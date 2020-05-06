High school boys basketball: St. Catherine'sLambert signs with N.D. State College of Science

Just as Elijah Lambert studied the players he was assigned to defend, he studied the North Dakota State College of Science men’s basketball program before making his decision.
And the 6-foot-4 senior forward for St. Catherine’s High School liked what he saw.
Lambert, a three-year starter whom St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett described as the finest defender in the state last season, has received an athletic scholarship to play for the junior college power in Wahpeton, N.D.
Under coach Stu Engen, the Wildcats have won at least 25 games in each of his eight seasons at the school. They went 25-6 last season, averaged 90.5 points per game and advanced to the Region XIII semifinal before losing 86-83 to Miles Community College Feb. 28.
Lambert was given game film to watch by the Wildcats’ coaching staff while they were recruiting him. What he saw intrigued him.
“I saw how competitive they play,” said Lambert, who helped St. Catherine’s to a 25-0 record before the season was suspended March 12 by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I like how they’re one of the oldest junior colleges in the country and their campus is more like a four-year college campus.”
Named to all-county first team
Lambert earned first-team All-Racine County honors as a senior after averaging 10.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. But his true identity was as a defender and he was named Defensive Player of the Year in Wisconsin by PrepHoops last season.
He provided the ideal balance to St. Catherine’s All-State backcourt of juniors Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee. Hunter, St. Catherine’s leading scorer, earned first-team Associated Press All-State honors after the season. McGee was named to the fourth team.
“I talked to so many college coaches about him during the recruitment process,” Bennett said. “He epitomizes what it means to be a team player and that is not easy in today’s age, where everyone just wants to worry about their highlight tapes and all of that stuff.
“He’s a kid who truly sacrificed a piece of his game knowing, ‘Maybe I won’t score as many points as everybody else, but I can still score. Maybe I won’t handle the ball as much as everyone else, but I can still handle the ball. But I’m going to impact the game in a positive way at the other end of the court.’ And it obviously wasn’t the glamour end of the court.”
Immediate impact likely
Lambert appears to have a strong opportunity to make an immediate impact at NDSCS, which faces a heavy turnover after last season.
“I primarily recruited Elijah,” NDSCS assistant coach Jordan Burton said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get on to Elijah until after the COVID situation, which has drastically impacted recruiting for players as well as coaches.
“For us, we had to rely heavily on film and recommendations from people who knew basketball. With Elijah, I really, really liked the film and coach Bennett spoke very highly of him, as well. And there were other coaches who reiterated his defensive ability and also the intangibles. Like how coachable he is and how tough he is and how much of a team guy he is.
“Obviously, he won a ton at St. Cat’s and that’s really what pushed us to get involved with Elijah despite not being able to see him in person.”
Because of the pandemic, Lambert didn’t get to complete this season, when the Angels appeared to be on their way to an undefeated state championship season. But it appears he will be an elite defender at the college level sooner rather than later.
“We lost seven of our top nine players from last year,” Burton said. “Obviously in JUCO, we recruit in cycles and a little bit quicker than four-year institutions. We only bring back four guys from last year’s roster and one of those guys was a redshirt, so there’s going to be a lot of opportunity for competition from our incoming freshman class.
“We like Elijah’s ability to compete. Clearly, he’s a competitive guy and a guy who takes challenges seriously. He’ll have an opportunity to come in and compete for playing time and, with his versatility, he can do it at a range of positions, which helps his chances for getting on the court a little quicker.”
