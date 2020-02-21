High school boys basketball: St. Catherine's clinches MCC championship WITH VIDEOS

"Just going down in history at St. Cat's is something that everybody dreams about," Hunter said. "I really appreciate it, but I couldn't do it without my teammates, honestly."

Start with Kamari McGee, a fellow junior who is Hunter's backcourt mate. Playing in the shadow of Hunter, McGee went 3 for 5 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points, five rebounds,, three assists and three steals.

Afterward, St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett was just as impressed with McGee as he was with Hunter.

"He made a bunch of big shots, he always has to guard the toughest perimeter defender and he's just a bulldog for us," Hunter said. "We ask him to rebound, we ask him to defend, we have him handle the ball ... Kamari's just a bulldog.

"Tyrese, I know, gets a lot of attention and it's deserved. But what Kamari does for us and what I know he can do for a college program, you need it to win."

In fairness to the Knights (17-3, 13-2 MCC), they were without Ben Jelacic, their leading rebounder and third-leading scorer who injured his ankle during practice Thursday. Still, Hunter and St. Catherine's fed off the energy of the massive turnout and weren't going to be denied on this night.