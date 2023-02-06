RACINE — It started out as a potential rout.

It ended up as a classic, with the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team fending off a determined effort from Burlington to win this nonconference showdown 38-35 Monday night in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium.

Freshman guard Lamont Hamilton, who had carried St. Catherine's down the stretch, missed the front end of a one-and-one with 16 seconds left. Burlington rushed down the court with a chance to tie, but open 3-point attempts by Drew Lang, Connor Roffers and Jr Lukenbill were off the mark and time expired.

St. Catherine's (19-1), which is ranked third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, won its 10th straight. Burlington (14-5), ranked fourth in Division 2 last week, will likely slip in the rankings this week after losing its third straight.

Hamilton scored a game-high 18 points, nine in each half. He was especially instrumental in the final seven minutes, making a 3-pointer and penetrating for two other baskets. He also made two free throws.

"At the end, we just thought, 'We're going to take over,' " Hamilton said. "We just had to turn it up a notch and play harder."

At first, it appeared as if the Angels would have no trouble, despite playing for the third time in four nights and playing without the injured Evan Moherek, their leading scorer, for the fourth straight game. They opened a quick a 12-2 lead.

Meanwhile, St. Catherine's was accomplishing its goal of holding down JR Lukenbill and Roffers, who respectively average 18.0 and 16.4 points per game. Playing primarily a 1-3-1 zone, the Angels held both players scoreless in the first half.

St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson, who had scouted Burlington several times, singled out his team's defense against Lukenbill and Roffers as instrumental.

"A lot of teams were trying to give help and then Roffers or Lukenbill would try to find their teammates and their role players would really make some shots," he said. " It seemed the teams that beat them made a big effort to not let those two guys be the guys who hurt them.

"We always try to take away what you do best. In their case, they have two really nice high school basketball players who can shoot the ball. They're well coached, but our guys just did a good job sticking to the game plan."

Despite that defense, however, Burlington came back to make this a game. The Demons, playing their first game in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium under coach Steve Berezowitz — he took over the program in 1994 — slowly clawed back behind Tommy Teberg and Karsen Skiles, who combined for 13 of Burlington's 17 first-half points.

St. Catherine's led just 20-17 at halftime. But while Burlington tied the score a couple of times in the game, it never took the lead.

"We did not get off to a great start, but I was really proud of our guys for battling," Berezowitz said. "We had a chance to tie it — we had three good looks at the end — but could just not knock one down."

If not for Hamilton, who plays with the maturity of a senior, Burlington just might have been able to pull off an upset at the end.

After Lukenbill, who finished with a team-high eight points and a game-high nine rebounds, tied the score at 26-26 with two free throws with 7:39 left, Hamilton picked up his game.

First, he made a 3-pointer to give the Angels a 29-26 advantage. Lukenbill again tied the score at 29-29 with another 3-pointer before Dominic Pitts put the Angels ahead 32-29 with a shot beyond the arc.

Hamilton then scored on two consecutive drives as St. Catherine's went ahead 36-29. After Skiles pulled Burlington to within 36-32 with a 3-pointer, Hamilton made two free throws with 1:15 left to give St. Catherine's a 38-32 lead.

"He's going to be a heck of a player," Berezowitz said of Hamilton. "I know he's pretty young, but he's going to be a heck of a player. He got to the rim on us a couple of times and just kind of sneaked out of our hands a little bit.

"We knew we had to be careful with him, but that was a big moment when he took those two to the bucket. Hat's off to him. He's going to be a great player."

Said Thompson: "He's so much more mature than his years on the basketball court. He's such a good player, but he really listens to you. He's smart. He lets himself be coached and he did a good job tonight pacing the game.

"We played with a real fragile lead. But we can trust him up top not to throw the ball into the other team's hands. And on two occasions late, he broke down their defense inside and got two really big layups."

Also leading St. Catherine's were Davion Thomas (seven points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals) and Pitts (five points, four rebounds, three assists.

Burlington, which shot just 12 for 41 from the floor, got seven points each from Teberg and Skiles. The Demons close out their season with four out of five games at home, starting with Delavan-Darien Friday.

"The guys played really well tonight," Teberg said. "We competed, we battled and we were right in it until the end. The shots didn't fall when we wanted them to and, tomorrow, we'll be back at practice."