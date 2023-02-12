A lot can change in a short amount of time during a high school basketball season.

Just one month ago, the Union Grove High School boys basketball team had lost three consecutive games and was struggling to keep everyone healthy.

Fast forward to Saturday afternoon, and the Broncos look like a completely different team.

Playing at full strength for the past month, Union Grove rolled to its sixth consecutive win on Saturday, using a 32-7 run from the end of the first half to the beginning of the second half to defeat Prairie 67-52 in a nonconference game Saturday at Union Grove.

“We moved the ball pretty well and I think we played pretty good defense,” Broncos coach Dave Pettit said. “We did what we wanted to do on offense. I thought as a team we played great.”

Owen Nowak scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Broncos (15-6). Zac Montgomery added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Jack Waters finished with 13 points, five assists and five steals.

Kaleb Shannon and LaTrevion Fenderson each scored 14 points to lead the Hawks (11-11).

“It feels great,” Nowak said about the winning streak. “Every win just boosts the team morale. Practice is better, we’re starting to click together. It’s a good vibe.”

Both teams entered the game on short rest, having each played conference games the night before. Prairie, which lost in overtime to Racine Lutheran Friday, did not score for nearly the first seven minutes of the game but only trailed 4-0.

The teams traded baskets and leads for most of the first half, but Nowak gave the Broncos a cushion in the final six minutes. The senior snapped a three-minute scoring drought with a basket, then made back-to-back 3-point baskets to give Union Grove a 28-20 lead. The Broncos led 32-24 at the half.

Nowak felt an added responsibility to step up after sitting with foul trouble for nearly half of his team’s game the night before.

“I felt pretty good,” Nowak said. “I needed some energy and I had to do my part and then some.”

Nowak picked up where he left off to start the second half, scoring four points in the first minute. Montgomery added a basket, then found Waters on the next possession for another bucket. Nowak then had another scoring outburst, converting on a 3-point play and making two other shots to help increase Union Grove’s lead to 49-25.

The Hawks made four 3-pointers to cut into the deficit, but the Broncos were able to hold the ball for most of the final four minutes of the game and run the clock out to secure another victory.

“The chemistry is great,” Pettit said. “It’s fun to come to work every day with these guys. They battle each other but yet they’re all good buddies and they compete. Most importantly, they all play defense.”

Tobin Van de Water returned from an injury for Union Grove’s game against Southern Lakes Conference leader and state-ranked Westosha Central on Jan. 20. After losing in double overtime to the Falcons, the Broncos have won five of their last six games by 12 points or more.

The most promising sign from Union Grove is that during that stretch, different players have been stepping up with big performances. Four different players have led the team in scoring and six players have scored 10 or more points in games during the winning streak.

“We play good as a team,” Pettit said. “There’s no one guy you’ve got to concentrate on to stop scoring. These guys are really unselfish and they don’t care who scores.”

Pettit also believes that part of Union Grove’s success is coming from what now might be considered an old-school approach to team building. Of its eight rotation players, seven play more than just basketball.

Lee, Jackson Barber, and Van de Water all were standouts on Union Grove’s SLC champion soccer team, while Dessart, Montgomery and Waters helped the Broncos volleyball team win the SLC and reach the WIAA state quarterfinals this fall. Nowak doesn’t play any fall sports, but he does start on Union Grove’s baseball team that won the SLC as well last year.

“They’re all just good athletes that like to compete,” Pettit said. “High school doesn’t have enough of them anymore. It’s nice to have a bunch of kids that play multiple sports.”

In an age where more and more students choose to specialize in one sport from an early age, Union Grove has a unique situation that it is hoping can be an advantage as the season progresses.

“The transition from playing soccer to basketball helps with conditioning,” Jackson Barber said. “Basketball is completely different. I feel like I’m in way better shape when I play basketball.”

On its longest winning streak since the 2018 season, the road ahead is about to get even more challenging for the Broncos. After facing Delavan-Darien (1-20) on Tuesday, Union Grove will host the two teams ahead of it in the SLC in Burlington (15-5) and Westosha (19-2).

The Hawks have lost three consecutive games, and will face Kenosha St. Joseph (12-8) and Dominican (14-7) to close out the regular season. Despite the challenging stretch, Prairie has continued to see impressive play from Fenderson. The sophomore is averaging over 17 points per game and has scored 10 points or more in all but one game this year.

“He’s a good player,” Pettit said of Fenderson. “He’s gonna bother teams for years to come.”