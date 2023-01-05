High school boys basketball: St. Catherine's loses first game of season

The St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team ran into a speed bump Wednesday night.

The Angels, ranked fifth in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, were defeated 57-43 by Westosha Central in a nonconference game at Paddock Lake.

It was the first loss for the Angels (8-1), who return four starters from a team that went 18-10 and advanced to the Division 3 sectional semifinals last season.

Davion Thomas led St. Catherine's with 15 points, Domonic Pitts added 13 and Evan Moherek eight, but no one other player scored more than four.

"Westosha Central protected their home court and played at a higher level and executed their game plan better than we did tonight," St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson said. "Give coach James Hyllberg's staff and team all the credit. They were prepared to compete and gave us an old-fashioned butt kicking.

"This loss is on me tonight. I need to do a better job getting our team prepared and ready to play. Our approach tonight did not have the focus needed to get the desired result. Our kids played hard but we just didn't have it tonight. This is good medicine for us, and we look forward to see how we respond to adversity and hopefully we learn from the experience."

While St. Catherine's wasn't at its best Wednesday night, Hyllberg realizes that any victory over the Angels is special. Just two years ago, guards Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee led St. Catherine's to a 28-1 record and the WIAA Division 3 championship.

And last season, the Angels far exceeded expectations under Thompson, a first-year coach at the time, with five new starters.

"We had balanced scoring across our lineup," said Hyllberg, whose team defeated Case 80-72 Dec. 30. "I thought our defensive intensity was great and we matched St. Cat's aggressiveness. We got some good looks in the paint and we made our free throws.

"It was a huge win for this group. Any time you can beat a team like St. Cat's it gives you confidence, which is key for this team."

It looked like another Angels win after 18 minutes, as Thomas scored eight points to help them build a 24-16 lead halftime lead.

But the second half was all Central (7-2).

The Falcons got 13 of sophomore Elijah Griffin's 15 points in the second half, John Kinzler added 12 and Alex Sippy eight points as Central's guards showed composure and discipline as part of a 41-19 run.

"I was really proud of our guard play," Hyllberg said. "St. Cat's has quick guards but our guys stayed composed and did a good job of moving the ball. We had too many turnovers, and we are still learning how to play within the moment, but this experience is critical for our guards since most of them weren’t in these types of situations a year ago. Our forwards did a great job of rebounding and being physical down low.

"This team is still learning how to play within the moment, and we have got to improve upon our situational basketball such as knowing when to attack and when to pull it back out. We force too many shots and passes, and I’d like to see us become more patient on offense, but I love our toughness and grit. We have a great group of young men who are coachable and who work hard every day in practice. These guys want to win and they want to prove themselves. This group makes it fun to come to practice each and every day."