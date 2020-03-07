High school boys basketball: St. Catherine's dominates Lake Mills WITH VIDEOS

RACINE — This was the situation Saturday night:
The Lake Mills High School basketball team was on an emotional high after Adam Moen made a 35-foot shot at the buzzer to topple defending WIAA Division 3 state championship Greendale Martin Luther. What's more, the L-Cats had lost two of their three games by a total of six points this season.
St. Catherine's wasted no time rendering all of the above meaningless in short order.
Tyrese Hunter scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half and Elijah Lambert directed a brilliant defensive effort to lead the Angels to a 73-44 victory over Lake Mills in a Division regional championship at the John F. McGuire Gymnasium.
Next up for St. Catherine's (24-0), ranked first in the state in Division 3, is Delafield St. John's Military Academy in a sectional semifinal Thursday night at Waukesha South. St. John's (19-5) advanced with an 81-72 victory over East Troy Saturday night.
The Angels have won 23 straight games on its home court since losing to East Troy 59-55 March 3, 2018 in a regional championship. The last time they were undefeated going into a sectional tournament was 2006, when they went on to win the second of three straight state championships.
"At the high school level, it doesn't get much better than that," Lake Mills coach Steve Hicklin said of St. Catherine's. "Just the way they defend and do it together, I think, is really special.
"And, obviously, they've got offensively talented guys. So they've got it on both ends and that's a tough combination to contend with. You've got to kind of hope for an off night and we didn't get one of those from them, that's for sure."
As has been the case for St. Catherine's all season, it started with Hunter, a 6-1 guard who was offered a scholarship from Marquette University in the last week. Hunter went 10 for 18 from the floor, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and had five rebounds, two assists and two steals to go with his 26 points.
"He's the most complete guard in the state, in my opinion, no matter what level we're talking about," Hicklin said. "Usually in a scouting report, we can find something to exploit on a player. With him, there's nothing.
"He plays both ends, he dribbles, passes and shoots and he's athletic. All that stuff."
While Hunter has received many of the accolades, Lambert has been a force in the shadows. Considering by St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett to be the finest defensive player in the state, the 6-foot-2 Lambert held Charlie Bender, the L-Cats' leading scorer, to four points — more than 11 less than his season average.
Lambert also scored 16 points on a 5-for-11 shooting and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
"He's the best defensive player in the state," Bennett said. "I don't like to say those things, but I mean it. He's earned the right to get those types of comments and accolades.
"Every night, he has to guard 6-9 guys, he has to guard point guards, he has to guard shooters, he has to guard slashing wings and he does a fantastic job. That Charlie Bender is a heck of a player and he really did a good job of neutralizing him and making him earn earn his looks.
"Elijah Lambert's effort on both sides of the ball tonight was really key for us."
