High school boys basketball: St. Catherine's can't quite get past Thomas More

The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team has played Milwaukee Saint Thomas More as well as anyone has this season in the Metro Classic Conference.

Unfortunately, the Angels came up just short again Tuesday.

A foul was called during a scramble for the ball, a call that went the Cavaliers' way, and they held on for a 61-59 victory at Milwaukee.

In the teams’ first meeting, on Jan. 11, the Angels tied the game on free throws to force overtime, but Thomas More (17-3, 11-2 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, dominated overtime to win 70-59.

With the scored tied 59-59 Tuesday, St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson said Amari McCottry, the Cavaliers’ best player, dribbled the ball off his foot around the half-court line. In the resulting battle for the ball, the foul call against the Angels — one that Thompson disagreed with — and Thomas More was able to win.

“It was rough way to lose the game,” Thompson said. “We had a chance to win — we played them to overtime at our place and we seemed to be coming into our own. We were sharing the ball and making good decisions.”

St. Catherine’s (12-7, 9-3), which received votes in Division 3 in the AP poll, trailed 35-29 at halftime, but took a five-point lead about four minutes into the second half. Thomas More flipped the game, but never led by more than seven points.

“It was a one- to two-possession game the entire way (in the second half),” Thompson said. “No one could seem to play three good possessions in a row.

“It was a hostile environment at Thomas More and it was a heck of a good high school game.”

Alijah Matthews had 18 points to lead the Angels, but he had just three in the second half. Evan Moherek had 15 points and Domonic Pitts had 13. Davion Thomas-Kumpula had nine points, all in the second half.

St. Catherine’s did a better job this time on Thomas More’s Drew Reindl, who had 22 points in the teams’ first meeting. He was held to 10 points Tuesday, but there was still McCottry to contend with. The NCAA Division I prospect nearly matched his total from the first game, finishing with 27 points, 18 in the second half.

UNION GROVE 63, DELAVAN-DARIEN 55: The Broncos took a double-digit lead in the second half, then held off a furious Comets rally for a Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Delavan-Darien.

The game was tied 26-26 at halftime, but Union Grove (13-7, 6-5 SLC) picked up the pace in the second half to extend the lead over Delavan-Darien (9-12, 3-7 SLC).

“We made it a little interesting at the end,” Broncos’ coach Dave Pettit said. “We were up 15 and they switched to a 3-2 trapping zone and actually cut the lead to four.”

Tyson Skalecki, who has been defensively swallowed up in recent games, broke loose for 26 points to lead the Broncos.

“We spent a little time the past couple days trying to find some ways to get him some open shots,” Pettit said. “We got him some open shots, but he started off 0 for 5 from three. We talked about moving in and getting some layups and once he did that, the 3-pointers started falling in too.”

Skalecki finished the game with two 3-pointers, two steals, and three blocks.

Junior forward Owen Nowak scored 15 points and went 4 of 4 at the free-throw line.

“He’s been pretty consistent — he is a heck of an athlete,” Pettit said of Nowak. “He’s very strong with his left hand and he’s strong on the boards. He’s very athletic and can usually power through a lot of traffic.”

Nowak had a breakout performance in Union Grove’s previous game against Lake Geneva Badger, leading the team with 20 points.

Junior point guard Jackson Barber and junior forward Jack Waters also had all-around good games, Pettit said. Barber had nine points, four assists, five rebounds and four steals. The 6-foot-3 Waters was tasked with guarding Delavan-Darien’s Erik Cesarz and Waters held the 6-6 center to 12 points, four under his average.

“I thought Jack Waters did a real nice job on the defensive end,” Pettit said.

R.J. Jordan and Calvin Lumkes also had 12 points each for the Comets.

WATERFORD 63, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 41: The Wolverines used a 29-7 run to end the first half and take control of a nonconference game Tuesday at Catholic Central in Burlington.

Waterford (9-10) has won four consecutive games while the Hilltoppers (2-17) have lost five straight.

Sophomore guard Brogan Finnegan led all scorers with 14 points and made four 3-point baskets to lead the Wolverines. Owen Martinson and Liam Cockrell each added 12 points.

“We made some shots early and played pretty good defense from the start,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “Our guys were mentally prepared and executed the game plan.”

The Hilltoppers jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but were unable to make enough shots inside the 3-point arc to keep up with Waterford. Catholic Central made just 2 of 20 two-point attempts in the first half and trailed 29-11 at the half.

Finnegan made two of his four threes early in the contest to set the tone.

“We took what the defense gave us,” Roeglin said. “I was proud of the way the guys handled being up, it was a solid game for us on both ends of the floor.”

Senior Calahan Miles led Catholic Central with 11 points and four steals. Evan Krien had nine points and Mitchell Dietzel added eight points and eight rebounds.

“Waterford’s a good team and they’re playing well right now,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “We’ve just got to be better on the offensive end.”

The Hilltoppers shot 28 percent from the field in the game and were held to three 3-pointers. Waterford shot 55 percent from the field.

BURLINGTON 62, RONALD REAGAN 25: The Demons rolled to a 45-8 halftime lead on their way to a nonconference victory Tuesday at Milwaukee.

Burlington (13-6) got another big game from 6-foot-4 junior forward JR Lukenbill, who had 21 points. No one else scored more than five points, but all 12 players on the Demons’ roster scored at least one point.

Sophomore 6-4 forward Jack Sulik was also strong inside, scoring six points and grabbing a team-high eight rebounds for Burlington. Senior forward Ashton Hensley had eight points and seven rebounds.

Harleem Trammel scored 13 points to lead the Huskies (5-15).

KENOSHA TREMPER 86, PARK 59: The Panthers were unable to overcome 13 3-point baskets by the Trojans in a Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Park.

Tremper (8-12, 4-8 SEC) made nine threes in the first half to take a 38-29 lead at halftime.

The Trojans started the second half on a large run to break the game open and forced Park coach Tray Allen to call two timeouts in the first five minutes of the half. He responded by playing his reserves for the rest of the game.

“We played very flat and didn’t compete very well today,” Allen said. “Our reserves came in and played with energy and competed to the end.”

Eleven players scored for the Panthers (4-13, 1-9 SEC), but none scored more than eight points. Jason Jones led Park with eight points and Jacob Freeman, Jamier Pratt, K'Mareon Mayweather and Donte Adams each scored seven points.

Jalani Hudnall made six threes and scored 20 points to lead the Trojans.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 56, PRAIRIE 43: The shorthanded Hawks lost their third consecutive game Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Prairie.

Playing without starting senior guard Asanjai Hunter, who is nursing a wrist injury, Prairie (8-12, 6-7 MCC) shot 30 percent from the floor. The Hawks were within 24-22 at halftime, but were unable to keep up with the Pacers (10-9, 5-7 MCC) as the second half went on.

Junior forward Ashe Oglesby led the Hawks with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Junior guard Kaleb Shannon also finished with 11 points.

“Once they build a lead, they did a great job of being patient offensively and dominated the ball,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “We have to figure this thing out and we’ll keep working to try and make that happen.”

The Hawks were held to six baskets in the second half and made just 4 of their 20 3-point attempts.

The Pacers took control of the game in the second half, thanks to Antonio Moyao and Kamare Evans. Both scored nine points in the second half and finished with 11 points. Ryan Strutz also had 11 points and the Pacers shot all 16 of their free throws in the second half, making nine.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 69, RACINE LUTHERAN 49: The Crusaders trailed by just eight points at halftime, but were outscored 36-24 in the second half of their Metro Classic Conference loss Tuesday at Kenosha.

The Lancers (14-3, 10-2), ranked ninth in Division 4 in this week’s Associated Press state poll, completed a season sweep of Lutheran (5-16, 1-12), winning 68-45 in their first meeting Jan. 11 at Lutheran.

The Crusaders, who trailed 33-25 at halftime, have lost four straight games and 10 of their last 11.

Senior forward Gavin Zawicki led Lutheran with 12 points and junior guard Eric Ibarra scored 10 points and had seven assists and six steals.

Senior forward Andrew Alia led St. Joseph with 25 points and went 5 of 5 at the free-throw line. Luke Schuler added 13 points.

