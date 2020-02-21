High school boys basketball: St. Catherine's clinches MCC championship WITH VIDEOS

RACINE — After Tyrese Hunter's night to remember was secure in the books Friday night, Jim Gosz pretty much could only shake his head in wonder.
Hunter had just tied a program record with 41 points in leading the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team to a 79-53 Metro Classic Conference victory over Gosz's Whitefish Bay Dominican. The showdown, played before a packed house in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium, secured the outright MCC championship for the Angels (21-0, 15-0 MCC) with one regular-season game remaining.
The Angels' inspiring victory started with Hunter, who went 14 for 19 from the floor, including 9 for 12 from 3-point range, and added eight rebounds and two assists. He scored 26 of his points in the second half, when the Angels opened up the 40-31 lead they had at halftime.
"Tyrese Hunter doesn't have to impress me anymore," Gosz said. "He's as good as they get in the country and I thought it was a soft 41. If he applied himself, he should have had 60.
"He's just poised. He's an extension of coach (Nick) Bennett out here. He keeps everyone in the right places. You can't measure that. He reminds me of Ja Morant from Murray State. He's fun."
What a show it was. Hunter, fighting a flu bug when he was held to 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting in St. Catherine's 54-50 victory over Dominican Jan. 16, did pretty much what he wanted Friday night. His point total tied the school record held by 1998 graduate Dominic DaPra, the program's all-time leading scorer, and Jim McIlvaine, the 1990 Associated Press Player of the Year in Wisconsin who went on to play in the NBA.
"Just going down in history at St. Cat's is something that everybody dreams about," Hunter said. "I really appreciate it, but I couldn't do it without my teammates, honestly."
Start with Kamari McGee, a fellow junior who is Hunter's backcourt mate. Playing in the shadow of Hunter, McGee went 3 for 5 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points, five rebounds,, three assists and three steals.
Afterward, St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett was just as impressed with McGee as he was with Hunter.
"He made a bunch of big shots, he always has to guard the toughest perimeter defender and he's just a bulldog for us," Hunter said. "We ask him to rebound, we ask him to defend, we have him handle the ball ... Kamari's just a bulldog.
"Tyrese, I know, gets a lot of attention and it's deserved. But what Kamari does for us and what I know he can do for a college program, you need it to win."
In fairness to the Knights (17-3, 13-2 MCC), they were without Ben Jelacic, their leading rebounder and third-leading scorer who injured his ankle during practice Thursday. Still, Hunter and St. Catherine's fed off the energy of the massive turnout and weren't going to be denied on this night.
They jumped out to a 12-2 lead and while the Knights made a few runs during the night — they made 11 3-pointers to 13 for St. Catherine's — the Angels were never seriously threatened.
Ron Kirk, a 6-foot-3 junior forward, made five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 23 points, but no other Dominican player had more than 11. Alex Antetokounmpo, the Knights' 6-8 senior forward whose brother, Giannis, is the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player for the Milwaukee Bucks, was held to eight points — almost 13 fewer than his average.
Guarding Antetokounmpo was Elijah Lambert, St. Catherine's defensive specialist who also had nine points, a team-high 10 rebounds and four assists.
Yes, the Knights were missing Jelacic, but Gosz wasn't about to offer that as an excuse. He holds St. Catherine's in that high of a regard.
"It would have been a difficult measure to beat them tonight," Gosz said. "I thought Cate's played really well. They moved the ball and it's tough to get in the paint on them. We're still a very good team. We're just not at St. Catherine's level."
If St. Catherine's closes out its regular season with a victory next Thursday at Racine Lutheran, it will move into the playoffs with a perfect record for the first time since 2006. The Angels finished 27-0 that season and won the second of three straight state championships.
They will have to make it through a challenging sectional before they can think about winning their first state championship since 2010. But with Hunter leading the way, one has to like the Angels' chances.
"We're not satisfied," McGee said. "We've got work to do. We've still got room to improve and we're just going to keep on getting better."
The Angels' shared their three most recent conference championships prior to Friday — with Greendale Martin Luther last season, with Dominican in 2015 and with Racine Lutheran in 2012. Their most recent outright conference championship was in 2009.
"We're talking about a conference that has this much tradition, this much talent and this many great coaches," Bennett said. "It's hard fought. I'm very proud of how hard our guys have worked thus far this year, I'm very proud of our energy level and I'm happy that our guys have stayed humble through it all."
And the entire team is happy that Hunter is on their side.
"He's hoopin,' McGee said of Hunter. "He's playing for real."