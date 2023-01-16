High school boys basketball: St. Catherine's dominates Prescott

MILWAUKEE — Generously speaking, the lower bowl of Fiserv Forum was around 15% full for Monday night’s boys basketball matchup between St. Catherine’s and Prescott, two teams ranked in the top five of the Wissports.net Division 3 Coaches Poll.

It was a weeknight game that was out of town for both teams, so the small crowd was expected. But as word continues to spread about this Angels team, it likely won’t be playing before many more small crowds the rest of this season.

Built to dominate and win big in its division, No. 5 St. Catherine’s did just that on Monday night, leading from start to finish for a 74-41 victory over No. 3 Prescott.

“We just looked really good,” St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson said. “It was a total team effort. We shared the ball and played together. Prescott’s a good team, but we executed and stuck to the script."

The Angels defeated Metro Classic Conference rival Whitefish Bay Dominican 97-81 on Thursday. Thompson gave the team Friday off and let them decide the time for Sunday’s practice. All 16 players voted for a 6 a.m. start to practice before many of them had to work.

The workman’s mentality carried over to Monday, where the entire team got to watch the Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Indiana Pacers 132-119 before their own game was to take place in the largest basketball arena in the state.

“We've got young guys like this to show up and do the right thing every day,” Thompson said. “We’ve got such a nice group of seniors that lead that charge.”

The giant stage didn’t phase St. Catherine’s (11-1), nor did a 1-3-1 zone defense that Prescott (10-3) deployed early. The Angels scored the first two baskets of the game and opened up a 15-3 lead less than five minutes in, forcing the Cardinals to call a quick timeout and try to regroup.

Four of the five starters for the Angels scored in the opening run, with three different players burying 3-pointers to force Prescott to change its defensive game plan almost immediately.

“We were trying to stop dribble penetration and help our rebounding but then they came on and made nine threes in the first half,” Prescott coach Nick Johnson said.

In the first half, it was senior guard Evan Moherek who benefitted the most from great teamwork. Moherek made three quick three-pointers to turn a 9-3 lead into an 18-5 advantage. Moherek buried five of six three-point attempts in the first half alone and finished with a game-high 19 points.

The last starter to score for St. Catherine’s was the player who happened to be pulling nearly every correct lever for his team up to that point. Freshman point guard Lamont Hamilton had the speed and ability to drive past any defender Prescott threw at him and take over the game by himself, yet instead he routinely chose to pass to whoever was open around him.

Playing in just his eighth game of high school basketball, Hamilton played with a level of comfort and confidence in both himself and his teammates that can take years to develop. Any and every type of pass imaginable, he was making and did so with pinpoint accuracy.

Hamilton isn’t the only player on the Angels that can pass, either. Five players finished with multiple assists, and St. Catherine’s recorded an assist on 20 of its 30 made shots in the game.

Prescott pulled within 11 while Hamilton was on the bench for a quick breather halfway through the first half, but as soon as the freshman returned and helped the Angels blow the game completely open.

First, Hamilton found senior forward Domonic Pitts for a 3-pointer. Then, he came up with a steal and blew past several defenders for what turned into an uncontested layup. On the next offensive possession, Hamilton found Pitts again for a basket then drew an offensive foul.

Hamilton then sank a mid-range jump shot to give St. Catherine’s a 30-12 lead and force the Cardinals to call its second timeout of the half. In the mostly empty arena, spectators could hear what was being said on both benches. By this point, there weren’t many answers left in the Prescott huddle for how to slow down the Angel offense.

“You could use a lot of adjectives to describe him but the simplest thing I can say is that Lamont’s a winner,” Thompson said. “He's a great practice player. He's positive at all times and he listens to his coaches. And this is just the beginning. We're really excited to see him develop and grow. And he's in a great situation with some seniors that love them and play with them.”

After taking a 40-23 lead into halftime, the Cardinals opened the second half on a 7-2 run to make it a 12-point game. But senior wing Davion Thomas, who has committed to play football at Wisconsin, scored two straight baskets to squash the run. Hamilton then tricked the defense into leaving him wide open under the basket with no defender within five feet of him for an easy layup to essentially seal the win with 13 minutes left.

Hamilton finished the game with 15 points, four assists, three steals, two rebounds and just two turnovers. He also shot 6 of 13 from the field. Pitts also finished with 15 points, along with four rebounds and three assists. Thomas ended his day with nine points, five rebounds and three assists.

Senior forward Isaiah Wray had four points and four fouls, but led all players with 12 rebounds.

With the outcome decided early on in the second half, both teams were able to put all of their players in the game to have the chance to play competitive basketball on an NBA court.

St. Catherine’s has now won three games in a row following its first loss of the season two weeks ago at Westosha Central. Meanwhile, the loss was Prescott’s third consecutive following a 10-0 start to the season. The Cardinals have two players currently averaging over 20 points per game, but the Angels held the two to a combined 20 points on Monday.

“They’re such a good team,” Johnson said. “They’re not the No. 5 team in the state, they’re a top 2 or 3 team. They can hurt you inside and outside, it’s so hard to defend that. They’re as good as advertised.”

Jordan Malmlov led Prescott with 16 points.

The latter half of January can feel like the longest part of a basketball season, with months of practice and hard work already put in but the postseason still over a month away. Events like this one that the Bucks put on allow high school teams across the state to participate in help break up that long grind and give students what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

But if the Angels stay on their current trajectory, Fiserv Forum might not be the only arena they’ll be playing at this winter.