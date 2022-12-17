High school boys basketball: St. Catherine's outlasts Thomas More in battle of ranked teams

The two best boys basketball teams in the Metro Classic Conference, and also two of the best teams in the state, battled it out Saturday in an early-season matchup of state-ranked teams.

St. Catherine’s managed to power through for victory.

The Angels, playing their third game of the week, had just five players score, but three of those players combined for 12 3-point baskets and 58 points in their 66-56 victory over Milwaukee Thomas More at St. Catherine’s.

“Our coaches put together a great game plan and the team executed what we asked them to do,” St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson said. “We really stuck to the script and we played hard and smart and stuck together.”

The Angels (5-0, 4-0 MCC) entered the game ranked ninth in Division 3 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, one spot behind the Cavaliers (4-2, 3-1) in eighth, but got off to a good start and led 36-25 at halftime.

Seniors Davion Thomas had 13 points in the first half for St. Catherine’s, with Evan Moherek scoring 11 and Domonic Pitts scoring 10.

The Angels defense held Thomas More and its star player, Amari McCottry, to their lowest-scoring half and game of the season. McCottry, a 6-foot-4 senior forward who averages 30.8 points per game, was held to a season-low 17 points.

“We leaned heavy on our senior leadership tonight and they carried us to victory,” Thompson said. “It was a very intense atmosphere and a really exciting experience for our team so early in the season.

“It was a long week for all of us, physically and mentally, but we had one more strong game in us this week. I’m so happy for the success of our team.”

Thomas and Pitts each finished with 21 points and Moherek had 16 points for St. Catherine’s. Pitts also grabbed eight rebounds.

Thompson praised his bench, which didn’t get much action Saturday, but has been a part of the Angels’ overall success so far.

“Our unsung hero tonight is our bench,” Thompson said. “Our bench is competing harder and harder in practice and making our starters work hard. Our bench guys are getting better every day and starting to push some of our primary starters hard in practice.

“Those things don’t show up in box scores, but it is so valuable to have a team that is practicing hard and progressing every day.”

PRAIRIE 46, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 42: The Hawks played strategically and adjusted well late in the game to beat the Pacers Saturday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Somers.

Prairie (5-3, 2-2 MCC) held a 17-13 lead at the half, but Shoreland (3-3, 0-3 MCC) changed its offensive scheme in the second half, Prairie head coach Jason Atanasoff said, and took a 37-33 lead with five minutes remaining in the game.

The Hawks called a timeout to account for the Pacers’ newfound momentum and made defensive adjustments to slow their opponent down.

With 2:45 left in regulation, sophomore guard Carsen Eeg made a deep 3-point shot to put Prairie ahead 38-37. The Hawks were then able to make their free throws down the stretch to close out the game and seal the victory.

“It was a gutsy win for this group of young men,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “This was our first close game. Our wins have been comfortable and our losses have been lopsided. When Shoreland took the lead late in the second half, I did not see panic on our players’ faces.

“They grew up a bit tonight and stuck together. I’m very proud of them. The boys deserve all the credit.”

Eeg finished the game with 17 points to lead Prairie. LaTrevion Fenderson, a 6-4 sophomore forward who Atanasoff said had key rebounds in the final minutes of the game, battled foul trouble throughout the game, but was one of three Hawks to score eight points along with juniors Caden Roehl-Landrum and Nick Peterson. Junior guard Ben Fiegel added five points and had 11 rebounds.

“(Fiegel) just defended his tail off tonight,” Atanasoff said. “He is becoming the glue for us.”

The Pacers were led by Brayden Van de Water with 11 points and Kamare Evans with 10.

OAKFIELD 54, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 49: The Hilltoppers were competitive, but weren’t able to quite get ahead of the Oaks in a nonconference game Saturday at Burlington.

Catholic Central (1-4) went 19 of 46 from the field, just narrowly outshooting Oakfield (2-3), which was 18 of 44. The teams also were virtually even in rebounds, with the Oaks grabbing 17 rebounds and the Hilltoppers 16.

Catholic Central, however, was able to outplay Oakfield on defense, having nine steals and forcing 11 turnovers overall in contrast to the five turnovers going against Catholic Central.

Senior guard Evan Krien had another solid offensive performance for the Hilltoppers with 24 points, three steals and two rebounds. Krien, who leads the team in scoring at 22.8 points per game, has not scored less than 15 points in any game this season.

Senior guard Danny Von Rabenau added 11 points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists for Catholic Central, and senior forward Riley Sullivan had eight points and six rebounds.

Sophomore guard Mitchell Moser led Oakfield with 15 points and junior guard Hunter Sabel had 12.