High school boys basketball: St. Catherine's completes unbeaten regular season

Most of the members of the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team were in grade school the last time the Angels pulled off what they did Thursday.
St. Catherine’s capped off their undefeated regular season in convincing fashion by beating city rival Racine Lutheran 69-39 in a Metro Classic Conference game at Lutheran.
It’s the first time since 2006, when the Angels (22-0, 16-0 MCC) won the second of five WIAA state championships in a six-year span, they had an unblemished regular season.
St. Catherine’s, unanimously ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, was a bit sluggish in the first half and led just 28-19 at halftime. But the Angels came out strong and outscored the Crusaders 41-20 in the second half.
“We had a bit of a slow pace to start out the game, but we made some adjustments at halftime and started getting our defense to help create our offense,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “Once we got the defense to help speed up the offense, we were able to work the middle on them in the second half.”
The Angels were led by Jameer Barker with 20 points and Tyrese Hunter with 19 points and four assists. Elijah Lambert had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
“Lambert rebounded very well and did just a great job of getting offensive rebounds and playing the ball off of the glass,” Bennett said. “Brock Naidl and Calvin Hunter also did a great job defensively for us as they helped to shut down one of their best shooters, Brady Wilks.”
Lutheran (8-14, 6-10) was led by Jackson Woodward with 11 points. Wilks had seven points and four assists, Gavin Zawicki had seven points and Scooter Molbeck had six points and three rebounds.
“We played a zone in the first half and they missed a lot of shots, but they made an adjustment and were able to get rebounds and pound the middle on us,” Crusaders coach Jeff Christensen said. “They’re a really good team and I thought we played them tough, but we were just outmatched.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 52, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 50: The Hilltoppers got some last-second heroics from Chas Miles for a Metro Classic Conference victory Thursday at Somers.
Miles made the game-winning basket with six seconds left and Catholic Central (14-8, 8-8 MCC), which trailed throughout the game, made a defensive stop on the Pacers’ final possession.
The Hilltoppers chipped away after trailing 26-18 at halftime and got within 49-48 with 1:45 left in regulation. Brandon Pum was a key factor in the rally as he went 6 for 6 at the free-throw line in the final three minutes.
“Brandon Pum really saved our bacon late in the game,” Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said. “He was huge for us down the stretch.”
The Hilltoppers got the ball with the game tied at 50-50 with 30 seconds remaining. They let the clock run down before Miles drove down the middle of the lane and made a floater for their first lead of the game.
Miles and Pum each had 14 points to lead Catholic Central and Bennett Wright added 13. Pum had a team-high three steals and Sam Henderson had a team-high five rebounds.
Josh Edmundson led Shoreland (6-16, 1-15) with 14 points.
HAMILTON 99, CASE 64: The Eagles had no answer for the height of the Chargers and lost a nonconference game between state-ranked teams at Sussex.
Case (18-4), ranked seventh in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll, could not match up with the height and speed of Hamilton (19-3), ranked fifth. The Chargers feature 6-foot-9 junior forward Patrick Baldwin Jr., one of the most sought-after recruits in the country, and 6-8 junior forward Nolan Rieder.
Case’s tallest starter, 6-8 Amari Jedkins, did not play Thursday — he injured his leg early in the Eagles’ 96-92 overtime victory over Oak Creek last Friday — and 6-9 junior reserve Jacob Potter played just a few minutes.
“We were slow in our transition defense and we got killed on the glass, which put us down early,” Case coach Jake Berce said.
JaKobe Thompson led the Eagles with 30 points and Jay Jay Rankins-James added 12.
Despite the loss to end the regular season, Berce is confident in his team and their chances to make a state run.
“Despite tonight, we've been playing really well of late and if we keep this going we have a great chance to make it to Madison,” Berce said.
Carson Smith led the Chargers (19-3) with 30 points and Baldwin had 21.
WATERFORD 71, DELAVAN-DARIEN 57: The Wolverines had a big second half in their regular-season finale and beat the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Delavan.
Waterford (13-9, 7-7 SLC) held a 25-19 lead at halftime, but really turned it on in the second half by scoring 46 points to head into the WIAA playoffs on a high note.
The Wolverines needed all those points, as Delavan-Darien (3-19, 1-13) scored 38 points. Waterford forced 12 turnovers that helped build the lead and keep the Comets from making any kind of run.
Hunter Karpinski had a huge second half for the Wolverines, scoring 19 of his game-high 23 points. Cam Glembin had 10 of his 17 in the second half and Braydon Chart and Ian Graham each finished with eight points.
Waterford was helped by its free-throw shooting, going 13 of 22 at the line compared to 6 of 7 for the Comets.
Gavin Winkle led Delavan-Darien with 20 points, 13 in the second half.
ELKHORN 76, UNION GROVE 65: The Broncos took a 32-31 lead at halftime, but turnovers in the second half proved to be their undoing in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Union Grove.
“I thought we did a good job in the first half controlling the tempo, but it got away from us in the second half as we turned the ball over 10 times,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.
The Broncos (9-13, 7-7 SLC) were led by Tyson Skalecki, who set a single-game school record with seven 3-point baskets to finish with 21 points.
Collin Long had 14 points and four rebounds, Sam Rampulla had 13 points, Logan Tenhagen had seven points and Noah Hilarides had six points and seven assists.
“Skalecki had an incredible shooting night for us,” Pettit said. “He had his shot working early and often. Rampulla also had a nice shooting night with a few big threes to set the tone for us in the first half.
“Overall, our kids battled and played tough, but Elkhorn is a really good team and conference champs for a reason.”
The Elks (18-4, 12-2), who shared the SLC title with Westosha Central, were led by Jordan Johnson with 38 points, including five 3-pointers.
MARTIN LUTHER 73, PRAIRIE 66: The Hawks led 33-30 at halftime, then played a seesaw second half before losing a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Greendale.
Prairie (13-9, 7-9 MCC) started strong in their regular-season finale, then fell behind by as many as nine points early in the second half.
The Hawks roared back to retake a 59-58 lead with five minutes remaining, but lost their momentum and made three straight turnovers that helped the Spartans (16-6, 12-4) regain the lead once again. The Spartans made all six of their free throws in the last minute of the game keep the Hawks at bay.
“We had a tremendous effort tonight, we just had a few things not go our way throughout,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “These boys know I’ll accept whatever the scoreboard says after the game if they leave it all out on the floor, and tonight I thought they did that.”
Asanjai Hunter led the Hawks with 21 points and Antuan Nesbitt had 20 points along with team-highs of eight rebounds and seven assists. Jacob Fallico added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Tre Burris led the Spartans with 20 points.