 3-pointer that fell short, and the teams headed to double overtime.

That’s when the Falcons, perhaps a more talented team on paper, took control. But Union Grove wasn’t going to go down easily.

Jack Waters, who finished with 10 points, muscled his way down low for a layup, and Nowak, who really played the game of his life, added a steal and 1-of-2 free throws after getting fouled, and the Broncos took a 50-47 lead with 2:30 left to play.

Later, Waters got a big rebound and fired a baseball pass to a streaking Jackson Barber for a layup to tie things at 52-52 with a little over a minute left.

But then, much like he does on the football field, Sippy intercepted the Broncos’ plans. He stripped the ball and darted down the court for a layup to give the Falcons a 54-52 lead.

With the game tied at 54-54, the Grove missed a triple, and Schultz came up clutch again, hitting two free throws with 24.8 seconds to go to take a 56-54 lead.

Down 57-54, Union Grove had an OK look from the left wing to tie the game, but the ball fell short and the Falcons celebrated.

The Falcons needed to play perfectly and have just about everything go their way in the final minutes of regulation, and they pretty much did.

“How many double overtimes end up in this kind of score?” Central coach James Hyllberg said. “We were 3-for-23 from the 3-point line in the first half. I thought Union Grove played excellent defense. They were on the ball, they were forcing us in the lane, their bigs played well and got all the rebounds. I thought some looks just weren’t dropping.”

“We were down 12 with 3 minutes left. All we did was go to a full-court man-to-man, and we trapped. We got in the passing lanes, got some steals and made some free throws. I don’t know how we did it, but we’ll take it. I told the guys to drive to the basket and make the refs call a foul. We were in double bonus. A lot of teams would hang their heads and give up. Our guys just kept believing.”

Griffin scored 20 points, 15 in the second half and five in the overtimes, after being shut out in the first half.

“He rises up in the big moments,” Hyllberg added. “He made some big free throws for us, and that was huge.”

After a 52-47 loss to Indian Trail at the Holiday Hoops Classic Dec. 27, the Falcons have now won seven in a row.

“We’re going through some adversity,” Hyllberg said. “You’re not always going to play your best game. I think this game gives our guys a lot of confidence. If we’re ever down again, we can look back and realize we can do it again.”

Zac Montgomery added 11 points for the Broncos, who have big conference wins over Elkhorn, Lake Geneva Badger and Wilmot this season.

They clearly proved Friday night they will be a tough matchup, especially in the paint, for any opponent moving forward.

“We’ve had a hard time scoring all year,” Pettit said. “We busted our tail on defense. Our defense can be phenomenal at times. Our kids fly around, and we just have some offensive things that we’re not very good at. We’ll keep working to get better at it.”

“Owen had a breakout game. Waters and Montgomery are nice kids to have on our team. This was a huge game. But there’s a whole second half of the season left. We have to take care of the next game, and we’re going to need a little help now.”