High school boys basketball: St. Catherine's completes unbeaten regular season

Most of the members of the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team were in grade school the last time the Angels pulled off what they did Thursday.

St. Catherine’s capped off their undefeated regular season in convincing fashion by beating city rival Racine Lutheran 69-39 in a Metro Classic Conference game at Lutheran.

It’s the first time since 2006, when the Angels (22-0, 16-0 MCC) won the second of five WIAA state championships in a six-year span, they had an unblemished regular season.

St. Catherine’s, unanimously ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, was a bit sluggish in the first half and led just 28-19 at halftime. But the Angels came out strong and outscored the Crusaders 41-20 in the second half.

“We had a bit of a slow pace to start out the game, but we made some adjustments at halftime and started getting our defense to help create our offense,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “Once we got the defense to help speed up the offense, we were able to work the middle on them in the second half.”

The Angels were led by Jameer Barker with 20 points and Tyrese Hunter with 19 points and four assists. Elijah Lambert had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.