High school boys basketball: St. Catherine's tames Whitewater in WIAA regional semifinal

On paper, the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team looked to have the upper hand on Whitewater Friday for a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game at St. Catherine’s.

The Angels, the defending Division 3 state champions, entered the game with a 16-9 record compared to the Whippets’ 5-20 mark.

But as they say, the records don’t mean much at tournament time. Whitewater gave St. Catherine’s all it could handle and led 23-19 at halftime before the Angels made the proper adjustments and broke the game open in the second half for a 62-45 victory.

St. Catherine’s will play Catholic Memorial (16-9) in the regional championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Waukesha. The Crusaders beat Lake Mills 56-55 in another regional semifinal Friday.

Angels coach Ryan Thompson said the Whippets’ senior-dominated lineup was “fundamentally sound” on offense and defense and their full-court 1-3-1 zone defense made his team work for everything it got, especially in the first half.

“They have four seniors (starters) and are well coached,” Thompson said. “They play a certain way. The whole game, they played one offense and one defense, but they do them real well.”

Senior guard Alijah Matthews scored nine points (three 3-point baskets) and junior Davion Thomas-Kumpula had eight points to account for all but two of St. Catherine’s first-half points.

The Angels came out in the second half and their adjustments led to a 43-point second half. One key stretch came a few minutes into the second half when junior guard Evan Moherek made two 3-pointers, sandwiched around another three by fellow junior guard Terrion Glass-Barnes, that gave them the lead for good.

St. Catherine’s made 10 3-pointers in the game, six in the second half, and also played strong defense.

“It was a good team win,” Thompson said. “When we got to the second half, we were able to score points.

“It’s very tough to beat a senior team — they’ve been through the ups and downs (more) and they’re tough.”

Matthews had five 3s and finished with a game-high 21 points. Thomas-Kumpula finished with 15 points and Moherek and junior forward Domonic Pitts had eight each. St. Catherine’s went 12 of 15 at the free-throw line, with Matthews and Pitts each making 4 of 4.

Jon Aron scored 12 points and Wyatt Nickels had 11 to lead Whitewater.

Division 4

ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 84, PRAIRIE 66: The Hawks rallied in the first half after a bad start to get within 29-27 at halftime, but the Novas turned Prairie miscues into points in the second half and ran away for a victory in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Milwaukee.

This is the third time in the last four years MAS (21-3) has eliminated the Hawks (12-14) from the WIAA playoffs — the Novas won sectional semifinals in 2019 and 2020 — and the loss also ended a five-year streak of regional championships for Prairie, which lost to Oshkosh Lourdes in the Division 4 state title game last year.

MAS opened the game with a 12-0 run to put the Hawks on their heels right out of the gate. To their credit, the Hawks pulled together and tied the game at 21-21 before the Novas took a 29-27 halftime lead.

“MAS came out and just punched us in the mouth early,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “To our kids’ credit, they fought back and played absolutely beautiful basketball the last 15 minutes of the first half and gave us a chance.”

In the second half, the Hawks struggled offensively—they were just 3 of 15 from 3-point range and shot 40% from the field in the game —and their misses resulted in a number of fast-break opportunities that allowed MAS to blow the game open.

“We took some quick contrasted shots that led to transition baskets for them and also had a couple untimely turnovers early,” Atanasoff said. “We were able to cut (the deficit) to 11 with four minutes left at 63-52, but ultimately we just ran out of gas.

“Unfortunately for us, we missed what felt like a dozen layups and when we did … a team like that always makes you pay.”

Senior forward Asanjai Hunter finished his Prairie career with a 25-point performance (7 of 7 at the free-throw line) that also included seven rebounds. Fellow senior guard Jayce Jaramillo had 11 points and junior forward Ashe Oglesby had a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds, along with three steals.

“Asanjai had a hell of a final game,” Atanasoff said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this group — our seniors will be dearly missed.”

Academy of Science, which scored 55 points in the second half, had four players in double figures, led by Tayshawn Bridges with 23 points and Nacir Beamon with 17.

Division 5

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 43, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 35: The Hilltoppers refused to go down without a fight in their WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal game Friday at Cambria-Friesland.

Catholic Central finishes the season 4-22, which included a regional quarterfinal victory Tuesday. Cambria-Friesland (18-8) hosted Rio in a regional final Saturday.

Cambria-Friesland jumped out to a 15-point lead early in the game and led 28-14 at halftime.

“In the first four minutes of the game we ended up digging a pretty big hole,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “We struggled and we started out slow. We tried to press them and they beat our press.

“We went into this game saying that we couldn’t give them easy points. This is a team that thrives on mistakes and turnovers.”

After finding a defensive rhythm that was lacking in the first half, the Hilltoppers were able to close Cambria-Friesland’s lead to four points with just under three minutes to go, but couldn’t score again.

“We played much better in the second half and we played very solid defensively,” Smith said. “We had a good look at a shot and we missed it. It went in-and-out, and then we gave up an offensive rebound at the other end of the court and they got up faster and won. That was the beginning of the end for us.”

Junior Danny Von Rabenau scored 10 points to lead Catholic Central and added six rebounds and two assists. Junior forward Riley Sullivan, whose defense helped the Hilltoppers rally in the second half, scored a season-high nine points, and junior guard Evan Krien had seven points.

“(Von Rabenau) played his best game of the season,” Smith said. “He handled the ball well and matched up with their ball handler. He was very efficient with his attempts to score.”

In their last games, senior guard Max Robson had four points and senior forward Calahan Miles had just two points, his lowest output of the season.

Miles, Catholic Central’s leading scorer, was faced with a double- and sometimes triple-team every time he got the ball, but the Hilltoppers couldn’t take advantage of finding an open man.

“This team is pretty well coached and they scouted us very well,” Smith said. “Every time (Miles) touched the ball, he had two to three guys running at him and we didn’t — especially in the first half — make them pay for that.

“Cal still played extremely well (six rebounds, three assists). He defended their best player and was asked to handle the ball.”

Parker Quade led Cambria-Friesland with 13 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0