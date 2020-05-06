High school boys basketball: St. Catherine'sLambert signs with N.D. State College of Science

“For us, we had to rely heavily on film and recommendations from people who knew basketball. With Elijah, I really, really liked the film and coach Bennett spoke very highly of him, as well. And there were other coaches who reiterated his defensive ability and also the intangibles. Like how coachable he is and how tough he is and how much of a team guy he is.

“Obviously, he won a ton at St. Cat’s and that’s really what pushed us to get involved with Elijah despite not being able to see him in person.”

Because of the pandemic, Lambert didn’t get to complete this season, when the Angels appeared to be on their way to an undefeated state championship season. But it appears he will be an elite defender at the college level sooner rather than later.

“We lost seven of our top nine players from last year,” Burton said. “Obviously in JUCO, we recruit in cycles and a little bit quicker than four-year institutions. We only bring back four guys from last year’s roster and one of those guys was a redshirt, so there’s going to be a lot of opportunity for competition from our incoming freshman class.

“We like Elijah’s ability to compete. Clearly, he’s a competitive guy and a guy who takes challenges seriously. He’ll have an opportunity to come in and compete for playing time and, with his versatility, he can do it at a range of positions, which helps his chances for getting on the court a little quicker.”

