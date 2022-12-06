High school boys basketball: St. Catherine's bursts into season

WIND POINT — Christmas came nearly three weeks early for Davion Thomas Tuesday for two great reasons.

First, his St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team, which had an unusually late start this season, opened with a 68-38 Metro Classic Conference victory over Prairie at the Johnson Athletic Center.

And second, this came hours after Thomas, an All-State wide receiver this fall, accepted an preferred walk-on offer to play for new Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell.

Thomas, a 6-0 senior forward, celebrated with 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals. By the looks of how St. Catherine's performed Tuesday night, he's going to be celebrating a lot more this season.

"It was a big day," Thomas said. "Waiting in the morning for the coach to show up (a UW assistant), it was on my mind. I've been waiting for a moment like this for my whole life. This is what I've worked for. This is my dream. This is a lot of kids' dreams.

"To be able to do this shows that people from Racine can do what I do. That's my first time saying that, but I'm glad to say it now."

Tuesday also marked the debut of Lamont Hamilton, St. Catherine's much talked-about freshman guard who started the game. All the 5-foot-11 lefty did was make the first shot of his varsity career — a 3-pointer — and finish with a team-high 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal. He went 3 for 5 from 3-point range.

"I was really happy," Hamilton said. "I didn't know I was going to come out and knock down three '3s.' And once I knocked them down, all my confidence came back and I just played my game."

The possibilities for St. Catherine's seem almost limitless. Not only do they return four starters — Thomas, Domonic Pitts, Evan Moherek and Isaiah Wray — they are joined by the immensely talented Hamilton.

What's more, waves of exceptional young players come off the bench, including freshmen Eddie Vinson Jr. (seven points) and Andreyan Contreras-Ward (seven points).

Two years after St. Catherine's went 27-1 and won the WIAA Division 4 championship, could this team make a similar run? The Angels certainly made a strong case for that Tuesday.

"First and foremost, they're extremely well coached," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. "I was fortunate enough to work with Ryan Thompson for one season and got to see first hand what a great job he does with teaching the game and how much players respect him.

"And they have a ton of just really good basketball players on all three levels — not just varsity. And it's a good problem to have. You'd rather have too many good ones than not enough."

Two years after Prairie set a program record for most victories in a season (24) and nearly won the WIAA Division 4 championship, it's a different situation for these Hawks. They return just one senior and starter — Kaleb Shannon — and he missed his second straight game because of an injury Tuesday night.

"Kaleb's a little banged up right now," Atanasoff said. "We are obviously hopeful to get him back sooner rather than later. We're hopeful he can start practicing again next Monday.

"Playing St. Catherine's is a tough game regardless. No excuses, but you take a kid like that out our lineup, who has a really good first three games, it's a huge loss. And we do not have the depth we've had in past years. But no excuses. We've got to come out and play better."

LaTrevion Fenderson, a 6-4 sophomore forward, did what he could to compensate for Shannon's absence with 21 points and eight rebounds. But there was a big dropoff after him with Ben Fiegel scoring seven points, Carsen Eeg five and Elijah Gordon, 6-1 sophomore guard who replaced Shannon in the lineup, adding four points.

St. Catherine's will have plenty of depth as it tries to extend the school's legacy for excellence in basketball. Thompson was certainly pleased by what he saw after his players finally were relieved from the doldrums of practice.

"It was really difficult to keep them focused in practice," Thompson said. "Probably seven or eight days in, even the coaches were saying, 'The kids need a game.' And we really just talked to them about making the most of practice and take the opportunity to get better."

That was Thomas' mindset two years ago when he was learning from first-team All-State guards Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee, who are no respectively playing for Texas and Wisconsin. And now he's passing along that wisdom to younger players in the program.

"Man, we've got a lot to work on, but we did very good tonight," he said. "I learned from the seniors like Tyrese, Kam and Jameer (Barker) two years ago. Not I'm trying to be a good role model for the younger ones, so they can look up to me and see what I do."