High school boys basketball: St. Catherine's puts on a show against Prairie WITH VIDEO

But the Hawks had 10 of their 15 turnovers in the first half, including three in four possessions at one point early in the game. That helped jump-start St. Catherine's offense and it was off the to the races.

With waves of players coming off St. Catherine's bench throughout the game, Prairie simply couldn't dig out of its hole. Some of those players included Calvin Hunter, who went 5 for 5 from the floor and contributed 11 points, and Isaiah Dodd (four points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals).

"They're very balanced — they had five guys in double figures tonight," Atanasoff said. "Everyone thinks it's the Tyrese and Kamari Show and, as talented as those two are, gosh, they've got five, six, seven other guys who can really, really play.

"Jameer was outstanding in the first half, Elijah Lambert is one of the better defenders around, and he had 20 tonight. He's kind of made his calling card on defense, but he can score when he needs to and he took over at times."

Nesbitt, who finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists, was also impressed.

"I liked their defense and how well they play together," he said. "There's a lot of guys who can score, but they share the ball instead of playing one-on-one."