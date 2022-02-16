 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

High school boys basketball: Shooting woes costly for Hilltoppers

The Catholic Central High School boys basketball team struggled on the road Wednesday night.

Falling into a quick 6-0 deficit, the Hilltoppers went on to lose 61-39 to Martin Lutheran in a Metro Classic Conference game in Greendale. Catholic Central (2-19, 0-14 MCC) went 2 for 18 from 3-point range and gave up nine offensive rebounds.

"We did not handle their pressure and we took some quick ill-advised shots," Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said.

Evan Krien led the Hilltoppers with 12 points and Cal Miles added 10.

"We need to learn how to run our offense when the opposition's defense is focused on Cal," Smith said.

Leonard McClain led Martin Luther (7-15, 6-8 MCC) with 14 points.

Cal Miles, Catholic Central

Miles
