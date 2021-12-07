High school boys basketball: Union Grove improves to 4-0 behind Skalecki

Tyson Skalecki is rolling and so is his Union Grove High School boys basketball team.

The 6-foot-6 senior forward scored 30 points for the second straight game and the Broncos defeated Whitewater 69-55 in a nonconference game Monday night in Whitewater. Skalecki, who went 5 for 10 from 3-point range and also grabbed a team-high six rebounds, is averaging 28.2 points through four games.

“Last year, I felt like he tried to hang out by the 3-point line a little too much,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “This year, he’s curling and cutting back door and posting up. At the same time, the other guys are doing a nice job of getting him open and hitting him on the move or hitting him in his spots.

“It’s been good so far. I’d like to see a little bit more balance where we’ve got to get some other guys scoring, but he’s been doing a little bit of everything — rebounding and playing defense.”

Joining Skalecki in double figures for Union Grove (4-0) were Adam Ross with 14 points and Owen Nowack with 10.

Jackson Barber chipped in four points and a team-high three assists for Union Grove.

Despite his team’s early success, Pettit did single out a few negatives. The Broncos were outrebounded 27-20 and went just 21 for 35 from the 3-point line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0